Sayvant And American College Of Emergency Physicians Partner To Bring ACEP Point Of Care Tools Into Real-Time Workflow

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sayvant now applies ACEP's evidence-based Point of Care tools against live encounters, surfacing next-step recommendations to emergency physicians in real time.

- ACEP President L. Anthony Cirillo, MD, FACEP

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sayvant, the clinical documentation quality platform built by acute care physicians, today announced a partnership with the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP ) to integrate ACEP's existing Point of Care tools into Sayvant.

The integration goes beyond making ACEP's library available as reference material. For encounters that meet criteria for a relevant ACEP Point of Care tool, Sayvant compares the clinical decision-making captured during the visit against the tool's algorithm and surfaces an abridged next-step recommendation to the physician during the case. The initial set of tools covers high-stakes clinical scenarios where evidence-based guidance changes management, including low-risk pulmonary embolism (PE), low-risk deep vein thrombosis (DVT), aortic dissection (ADD-RS), respiratory failure in the emergency department, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations.

Clinicians run Sayvant in the room to generate the visit note as the encounter happens, so it captures the patient's history, exam, and clinical reasoning in real time. Sayvant augments the encounter automatically and the recommendation surfaces while the physician is still with the patient, without pausing care delivery.

“ACEP has the strongest library of evidence-based decision tools in emergency medicine, and physicians trust them because the medicine behind them holds up,” said ACEP President L. Anthony Cirillo, MD, FACEP.“This partnership helps clinicians avoid gaps in workflow and puts ACEP's guidance into the encounter itself.”

“The decisions that matter happen while the physician is still with the patient, not after the chart is closed,” said Justin Mardjuki, CEO of Sayvant.“Sayvant already holds the full context of the encounter, so running ACEP's Point of Care tools against the live case and handing back a recommendation in the moment is a natural fit. ACEP members get that guidance matched to each patient without breaking workflow to go find it.”

The partnership puts ACEP's evidence base behind Sayvant's recommendations and gets ACEP's Point of Care tools to physicians during the encounter, not after it.

The ACEP integration will be available to over 100 emergency departments using Sayvant beginning on October 1, 2026.

About Sayvant

Sayvant is the documentation quality platform for acute care, built by acute care physicians. Working in real time across the whole stay, it captures clinical reasoning and checks documentation against clinical guidelines and the standard of care, producing notes that are complete, evidence-aligned, and appropriately valued. Health systems and physician groups use Sayvant to reduce documentation overhead, strengthen clinical defensibility, support accurate recognition of care complexity, and reduce denial risk. At the center of the platform is the Sayvant Quality System, a physician-validated per-note scoring system for acute care documentation quality, deployed across 100+ sites and more than 1 million discharges. To learn more, visit sayvant.

Naor Chazan

Healthcare AI Automation Inc. dba Sayvant

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sayvant and American College of Emergency Physicians Partner to Bring ACEP Point of Care Tools Into Real-Time Workflow News Provided By Healthcare AI Automation Inc. dba Sayvant September 23, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.