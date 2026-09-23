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Eight Nations Call on Israel to Implement Gaza Peace Plan Commitments
(MENAFN) Türkiye and seven other countries are calling on Israel to promptly carry out its remaining obligations under the first phase of the Gaza peace plan, according to a joint statement issued Tuesday.
The United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan are also signatories to the statement.
The foreign ministers of the eight Muslim-majority countries express “deep concern over the continued humanitarian suffering in Gaza” and urge immediate action to address the situation.
They call on Israel “to immediately fulfill its outstanding commitments under the First Phase of the Comprehensive Plan, including by ensuring the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and Early Recovery supplies, and facilitating the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure.”
The ministers also emphasize the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and bringing all violations to an end.
The agreement, formally known as the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, is a multilateral arrangement involving Israel and Hamas that seeks to address the continuing conflict in Gaza.
The United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan are also signatories to the statement.
The foreign ministers of the eight Muslim-majority countries express “deep concern over the continued humanitarian suffering in Gaza” and urge immediate action to address the situation.
They call on Israel “to immediately fulfill its outstanding commitments under the First Phase of the Comprehensive Plan, including by ensuring the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and Early Recovery supplies, and facilitating the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure.”
The ministers also emphasize the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and bringing all violations to an end.
The agreement, formally known as the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, is a multilateral arrangement involving Israel and Hamas that seeks to address the continuing conflict in Gaza.
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