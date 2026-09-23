hlpy / Key word(s): Financing/Mergers & Acquisitions

BNP PARIBAS BNL EQUITY INVESTMENTS JOINS HLPY'S SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

23.09.2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST

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THE EUROPEAN FULL-DIGITAL VEHICLE ASSISTANCE PLATFORM COMPLETES A NEW €20 MILLION FUNDING ROUND AND ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF CARVOILÀ. MILAN, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hlpy, the Italian scale-up redesigning vehicle and mobility assistance across Europe through a full-digital and AI-driven platform, announces a new €20 million funding round and the acquisition of 100% of Carvoilà's share capital, a company specialising in vehicle transportation and logistics services. As part of the transaction, BNP Paribas BNL Equity Investments (BBEI), the BNP Paribas Group company specialising in minority investments in Italian small and medium-sized enterprises, joins hlpy's shareholding structure. The transaction represents a further step in hlpy's external growth strategy, aimed at progressively expanding its range of services across the entire automotive value chain and strengthening its role as a pan-European orchestrator of vehicle services.



Through the new financial resources and the acquisition of Carvoilà, hlpy adds a further milestone to its growth journey, evolving from a digital mobility assistance platform into an integrated vehicle services ecosystem, capable of connecting technology, data, operational networks and specialised expertise across the entire automotive services value chain. Following the acquisition, Carvoilà founders Francesca Vidali and Michela Conti will join the hlpy Group, with the aim of further expanding the business model and leveraging operational synergies. Valerio Chiaronzi, CEO of hlpy, commented: "We are evolving our platform, which is now capable of supporting vehicles throughout the entire pre- and post-sales services value chain, from assistance to repair, maintenance and logistics, thanks to the combination of technology, data and operational networks. The new funding round and BBEI's entry into our shareholding structure confirm confidence in our industrial model and will allow us to further accelerate both organic growth and growth through acquisitions." Lorenzo Langella, CEO of BBEI, added: "The investment in hlpy fully aligns with BBEI's mission: creating strategic partnerships with companies operating in dynamic sectors and led by visionary entrepreneurs." Francesca Vidali, Founder of Carvoilà, commented: "We are delighted to join the hlpy Group. Carvoilà was founded with a clear vision: bringing innovation and efficiency to vehicle logistics, redesigning the way road transportation can be organised and experienced." With the integration of Carvoilà, hlpy moves closer to its target of exceeding €100 million in recurring revenues by 2027. Through this transaction, the scale-up reaches €45 million in total funding raised since its foundation in 2020 and two acquisitions completed within six years of operations.



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