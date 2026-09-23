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NETSCOUT ADDS MCP CONNECTIVITY, PUTTING AI-READY SMART DATA DIRECTLY INTO THE HANDS OF AI ASSISTANTS AND AGENTS
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Built on NETSCOUT's Data Platform, Omnis AI Insights Gives On-Demand,
Streaming, and Integrated Access to Trusted Network Evidence Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Streaming, and Integrated Access to Trusted Network Evidence Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE, September, 2026 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of observability, AIOps, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today announced Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectivity for its OmnisTM AI Insights solution. The new capability gives AI assistants and agents on-demand access to AI-ready Smart Data, NETSCOUT's real-time operational evidence, providing the trusted context they need to support more accurate and informed decisions. AI-ready Smart Data builds on NETSCOUT's patented Adaptive Service IntelligenceTM (ASI) technology, using granular data to provide a richer, more scalable source of contextual network intelligence. NETSCOUT performs early semantic extraction and context optimization at source, transforming ASI data into compact, AI-ready Smart Data before it enters downstream systems. Omnis Sensor and Omnis Streamer are key components of NETSCOUT's Omnis AI Insights solution, moving intelligence closer to the source of the data and enabling network infrastructure to evolve from simply producing telemetry to delivering contextual, AI-ready network intelligence.
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Omnis Sensor performs early semantic extraction at critical network vantage points to represent application, service, transaction, and behavioral context within ASI in real time at the source. It generates essential metadata while preserving operational meaning at the point of observation. This compact, high-fidelity evidence gives AI models trusted operational context for more accurate, efficient, and explainable decisions.
Omnis Streamer collects and curates AI-Ready Smart Data for downstream use. Customizable playbooks shape the data for any domain, operational requirement, or use case, with healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications service provider environments among the available templates. It delivers those datasets through platform integrations, or on demand to AI assistants and agents through its new, built-in MCP server.
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On-demand access for AI: MCP connectivity gives AI assistants, AI models, and agents relevant AI-Ready Smart Data at run time. NETSCOUT-provided tools guide them to the evidence that matters and help them interpret it.
Direct platform integration: Ingestion of Smart Data via integration by Splunk, ELK Stack, Datadog, ServiceNow, Dynatrace and others.
Investment protection: Omnis Sensor Adaptors help customers add these capabilities to their existing NETSCOUT infrastructure.
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