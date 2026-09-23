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US, Denmark, Greenland Advance Arctic Security Partnership
(MENAFN) The United States, Denmark and Greenland signed an agreement Tuesday aimed at reinforcing security cooperation across the Arctic and North Atlantic, with the deal concluded on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
US President Donald Trump welcomed the agreement during the signing ceremony, describing it as "tremendous for Europe and for the United States and for everybody and for Greenland."
Trump said negotiations over the arrangement had taken considerable time and expressed confidence that the agreement would lead to stronger ties among the parties.
He said the deal had been "long in the making," and predicted a "long-term, fantastic relationship" between the sides.
Earlier, while addressing the UN General Assembly, Trump said the agreement would give Washington broad responsibility for Greenland's security and other requirements.
Trump said the agreement gives the US "permanent control over security and all other needs" of the territory. "We will have the complete ability to do what is necessary to defend the American continent and also Europe and other places.”
He also stated that countries viewed by Washington as adversaries would be barred from establishing military facilities in Greenland or making sensitive investments without prior US authorization.
He said no US adversary would be permitted to establish a military presence in Greenland or make sensitive investments there without Washington's “express written approval.”
Trump also used the occasion to announce plans for a larger American military footprint in Greenland, including the construction of two major bases.
"We will immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the appropriate locations. We'll be building two very major military bases," he said.
US President Donald Trump welcomed the agreement during the signing ceremony, describing it as "tremendous for Europe and for the United States and for everybody and for Greenland."
Trump said negotiations over the arrangement had taken considerable time and expressed confidence that the agreement would lead to stronger ties among the parties.
He said the deal had been "long in the making," and predicted a "long-term, fantastic relationship" between the sides.
Earlier, while addressing the UN General Assembly, Trump said the agreement would give Washington broad responsibility for Greenland's security and other requirements.
Trump said the agreement gives the US "permanent control over security and all other needs" of the territory. "We will have the complete ability to do what is necessary to defend the American continent and also Europe and other places.”
He also stated that countries viewed by Washington as adversaries would be barred from establishing military facilities in Greenland or making sensitive investments without prior US authorization.
He said no US adversary would be permitted to establish a military presence in Greenland or make sensitive investments there without Washington's “express written approval.”
Trump also used the occasion to announce plans for a larger American military footprint in Greenland, including the construction of two major bases.
"We will immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the appropriate locations. We'll be building two very major military bases," he said.
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