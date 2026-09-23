Delnaaz Irani: Main Aaj Tak Sweetu Ka Hi Kha Rahi Hoon

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Delnaaz Irani, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming show 'Chumbak', has said that she is quite comfortable with getting typecast in the industry.

The actress said that for her, it is a mark of the industry giving an approval on her expertise in a particular area as an artiste.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Anant Joshi, and Amyra Dastur in the BKC area of Mumbai during the promotions of the show.

Some of her characters have left a deep impact on the minds of the audience. When asked if she sees that as a good thing or something negative, she said,“I see it as a good thing. Main aaj tak Sweetu ka hi kha rahi hoon (I'm still reaping the benefits of playing Sweetu). There are so many shows, so many channels, artistes and platforms. If an artiste's image is shaped up because of the work they have done, so be it. People say, 'Actors get typecast, they're put in a box, they only do comedy or serious roles, it's alright”.

She essayed the role of Sweetu in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', and the character has gone on to be one of the most loved characters in Hindi cinema.

She told IANS,“At least you are being recognised as an actor for your work, and for your forte. When people think of comedy, they think of me. I see it as a good thing. As an actor,it's important to explore, I'm in no way against it".

"But, if your work has fetched you value in society or industry, one should respect it, we should embrace what the audience thinks of us”, she added.

'Chumbak' is available to stream on Netflix.