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Yemeni Forces Take Strategic Mountain Near Bab el-Mandeb
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces have taken control of a strategically located mountain overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb area following clashes with Houthi fighters, according to a senior government official.
Fayyad Alnoman, assistant undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry for television affairs, said field sources reported that government troops had pushed Houthi forces out of Jabal Zalat, situated behind the Kahbub mountain range in Lahj governorate.
The mountain overlooks the Al-Omari area as well as Bab el-Mandeb, a major maritime passage linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.
Alnoman said the fighting resulted in significant losses for the Houthis in both personnel and military equipment.
He added that taking control of Jabal Zalat places the Al-Omari military camp within the range of government forces, potentially strengthening their positions and increasing pressure on Houthi-controlled locations in the surrounding area.
The Houthi group has not immediately issued a response to the reported developments.
Clashes have escalated in recent weeks along front lines between Taiz and Lahj provinces. Government forces have previously announced that they captured several elevated positions in the Kahbub mountain range and launched counterattacks toward Houthi-held areas overlooking routes leading to Yemen’s western coast, Bab el-Mandeb and Dhubab.
Fayyad Alnoman, assistant undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry for television affairs, said field sources reported that government troops had pushed Houthi forces out of Jabal Zalat, situated behind the Kahbub mountain range in Lahj governorate.
The mountain overlooks the Al-Omari area as well as Bab el-Mandeb, a major maritime passage linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.
Alnoman said the fighting resulted in significant losses for the Houthis in both personnel and military equipment.
He added that taking control of Jabal Zalat places the Al-Omari military camp within the range of government forces, potentially strengthening their positions and increasing pressure on Houthi-controlled locations in the surrounding area.
The Houthi group has not immediately issued a response to the reported developments.
Clashes have escalated in recent weeks along front lines between Taiz and Lahj provinces. Government forces have previously announced that they captured several elevated positions in the Kahbub mountain range and launched counterattacks toward Houthi-held areas overlooking routes leading to Yemen’s western coast, Bab el-Mandeb and Dhubab.
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