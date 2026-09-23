EPFO Wage Limit: How The New PF Rules Will Impact Your Take-Home Salary

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Central Government recently increased the basic wage limit for EPFO coverage from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. This big move will bring around 51 lakh new private sector employees directly under EPFO and give them solid retirement benefits.

The Central Government recently took a big step regarding EPFO rules. The government increased the basic wage limit for EPFO coverage, including dearness allowance, up to Rs 25,000. The previous limit was just Rs 15,000.

This crucial government decision will bring around 51 lakh new private sector employees directly under EPFO coverage. The move significantly expands the scope of financial benefits available to employees after retirement.

The EPFO offers a highly beneficial retirement scheme for private sector employees. The scheme provides three main benefits. The first benefit allows an employee to receive the entire accumulated amount in their EPF account as a lump sum upon retirement.

The second major benefit is the monthly pension. The employee receives a monthly pension under the EPFO pension scheme after retirement, subject to certain conditions. The third important benefit is the life insurance cover under the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme.

The EPFO rules mandate a 12% deduction from every employee's basic salary. This money goes straight into their EPF account. The company also contributes 12%. The company splits this 12% contribution into two parts: 8.33% goes to the employee's pension fund, and the remaining 3.67% goes to the EPF account.

Employees with a basic salary up to Rs 25,000 will now mandatorily come under EPFO as the new rules take effect. The company will deduct Rs 3,000 every month at a 12% rate if a person earns a basic salary of Rs 25,000. The company must also contribute the exact same amount. Companies must mandatorily follow this rule now.

People are now wondering how this new rule will affect employees with a basic salary of Rs 40,000 or Rs 50,000. Experts say many companies already deduct PF based on an employee's actual full basic salary. Let us explain this situation with a simple example.

Suppose you earn a basic salary of Rs 40,000. Your gross salary will remain unchanged if the company already applies the 12% rule on your full basic pay. The company will deposit 12% of your Rs 40,000 salary, which is Rs 6,000, into your account. The company will also contribute Rs 6,000, out of which 8.33% will go to the pension fund. This process ensures your retirement benefits stay the same.

Your take-home pay will take a direct hit if your company decides to follow only the new Rs 25,000 wage limit. The company will deduct only Rs 3,000 from your salary for PF in this situation. The company will also deposit Rs 3,000 from its own account. This change will reduce the total salary credited to your bank account compared to before.

The math behind this is quite simple. The company used to deduct PF on a maximum of Rs 15,000 from your salary under the old rules. The PF deduction amount was lower back then. The PF deduction amount has now increased because the government raised the limit to Rs 25,000. This rule also applies to employees who earn a basic salary of Rs 50,000. The company will use the Rs 25,000 maximum limit for PF deposits even if the basic salary is Rs 50,000.