Iqiyi Unveils The Trailer Of Its First Full-Length Hybrid AI Multi-Season Drama“Immortals Over Mortal Love”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the“Company”), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today unveiled the trailer of its first full-length hybrid AI multi-season drama“Immortals Over Mortal Love”. The series combines cutting-edge AI filmmaking with outstanding live-action performances by professional actors.“Immortals Over Mortal Love” comprises three seasons. The first season is slated to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2026, featuring 16 episodes of around 20 minutes each and following a concurrent review and broadcast model. The entire series is produced on NadouPro, iQIYI's proprietary studio-grade production platform.

“Our upcoming first full-length hybrid AI multi-season drama will open a new chapter for iQIYI and the broader industry. As a major player in the industry, we are pioneering commercial long-form video content that seamlessly integrates live-action and generative AI. Leveraging NadouPro, our proprietary studio-grade production platform, we have achieved meaningful improvements in production efficiency and cost optimization while maintaining professional-grade production standards. This is not only a technological breakthrough, but also a paradigm shift in content creation. AI is empowering iQIYI's content creation across the board, enhancing the efficiency of premium live-action production, expanding the boundaries of long-form AIGC, improving content creation efficiency, enriching the ecosystem, and delivering more diverse entertainment experiences to users,” said Mr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI.

Please visit the links below to watch the trailer for“Immortals Over Mortal Love”:

iQIYI:

iQIYI International:



About NadouPro

NadouPro is our studio-grade production platform, powered by both public and self-deployed large models. We have transformed years of industry know-how in long-form video into AI agents and combined them with our core IP portfolio, digital assets, and creator community, making professional-grade production capabilities accessible to every creator. NadouPro offers one-stop services, from content creation to operations and commercial collaboration. Building on these production capabilities, NadouPro has expanded into a full creator ecosystem, with a Talent Hub, a Commissions Marketplace, a Digital Asset Marketplace, and most recently a Script Marketplace. These developments further integrate the end-to-end AI content value chain, from content creation to monetization, and advance the platform's evolution from a production tool into a comprehensive creator ecosystem. NadouPro now offers more than 1,600 digital assets, 150 voice assets, and 6,600 IP titles, providing creators with extensive creative resources and commercialization infrastructure to streamline the path for premium content from ideas to finished works, and on to commercial value.

Please visit the links below for NadouPro:

NadouPro:

NadouPro Global Version:

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, talent agency, experience business, etc.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

iQIYI, Inc.

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