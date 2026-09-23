MSTR Purchases Bitcoin After 2-Week Pause, Keeps Buying Back STRC: BMNR, ASST Keep Adding To Their Crypto Treasuries
|Week ended (2026)
|STRC shares repurchased
|USD spent (million)
|July 26
|288,930
|25.0
|Aug 3
|912,143
|81.2
|Aug 30
|1,557,177
|151.8
|Sept 7
|1,810,885
|176.3
|Sept 13
|1,420,467
|139.3
|Sept 20
|1,771,238
|174.0
|Total Jul 20–Sept 20
|11,732,792
|~1,124.8
Strategy has now used more than half of its expanded $2 billion authorization for digital credit securities buybacks, with $875.1 million remaining after the latest $174 million STRC repurchase.
Crypto Treasury Stocks Rally With BTC, ETH
MSTR, ASST, and BMNR were among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.
MSTR stock jumped over 8% in pre-market trading, following a 16% jump on Friday, when Bitcoin crossed $80,000, after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed two new proposals with the White House's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) for review.
ASST stock rose over 6% in pre-market trade, extending gains after a 6% gain on Friday. BMNR stock also rose over 6% in early morning trade, on track to hit highs last seen in January.BMNR stock price performance year-to-date on September 21 as of 9:15 a.m. ET | Source: TradingView
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around BMNR trended in 'bullish' territory over the past day, while sentiment around ASST trended in the 'neutral' zone. Sentiment around MSTR improved to 'neutral' from 'bearish' territory over the past day.MSTR stock retail sentiment on September 21 as of 9:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits
Bitcoin, Ethereum Extend Crypto Rally
The buying comes as Bitcoin and Ethereum rallied on Monday morning, while oil prices declined for a fourth straight session.
Bitcoin's price crossed $85,000 for the first time since January, up over 6% in the last 24 hours. It was the top-trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing, with retail sentiment improving to 'neutral' from 'bearish' over the past day.
Meanwhile, Ethereum's price rose over 6% in the last 24 hours to $2,700, reaching the highest level seen in the past 8 months. ETH was also among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits, with retail sentiment improving to 'bullish' from 'neutral' over the past day.
Read also: Oil, Treasury Yields, Bitcoin: 3 Market Signals To Watch This Week
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