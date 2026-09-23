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US F-16 Fighter Aircraft Suffers Incident in Western Germany
(MENAFN) A US F-16 fighter aircraft crashes Tuesday near Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany, according to military authorities.
The aircraft, which belongs to the 52nd Fighter Wing, goes down at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time, according to the base’s press office.
“The pilot ejected safely and is receiving medical care,” it said. “The cause of the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
Emergency response teams from the Eifelkreis Bitburg-Pruem district are dispatched to the area following the crash. “According to current knowledge, one person was injured,” the district administration said, while noting that further details were not immediately available.
Local residents report seeing a large column of black smoke rising from the crash site, with photographs of the smoke plume also appearing in regional reports.
Germany’s air traffic control agency says the incident occurred after a training exercise involving four aircraft. Two aircraft were returning to Spangdahlem when the F-16 crashed, while the other three were redirected to Ramstein Air Base.
Spangdahlem Air Base is located around 30 kilometers north of Trier in Rhineland-Palatinate. The facility hosts an F-16 squadron belonging to the US 52nd Fighter Wing.
The aircraft, which belongs to the 52nd Fighter Wing, goes down at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time, according to the base’s press office.
“The pilot ejected safely and is receiving medical care,” it said. “The cause of the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
Emergency response teams from the Eifelkreis Bitburg-Pruem district are dispatched to the area following the crash. “According to current knowledge, one person was injured,” the district administration said, while noting that further details were not immediately available.
Local residents report seeing a large column of black smoke rising from the crash site, with photographs of the smoke plume also appearing in regional reports.
Germany’s air traffic control agency says the incident occurred after a training exercise involving four aircraft. Two aircraft were returning to Spangdahlem when the F-16 crashed, while the other three were redirected to Ramstein Air Base.
Spangdahlem Air Base is located around 30 kilometers north of Trier in Rhineland-Palatinate. The facility hosts an F-16 squadron belonging to the US 52nd Fighter Wing.
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