Ahmedabad Horror: 19-Year-Old Student Run Over By Crane While Walking To College, CCTV Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A 19-year-old college student was killed after a pickup crane allegedly knocked her down and ran over her in the Gota area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning. The deadly crash was caught on CCTV, but the driver is said to have left the scene of the accident right away.

According to NDTV report, it said that the victim was a first-year BSc student at Silver Oak University named Prerna Neenama. At about 11:30 a.m., she left her house and was walking to college when the accident happened, just 200 meters from the campus.

Initial reports say that Prerna was walking on the left side of the road around 11:55 a.m. when the pickup crane came up behind her. Based on the CCTV footage, the car hit the teenager, ran over her, and then stopped a short distance away.

Prerna was seriously hurt and died at the scene. The crane driver, whose name was given as Arun Nishad, is said to have left the vehicle and run away after the crash. People in the area ran to the scene of the crime and called the cops. Reports say that they also put together a team to find the accused and found him in the Sola area close. In the end, Nishad was arrested because of the case. The name of the pickup crane that was involved in the crash is GJ 01 RQ 2685.

Watch Viral Video

Concerns over pedestrian safety along the area have also been highlighted by the event. The lack of a suitable walkway on the road, according to locals, forces people to walk alongside driving cars. They have expressed worries about city officials' accountability for traffic safety and questioned if the disaster was caused by a lack of pedestrian infrastructure.

As part of their investigation, police are looking through the CCTV video and other evidence. We are awaiting further information on the crash's circumstances and the accused's charges.