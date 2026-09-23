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Trump Expects Iran Deal After US Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he expects Washington and Tehran to reach an agreement following the US midterm elections, while saying he faces a major choice between pursuing a deal and taking military action against Iran.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump described the decision ahead as a critical one and said an agreement could allow Iran to rebuild and potentially become a much stronger country.
“I have a big decision to make: Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world, or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?” Trump said in an address to the UN General Assembly in New York.
Trump predicted that negotiations could produce an agreement soon after the elections, saying Tehran may be waiting to assess the Republican Party's performance in November.
“We’ll make a deal right after the election,” Trump said, arguing that Iran is closely watching the outcome of the midterm vote.
He also rejected the idea that his own political interests would influence his approach toward Iran, noting that he is not seeking another election and still has two and a half years remaining in his presidency. Trump added that he intends to support Republicans during the midterm elections.
“What they don't realize is that I'm not running. I did that already and won in a landslide,” he said, adding that he would remain in office for two and a half years and help the Republican Party in the elections.
Trump further insisted that electoral considerations would not affect his position on Iran, emphasizing that preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains his central concern.
“I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran. It doesn't even enter my mind. The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” he said.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump described the decision ahead as a critical one and said an agreement could allow Iran to rebuild and potentially become a much stronger country.
“I have a big decision to make: Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world, or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?” Trump said in an address to the UN General Assembly in New York.
Trump predicted that negotiations could produce an agreement soon after the elections, saying Tehran may be waiting to assess the Republican Party's performance in November.
“We’ll make a deal right after the election,” Trump said, arguing that Iran is closely watching the outcome of the midterm vote.
He also rejected the idea that his own political interests would influence his approach toward Iran, noting that he is not seeking another election and still has two and a half years remaining in his presidency. Trump added that he intends to support Republicans during the midterm elections.
“What they don't realize is that I'm not running. I did that already and won in a landslide,” he said, adding that he would remain in office for two and a half years and help the Republican Party in the elections.
Trump further insisted that electoral considerations would not affect his position on Iran, emphasizing that preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains his central concern.
“I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran. It doesn't even enter my mind. The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” he said.
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