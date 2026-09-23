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Italy, Iran Explore Efforts to Reopen Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Tuesday that he held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on efforts to restore access through the Strait of Hormuz during meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The two officials focused on negotiations aimed at reopening the strategic waterway, with Tajani saying that previous diplomatic efforts had shown that an agreement could be reached.
"We discussed negotiations for the reopening of Hormuz," Tajani said in a post on US social media platform X.
Tajani said a memorandum concluded in June had demonstrated that reaching an agreement was possible. He added that Italy would continue backing initiatives aimed at restoring freedom of navigation through the waterway and bringing the conflict to an end.
The talks take place as diplomatic efforts surrounding the Strait of Hormuz intensify. The waterway is a major maritime corridor for international energy shipments and commercial vessels.
According to reports, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, with Tehran saying the conflict killed thousands of people. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a critical route for global energy supplies. A June agreement had been intended to establish a peace deal within 60 days, but the arrangement broke down within several weeks.
Tajani said his discussions with Araghchi also covered developments in Lebanon and Yemen, linking the two crises to the movement of commercial vessels through another important regional maritime route.
"With Araghchi, we also addressed the crises in Lebanon and Yemen, which are crucial for our exports to ensure the passage of merchant ships through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as well," Tajani added.
He also called on Tehran to use its regional influence in support of diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and promoting stability.
"encouraged Iran to exercise its influence to promote political and diplomatic solutions that bring peace and stability to the region."
The two officials focused on negotiations aimed at reopening the strategic waterway, with Tajani saying that previous diplomatic efforts had shown that an agreement could be reached.
"We discussed negotiations for the reopening of Hormuz," Tajani said in a post on US social media platform X.
Tajani said a memorandum concluded in June had demonstrated that reaching an agreement was possible. He added that Italy would continue backing initiatives aimed at restoring freedom of navigation through the waterway and bringing the conflict to an end.
The talks take place as diplomatic efforts surrounding the Strait of Hormuz intensify. The waterway is a major maritime corridor for international energy shipments and commercial vessels.
According to reports, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, with Tehran saying the conflict killed thousands of people. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a critical route for global energy supplies. A June agreement had been intended to establish a peace deal within 60 days, but the arrangement broke down within several weeks.
Tajani said his discussions with Araghchi also covered developments in Lebanon and Yemen, linking the two crises to the movement of commercial vessels through another important regional maritime route.
"With Araghchi, we also addressed the crises in Lebanon and Yemen, which are crucial for our exports to ensure the passage of merchant ships through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as well," Tajani added.
He also called on Tehran to use its regional influence in support of diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and promoting stability.
"encouraged Iran to exercise its influence to promote political and diplomatic solutions that bring peace and stability to the region."
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