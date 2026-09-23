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Canadian Deportee Describes Harsh Conditions After Months in US Detention
(MENAFN) A Canadian man deported from the United States after spending nine months in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in California has described what he says were severe and inhumane conditions at the center.
Clayton Herman said his release brought relief after months behind bars. "One relief is that I'll never have to be held in chains again, in a concrete blockhouse behind razor wire," he said, previously describing the facility as a “vile wretched hellhole.”
Herman said detainees were served food that was barely edible, while mold covered parts of the detention facility and adequate medical treatment was unavailable.
The Winnipeg-born Canadian experienced detention at the facility on two separate occasions. ICE officers first detained him in October 2025 before a judge ordered his release in June. He was taken back into custody by immigration authorities five weeks later.
According to Herman, the second detention resulted from an issue involving a “glitchy” electronic monitoring device, with ICE officials alleging that he had breached the terms of his release.
Herman legally entered the United States around two decades ago but remained after his visa expired. Beginning in 2022, he was required to report to ICE periodically before being transferred to the detention facility in October 2025.
Herman has not been convicted of a criminal offense. Although a judge ordered his release in June, immigration authorities detained him again five weeks afterward.
He said the second arrest occurred after a document related to his appeal against deportation was delayed in the mail.
Clayton Herman said his release brought relief after months behind bars. "One relief is that I'll never have to be held in chains again, in a concrete blockhouse behind razor wire," he said, previously describing the facility as a “vile wretched hellhole.”
Herman said detainees were served food that was barely edible, while mold covered parts of the detention facility and adequate medical treatment was unavailable.
The Winnipeg-born Canadian experienced detention at the facility on two separate occasions. ICE officers first detained him in October 2025 before a judge ordered his release in June. He was taken back into custody by immigration authorities five weeks later.
According to Herman, the second detention resulted from an issue involving a “glitchy” electronic monitoring device, with ICE officials alleging that he had breached the terms of his release.
Herman legally entered the United States around two decades ago but remained after his visa expired. Beginning in 2022, he was required to report to ICE periodically before being transferred to the detention facility in October 2025.
Herman has not been convicted of a criminal offense. Although a judge ordered his release in June, immigration authorities detained him again five weeks afterward.
He said the second arrest occurred after a document related to his appeal against deportation was delayed in the mail.
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