Alzheimer's Disease Competitive Landscape And Clinical Trial Analysis Report 2026: More Than 200 Companies And 240 Therapies Assessed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alzheimer's R&D is shifting toward disease modification, with amyloid, tau, RNA and immune targets driving trials, partnerships and oral therapy opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Alzheimer's Disease - Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Alzheimer's Disease - Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis, 2026" report provides a comprehensive global assessment of more than 200 companies and 240 marketed and investigational Alzheimer's disease therapies. The research evaluates products by development stage, molecule type, route of administration, therapeutic approach and clinical status. It also examines inactive pipeline assets, unmet medical needs, strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, acquisitions and emerging technologies shaping the Alzheimer's disease treatment landscape.

Global Alzheimer's Disease Market and Clinical Overview

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder and the most common cause of dementia among adults aged 65 years and older. Its pathology is associated with amyloid-beta plaque accumulation, tau neurofibrillary tangles and progressive neuronal degeneration. Disease risk reflects genetic, cardiovascular, metabolic, environmental and age-related factors. The APOE?4 allele is a major risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's disease, while mutations in APP, PSEN1 and PSEN2 are associated with rare early-onset forms.

Diagnosis incorporates medical and family history, cognitive and functional assessment, neurological examination, laboratory testing and biomarker evaluation. Current treatment includes symptomatic therapies such as donepezil, rivastigmine and galantamine, alongside disease-modifying amyloid-targeting medicines for eligible patients with early Alzheimer's disease and confirmed amyloid pathology.

Notable Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline and Industry Developments



In July 2026, ProMIS Neurosciences reported positive blinded six-month interim safety and biomarker findings from PRECISE-AD, a Phase Ib study of PMN310 in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild Alzheimer's disease.

In July 2026, Halia Therapeutics presented research at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference connecting preclinical findings for HT-4253 with a biomarker study focused on preventing or delaying Alzheimer's disease.

In May 2026, Ionis Pharmaceuticals announced that Biogen had reported topline Phase II CELIA study results for diranersen, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide targeting tau in early Alzheimer's disease.

In April 2026, Axsome Therapeutics announced FDA approval of AUVELITY for agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

In April 2026, Alzheon initiated dosing in a Phase I single- and multiple-ascending-dose clinical trial of oral candidate ALZ-507.

In January 2026, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals entered a worldwide licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis to advance an amyloid-beta-targeted antibody program.

In November 2025, Acumen Pharmaceuticals dosed the first participant in the open-label extension of its Phase II ALTITUDE-AD trial evaluating sabirnetug in early Alzheimer's disease.

In August 2025, Sanofi completed its acquisition of Vigil Neuroscience, adding the oral TREM2 agonist VG-3927, now SAR448851, to its neurology pipeline. In August 2025, Spinogenix reported positive first-cohort results from an Australian Phase IIa trial of SPG302 in mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Marketed Alzheimer's Disease Therapies

Eli Lilly's Kisunla is an intravenous amyloid-targeting therapy approved for adults with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease and confirmed amyloid pathology. The FDA approved Kisunla in July 2024 based on the Phase III TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study. Its safety profile includes risks of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities and infusion-related reactions.

LEQEMBI, developed by Eisai and Biogen, is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting soluble and insoluble aggregated amyloid-beta. Following accelerated approval in January 2023, LEQEMBI received traditional FDA approval in July 2023 based on confirmatory findings from the Phase III CLARITY AD trial. It is indicated for patients with early Alzheimer's disease and confirmed amyloid-beta pathology.

Selected Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Therapies



AR1001 - AriBio: An oral selective PDE5 inhibitor in Phase III development as a potential disease-modifying treatment.

ACP-204 - Acadia Pharmaceuticals: A selective 5-HT2A receptor inverse agonist in Phase III development for psychosis associated with Alzheimer's disease.

JNJ-64042056 - Johnson & Johnson and AC Immune: A Phase II active immunotherapy designed to generate antibodies against extracellular phosphorylated tau.

SAR448851 - Sanofi: An oral small-molecule TREM2 agonist in Phase II development that targets microglial function and neurodegeneration.

Mivelsiran - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: An intrathecal RNA interference therapeutic in Phase II development targeting APP messenger RNA in the central nervous system.

HT-4253 - Halia Therapeutics: A Phase II LRRK2 inhibitor designed to reduce RAB10 phosphorylation in individuals at risk of Alzheimer's disease, particularly APOE4 carriers.

ABBV-1758 - AbbVie: A Phase I anti-pyroglutamate amyloid-beta antibody incorporating a transferrin receptor delivery module to support transport across the blood-brain barrier. RG6627 - F. Hoffmann-La Roche: A Phase I antisense oligonucleotide designed to reduce APOE messenger RNA and lower ApoE protein levels in the brain.

Alzheimer's Disease Competitive Landscape Assessment

The report compares companies, therapies and technologies across the Alzheimer's disease pipeline. Its commercial analysis covers company-to-company collaborations, academic partnerships, licensing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and deal-value trends. The assessment also identifies inactive programs and areas of unmet need across symptomatic and disease-modifying treatment strategies.

The clinical trial analysis evaluates studies by status, development phase, therapeutic category, participant age, enrollment, anticipated completion year and endpoint status. Clinical trial design is assessed by allocation, intervention model and masking. Sponsor and geographic analyses review leading trial sponsors, development stages, country-level clinical activity and regional therapy distribution.

Key Questions Addressed



How many companies and drug candidates are active in the Alzheimer's disease pipeline?

Which emerging therapies have reached mid- and late-stage clinical development?

Which mechanisms, drug classes and technologies are being pursued to address limitations of existing therapies?

What collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions are influencing Alzheimer's disease drug development?

Which clinical trials are underway, and what are their status, design and geographic distribution? Which regulatory designations have been awarded to approved and investigational Alzheimer's disease products?

Companies Featured in the Report

Key companies include AriBio, Eisai, Biogen, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, AC Immune, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Halia Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceutical, Spinogenix, Cenna Biosciences, Akeso Biopharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, NSC-Therapeutics, Lexeo Therapeutics, Therini Bio, Bristol Myers Squibb, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals, ProMIS Neurosciences and Denali Therapeutics.

Products Covered

Major products assessed include Kisunla, LEQEMBI, AR1001, ACP-204, JNJ-64042056, SAR448851, mivelsiran, mevidalen, ABBV-1758, RG6627, HT-4253, ONO-2020, tazbentetol, E2814, 8M2D, AK152, ALN-5288, NSC001, LX1001, THN391, irafamdastat, SNP318, PMN310, DNL628, DNL921, SNP234, moponetug, LY3439539, RG6289 and RG6102.

The report offers pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors, clinical research organizations and healthcare stakeholders a detailed view of the global Alzheimer's disease competitive landscape, clinical trial environment and evolving therapeutic pipeline in 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Alzheimer's Disease: Overview



Introduction

Causes of Alzheimer's Disease

Pathophysiology of Alzheimer's Disease

Diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's Disease -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

Alzheimer's Disease Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, and development stage)

Alzheimer's Disease: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)

Eli Lilly and Company

Company Overview

Kisunla



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Alzheimer's Disease: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

AriBio

Company Overview

AR1001



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Sanofi

Company Overview

SAR448851



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Company Overview

RG6627



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Unknown Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Clinical Trial Assessment

Clinical Trial Analysis



Assessment by Status

Assessment by Status and Phase of development

Assessment by End Point Status

Assessment by Enrolled Patients by Age Assessment by Study Completion Year

Clinical Trial Design Analysis



Assessment by Allocation of Clinical Trials

Assessment by Interventional Model of Clinical Trials

Assessment by Enrolled Patients by Status Assessment by Masking of Clinical Trials

Sponsor and Geographical Analysis



Assessment by Top Sponsors

Assessment by Total Trials Sponsored by Countries and Phase Assessment by Clinical Therapies by Countries

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Alzheimer's Disease- Unmet needs

Alzheimer's Disease - Market drivers and barriers

Appendix

List of Tables

Table 1 Total Products for Alzheimer's Disease

Table 2 Late Stage Products

Table 3 Mid Stage Products

Table 4 Early Stage Products

Table 5 Pre-clinical & Discovery Stage Products

Table 6 Assessment by Product Type

Table 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Table 8 Assessment by Route of Administration

Table 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Table 10 Assessment by Molecule Type

Table 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Table 12 Assessment by Status

Table 13 Assessment by Status and Phase

Table 14 Assessment by End Point Status

Table 15 Assessment of Enrolled Participants by Age

Table 16 Assessment by Study Completion Year

Table 17 Assessment by Primary Purpose of Clinical Trials

Table 18 Assessment by Allocation of Clinical Trials

Table 19 Assessment by Interventional Model of Clinical Trials

Table 20 Assessment by Masking of Clinical Trials

Table 21 Assessment by Enrolled participants by Status

Table 22 Assessment by Top Sponsors

Table 23 Assessment by Countries and Stage of Development

Table 24 Inactive Products

List of Figures

Figure 1 Total Products for Alzheimer's Disease

Figure 2 Late Stage Products

Figure 3 Mid Stage Products

Figure 4 Early Stage Products

Figure 5 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Figure 6 Assessment by Product Type

Figure 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Figure 8 Assessment by Route of Administration

Figure 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Figure 10 Assessment by Molecule Type

Figure 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Figure 12 Assessment by Status

Figure 13 Assessment by Status and Phase

Figure 14 Assessment by End Point Status

Figure 15 Assessment of Enrolled Participants by Age

Figure 16 Assessment by Study Completion Year

Figure 17 Assessment by Primary Purpose of Clinical Trials

Figure 18 Assessment by Allocation of Clinical Trials

Figure 19 Assessment by Interventional Model of Clinical Trials

Figure 20 Assessment by Masking of Clinical Trials

Figure 21 Assessment by Enrolled participants by Status

Figure 22 Assessment by Top Sponsors

Figure 23 Assessment by Countries and Stage of Development

Figure 24 Inactive Products

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AriBio

Eisai Inc.

Biogen

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Abbvie

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Halia Therapeutics

Ono Pharmaceuticals

Spinogenix, Inc.

Eisai Inc.

Cenna Biosciences Inc.

Akeso Biopharma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NSC-Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics

Therini Bio

Bristol-Myers Squibb

SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals

ProMis Neurosciences Inc.

Denali Therapeutics AC Immune SA

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