Kajol Wishes The OG Tanuja On Her 83Rd Birthday, Calls Her A 'Rule Breaker' And 'Trendsetter'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Kajol celebrated her mother and veteran actress Tanuja on her 83rd birthday with a heartfelt social media post.

Calling her the“OG” and celebrating the qualities that have made her an enduring personality both on and off screen, Kajol penned a cute post.

Sharing a series of candid pictures with her mother, Kajol wrote,“Happy birthday to the OG:- #rulebreaker #trendsetter #fashionicon #redlipsticklady #motherextraordinaire #strongestwomaniknow #bestteacher #bestsmileintheworld Love u always and forever;) now u can legitimately throw that 83 in my face”

The first picture shows Kajol and Tanuja sharing a warm, candid moment, with both of them smiling widely for the camera. In another picture, Kajol is seen leaning towards her mother and planting a kiss on her forehead.

Kajol added that she looks up to her mother as a“rule breaker”,“trendsetter”,“fashion icon” and“mother extraordinaire”.

For the uninitiated, Tanuja, born on September 23, 1943, comes from one of Indian cinema's most prominent families.

She is the daughter of actress Shobhana Samarth, and the younger sister of legendary actress Nutan.

Tanuja began her career as a child artiste and later emerged as one of the prominent actresses of the 1960s and 1970s. She made her screen debut as a child artiste and went on to establish herself with films such as Hamari Yaad Aayegi, Memdidi, Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav and Mere Jeevan Saathi. She also worked extensively in Bengali cinema and Marathi cinema.

Tanuja married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee in 1973 after meeting him while working on Ek Baar Muskura Do.

The couple later separated after having two daughters, Kajol and actress Tanishaa Mukerji. Despite their separation, Tanuja and Shomu continued to co-parent their daughters. Shomu Mukherjee passed away in 2008.

–IANS

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