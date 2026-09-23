403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amnesty Calls for Israel Football Association Suspension
(MENAFN) Amnesty International has called on UEFA and FIFA to suspend the Israel Football Association (IFA), arguing that Israel’s participation in the UEFA Nations League should not continue while clubs based in Israeli settlements remain part of the country’s football system.
“It’s unconscionable that the Israel men’s football team will participate in the UEFA Nations League this autumn despite clear evidence that Israel’s football association continues to support illegal settlements,” Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s regional director for Europe, said in a statement.
“UEFA and FIFA should have suspended the Israel Football Association (IFA) over its refusal to exclude clubs based in illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” Cockburn said.
He argued that the continued involvement of settlement-based clubs in Israeli leagues “violates FIFA statutes and international law.”
Cockburn also said financial support provided by UEFA and FIFA to the IFA “risks contributing to the sustainability of Israel’s illegal occupation, settlements and violations of international law.”
Israel is scheduled to compete in League B, Group B3 of the Nations League alongside Austria, the Republic of Ireland and Kosovo.
“It’s unconscionable that the Israel men’s football team will participate in the UEFA Nations League this autumn despite clear evidence that Israel’s football association continues to support illegal settlements,” Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s regional director for Europe, said in a statement.
“UEFA and FIFA should have suspended the Israel Football Association (IFA) over its refusal to exclude clubs based in illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” Cockburn said.
He argued that the continued involvement of settlement-based clubs in Israeli leagues “violates FIFA statutes and international law.”
Cockburn also said financial support provided by UEFA and FIFA to the IFA “risks contributing to the sustainability of Israel’s illegal occupation, settlements and violations of international law.”
Israel is scheduled to compete in League B, Group B3 of the Nations League alongside Austria, the Republic of Ireland and Kosovo.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment