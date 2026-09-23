Esports Asian Games 2026: How Mongolia's Late Arrival And A 0-0 Forfeit Robbed India Of A Historic Medal

India's hopes of securing a historic eSports podium finish at the Asian Games came to a heartbreaking end due to a bizarre rule that penalized them for an opponent's mistake. India's eFootball team of Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo were just a win away from securing a spot in the knockout stages.

However, India's chances of creating history in eSports at the Aichi Sky Expo centre came at the cost of Mongolia's late check-in. Mongolia team leader arrived three minutes past the mandatory deadline and thus, tournament regulations triggered an automatic technical forfeit rather than allowing the match to progress.

According to The Bridge, Mongolia's three-minute late arrival at Aichi Sky Expo centre, where the eFootball competition is taking place, has effectively dashed India's hopes of advancing. India's eFootball duo found themselves stripped of the opportunity to play on the virtual pitch when officials opted for a sterile 0-0 walkover win instead of a competitive fixture.

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How India's eFootball Campaign Unraveled Without Playing a Single Minute?

India's eFootball side needed just a win against Mongolia to secure their spot in the quarterfinals after opening their Group F campaign with a tense, goalless draw against Uzbekistan.

As Uzbekistan steamrolled Mongolia in the previous match with heavy margins, 6-3 on mobile and 12-0 on console, India desperately required a high-scoring victory on the virtual pitch to overturn a massive goal-difference deficit. However, India's fate was eventually sealed not because of their performance on the digital turf, but by a rigid rulebook that converted an opponent's administrative lapse into a big blow for India's medal ambitions.

When Mongolia's eFootball team arrived at the venue three minutes past the cut-off, it was already decided that tournament protocols left no room for negotiation. Even though the fault was not on India, the tournament refused to make any exception or grant a grace period, leaving the blameless Indian players to pay the ultimate price for an opponent's lateness

Asian Games: India's Chinmay Sahoo and Shakeel Danial Patel played out a 0-0 draw against Uzbekistan in their opening Group F match in eFootball will face Mongolia in their next group match at 2 PM twitter/2OZuAJUEQK

- IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2026

Indian team appealed to tournament officials for a chance to settle the outcome competitively on the controllers, but their protests were firmly rejected under strict event bylaws. Mongolia's three-minute late arrival for a crucial match has left India's eFootball campaign paralyzed by a technicality.

The ruthless tournament regulations have robbed India of its chances of winning a historic medal at the Asian Games.

India Declines $500 For Judge Panel Review

Though India appealed to tournament officials for a chance to play out the fixture, the request was denied under strict event bylaws. However, the officials offered the contingent an option to lodge a formal challenge through a judge panel review, but doing so required a fee of $500 (approx. INR 47,855).

However, India decided to pursue the challenge, given that the chances of qualifying for the knockout stage were slimmer because of the strict parameters of the rulebook offering no mathematical guarantee of bridging Uzbekistan's superior goal difference.

Speaking to The Bridge, Chinmay Sahoo revealed that India was offered the option to pursue a formal review through a panel of judges, but the process required a fee of $500. However, the contingent refused to go ahead with the formal review because, in the goal difference, paying the fee would be a waste of money,

“We were told we could pay $500 for a judge panel check.” Sahoo said.

“The thing is, $500 is kind of a waste of money, because they have mentioned that coming late is a forfeit according to the rules.

“Unless they gave us a 3-0, 3-0 walkover with a +6 goal difference, we were not qualifying,” he added.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Uzbekistan, Japan, Jordan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand qualified for the quarterfinals, where Iran, Japan, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan advanced directly to the semifinals, while India's campaign ended on a technicality without a single virtual match played.

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