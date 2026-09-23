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Burnham Says It Is Time to Move Past Earlier Criticism of Trump
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has sought to put his previous criticism of US President Donald Trump behind him ahead of a planned meeting between the two leaders in New York.
Speaking to journalists while traveling to the United States, Burnham said politicians make various statements during their careers but argued that attention should now be placed on the current relationship.
Burnham had previously taken a strong position against Trump. In 2017, he said he would refuse to meet the US president as a “matter of principle,” referring to Trump's “hateful, extremist material” posted online.
After Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in January 2021, Burnham also said: “Any UK politician who gave Trump the time of day should be ashamed right now.”
Burnham now says those earlier comments should be left in the past. “Politicians say things throughout their career, but now the important thing is to focus on the moment you are in,” he said.
He also recalled Trump's earlier characterization of him as “the mayor of a town,” saying he addressed the remark during their first phone conversation.
“I did say to the president in our first phone call, I said Mr. president, Manchester isn’t ‘some town.’ I said ‘this is Manchester’.”
He added: “And so yes, the right thing to do is to have a laugh about it, isn’t it, and move beyond it.”
Speaking to journalists while traveling to the United States, Burnham said politicians make various statements during their careers but argued that attention should now be placed on the current relationship.
Burnham had previously taken a strong position against Trump. In 2017, he said he would refuse to meet the US president as a “matter of principle,” referring to Trump's “hateful, extremist material” posted online.
After Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in January 2021, Burnham also said: “Any UK politician who gave Trump the time of day should be ashamed right now.”
Burnham now says those earlier comments should be left in the past. “Politicians say things throughout their career, but now the important thing is to focus on the moment you are in,” he said.
He also recalled Trump's earlier characterization of him as “the mayor of a town,” saying he addressed the remark during their first phone conversation.
“I did say to the president in our first phone call, I said Mr. president, Manchester isn’t ‘some town.’ I said ‘this is Manchester’.”
He added: “And so yes, the right thing to do is to have a laugh about it, isn’t it, and move beyond it.”
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