MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Doha, Qatar, September, 2026: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Honeywell Technologies today signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding MoU to collaborate on the development of an integrated manufacturing and service hub in Qatar's free zones, advancing local capabilities across mission-critical industries. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The MoU was signed by H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer of QFZ, and Matt Spalding, Vice President, Process Technology at Honeywell Technologies, on the sidelines of Qatar Economic Forum: UNGA Special Edition 2026. The signing was attended by senior executives from QFZ and Honeywell Technologies.

The hub will focus on the machining and servicing of Honeywell Technologies Sundyne pumps used across energy and process industries, supporting customers in Qatar, the wider Middle East and Africa. Building on Honeywell Technologies' established presence in Qatar, the hub will expand local access to specialized manufacturing and servicing capabilities while strengthening support for growing customer demand.

The MoU also creates opportunities for wider cooperation across Honeywell Technologies' portfolio, including process technology, automation, cybersecurity and building automation solutions. The collaboration will further support ecosystem development by encouraging relevant partners and suppliers to explore opportunities to establish their presence in QFZ, while also engaging with research and academic institutions to launch new initiatives that help strengthen local capabilities and develop Qatari talent.

H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), said:

“This collaboration with Honeywell Technologies will add new depth to Qatar's industrial ecosystem by expanding localized manufacturing, servicing and automation capabilities. QFZ's integrated platform, strategic connectivity and investor ecosystem provide a strong foundation to scale these capabilities in support of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Matt Spalding, Vice President, Process Technology at Honeywell Technologies, said:“We are committed to advancing high-impact initiatives that localize innovative technologies across mission-critical industries and accelerate industrial growth in support of Qatar's ambitious national vision. Through this collaboration, we will be able to help customers across the Middle East and Africa operate with greater efficiency, resilience and intelligence through advanced process solutions. It will also enable us to strengthen service delivery, respond more effectively to evolving market needs and build critical manufacturing capabilities in Qatar.”

Through strategic partnerships, QFZ continues to create pathways for advanced manufacturing, technology and industrial innovation across its free zones. These efforts reinforce QFZ's value proposition for investors while supporting localization, sustainable growth and the continued development of Qatar's competitive industrial ecosystem.

About Qatar Free Zones Authority QFZ:

Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) was established in 2018 and launched soft operations in 2020 to oversee and regulate world-class free zones in Qatar and secure fixed investments within the zones. QFZ offers outstanding opportunities and benefits for businesses seeking to establish operations and expand regionally and globally, providing quality infrastructure, a skilled workforce, 100% foreign ownership, access to investment funds, tax exemptions and partnership opportunities with Qatari entities.