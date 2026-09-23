After Delhi, Bittu Tabahi Removes 2,435 Kg Waste In Gurugram, Takes Clean-Up Drive To Noida (WATCH)

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has taken his cleanliness campaign across the National Capital Region, moving from Delhi to Gurugram and finally Noida as part of his three-day #CleanWithBittu drive.

After beginning the campaign along the Yamuna in Delhi on September 20, observed as World Cleanup Day, Bittu and his team moved to Gurugram's Khedki Daula on September 21. The team removed 2,435 kg of waste from the area, according to Bittu's Instagram post. The cleanup then moved to Noida for the final leg of the campaign.

A video shared on Instagram showed Bittu and his team arriving at Khedki Daula and starting work on a stretch covered with plastic and other waste. Bittu highlighted the danger posed by plastic litter, particularly because cows in the area could consume it. The team worked along the roadside and cleared the accumulated garbage, leaving the stretch visibly cleaner.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Surendra singh choudhry (@bittu_tabahi)

Bittu later thanked those who joined the Gurugram cleanup and supported the initiative. Sharing an update about the campaign, he wrote,“Jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hain, humne apni #CleanWithBittu cleanup journey Sunday, World Cleanup Day se shuru ki thi (As you can see, we started our #CleanWithBittu cleanup journey on Sunday, World Cleanup Day.)”

Also Read:Bittu Tabahi Takes On Yamuna After Ajnar River Cleanup, Removes 585 Kg Garbage In 4.5 Hours (WATCH)

He added,“Ab tak Delhi aur Gurugram mein milkar cleanup kar chuke hain, aur aaj is 3-day drive ko Noida mein end kar rahe hain! (So far, we have completed cleanups in Delhi and Gurugram, and today we are ending this three-day drive in Noida.)”

The campaign's first stop was Delhi, where Bittu and volunteers collected 585 kg of garbage from the Yamuna riverbank in about four and a half hours. The waste included plastic, flowers, garlands and other items left along the riverfront. Bittu had thanked local residents who joined the effort, writing,“Flowers, garlands, worship items, plastic were all scattered on the pier. The people around also came, helped, and the whole shore was cleared. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who came.”

For the final stage, Bittu announced a cleanup at Yuva Shakti Ghat in Sector 94, Noida, inviting people to join him from 6 am onwards to help clean the Yamuna riverfront.

Bittu's recent efforts follow earlier cleanups of the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh and Turahalli Forest near Bengaluru. His work on the Ajnar River also attracted international attention and a job offer from Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup.

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