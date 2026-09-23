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Trump Says US Plans Major Military Presence in Greenland
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States plans to establish a major military presence in Greenland under a new agreement involving Washington, Denmark and Greenland.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump said the arrangement would allow the US to strengthen its security role in the Arctic territory and announced plans for two significant military installations.
“We will immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the appropriate locations. We will be building two very major military bases,” Trump said in remarks at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
Trump said the agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenland would provide Washington with “permanent control over the security and all other needs” in the territory.
According to Trump, the deal would also expand the United States' ability to protect its own territory while supporting the defense of Europe and other regions.
He said the arrangement would give Washington “the complete ability to do what is necessary to defend the American continent, and also Europe and other places.”
Trump further stated that US approval would be required for any military presence or sensitive investments by American adversaries in Greenland.
“No US adversary will ever be permitted to establish a military presence in Greenland anymore, or make sensitive investments there without our express written approval,” he said.
The US president said the agreement was expected to be signed later Tuesday during the UN General Assembly meetings in New York. He also praised Denmark and Greenland for their cooperation during the negotiations, saying the parties had “really formed a bond.”
Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Its strategic position in the Arctic, along with its substantial mineral resources, has made the territory increasingly important to US security and economic interests.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump said the arrangement would allow the US to strengthen its security role in the Arctic territory and announced plans for two significant military installations.
“We will immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the appropriate locations. We will be building two very major military bases,” Trump said in remarks at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
Trump said the agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenland would provide Washington with “permanent control over the security and all other needs” in the territory.
According to Trump, the deal would also expand the United States' ability to protect its own territory while supporting the defense of Europe and other regions.
He said the arrangement would give Washington “the complete ability to do what is necessary to defend the American continent, and also Europe and other places.”
Trump further stated that US approval would be required for any military presence or sensitive investments by American adversaries in Greenland.
“No US adversary will ever be permitted to establish a military presence in Greenland anymore, or make sensitive investments there without our express written approval,” he said.
The US president said the agreement was expected to be signed later Tuesday during the UN General Assembly meetings in New York. He also praised Denmark and Greenland for their cooperation during the negotiations, saying the parties had “really formed a bond.”
Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Its strategic position in the Arctic, along with its substantial mineral resources, has made the territory increasingly important to US security and economic interests.
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