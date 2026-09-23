Nuclear Waste Management Market Set For Growth Through 2033 As Decommissioning, Regulatory Demands And Advanced Disposal Technologies Create New Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is rising for decommissioning, advanced storage and waste recycling, creating opportunities in technology transfer, resource recovery and emerging nuclear markets.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Waste Management Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Nuclear Waste Management Market is projected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2026 to USD 6.0 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.90% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by the continued role of nuclear power in the global energy mix, strict environmental regulations, reactor decommissioning programs, and sustained investment in advanced radioactive waste treatment, storage, and disposal technologies.

Nuclear Waste Management Market Overview

Governments, nuclear power operators, research institutions, and industrial organizations are increasing their focus on safe, efficient, and sustainable radioactive waste management. The sector is shaped by rigorous safety requirements, substantial capital investment, complex regulatory approval processes, and long project timelines. In response, market participants are advancing containment systems, vitrification technologies, waste minimization methods, recycling capabilities, and deep geological repositories.

Although mature nuclear infrastructure in developed markets and cautious capacity expansion in some emerging economies are moderating overall growth, global decarbonization and energy security priorities continue to support nuclear power investment. As nuclear facilities remain operational and aging reactors are retired, demand for waste processing, transportation, storage, decontamination, and final disposal services is expected to remain steady.

Key Market Growth Drivers

The growing use of nuclear energy as a low-carbon source of baseload electricity is a major driver of the Nuclear Waste Management Market. Countries seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining grid reliability are extending the operating lives of existing reactors and, in selected markets, developing new nuclear capacity. These activities increase the requirement for compliant, long-term radioactive waste management solutions.

Stringent national and international regulations are also encouraging nuclear operators to invest in advanced systems that protect public health and the environment. Regulatory requirements covering waste classification, handling, transportation, interim storage, and permanent disposal continue to shape procurement decisions and infrastructure investment.

Technology development represents another important market catalyst. Improvements in vitrification, waste volume reduction, remote handling, robotics, monitoring systems, reprocessing, and geological storage are strengthening operational efficiency and safety. At the same time, the decommissioning of aging nuclear reactors is creating additional demand for dismantling, decontamination, waste characterization, processing, and disposal services.

Business Opportunities

Global nuclear decommissioning projects offer significant opportunities for companies with specialized expertise in facility dismantling, contaminated material treatment, site remediation, and long-term waste storage. Service providers capable of delivering integrated project management and regulatory compliance support are well positioned to secure contracts across established nuclear markets.

Emerging economies also present expansion opportunities as they develop nuclear energy infrastructure and establish radioactive waste governance frameworks. International companies may benefit from strategic partnerships, joint ventures, technical consulting, and technology transfer agreements with regional utilities, government agencies, and engineering organizations.

Further opportunities are developing in nuclear waste recycling and reprocessing. Technologies that recover usable materials can reduce final waste volumes, improve resource efficiency, and create additional commercial value. Continued investment in digital monitoring, automation, and remote operations is also expected to enhance safety and lower lifecycle costs.

Regional Market Analysis

North America holds a significant share of the global Nuclear Waste Management Market due to its established nuclear power infrastructure, active decommissioning programs, strong regulatory environment, and advanced technical capabilities. Ongoing requirements for interim storage and long-term disposal continue to support regional demand.

Europe remains a key market, with countries investing in geological repositories, long-term storage facilities, and decommissioning initiatives. Stringent environmental standards and national programs for high-level radioactive waste disposal are driving sustained industry activity.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record notable growth as China, India, and other regional markets expand nuclear generation capacity. This development is increasing demand for comprehensive waste handling, storage, treatment, and disposal systems. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are emerging markets, supported by evolving nuclear energy plans and the gradual development of regulatory frameworks.

Leading Nuclear Waste Management Companies



Orano SA

Veolia Environnement S.A.

EnergySolutions

Bechtel Corporation

Fluor Corporation

Waste Control Specialists LLC

Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB (SKB)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Stericycle, Inc.

US Ecology, Inc.

JGC Holdings Corporation

Fortum AECOM

Leading market participants are pursuing strategic collaborations, expanding service portfolios, and investing in advanced treatment and disposal technologies to strengthen their competitive positions.

Market Segmentation

By Waste Type: High-level waste, intermediate-level waste, and low-level waste.

By Reactor Type: Pressurized water reactors, boiling water reactors, pressurized heavy water reactors, gas-cooled reactors, and other reactor types.

By End User: Utility and industrial.

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Outlook

The Nuclear Waste Management Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2033 as governments and energy stakeholders address reactor operations, facility decommissioning, environmental protection, and permanent radioactive waste disposal. High project costs and regulatory complexity will remain key challenges; however, technological innovation, strategic investment, and international cooperation are expected to improve safety, efficiency, and long-term market development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Nuclear Waste Management Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, 2020-2033

3.1. Global Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. High-level Waste

3.1.2. Intermediate-level Waste

3.1.3. Low-level Waste

3.2. Global Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Pressurized Water Reactor

3.2.2. Boiling Water Reactor

3.2.3. Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor

3.2.4. Gas-Cooled Reactor

3.2.5. Others

3.3. Global Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. Utility

3.3.2. Industrial

3.4. Global Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. North America Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.1.1. High-level Waste

4.1.2. Intermediate-level Waste

4.1.3. Low-level Waste

4.2. North America Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.2.1. Pressurized Water Reactor

4.2.2. Boiling Water Reactor

4.2.3. Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor

4.2.4. Gas-Cooled Reactor

4.2.5. Others

4.3. North America Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.3.1. Utility

4.3.2. Industrial

4.4. North America Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.4.1. U.S. Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

4.4.2. U.S. Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

4.4.3. U.S. Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

4.4.4. Canada Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

4.4.5. Canada Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

4.4.6. Canada Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

4.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Europe Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.1.1. High-level Waste

5.1.2. Intermediate-level Waste

5.1.3. Low-level Waste

5.2. Europe Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.2.1. Pressurized Water Reactor

5.2.2. Boiling Water Reactor

5.2.3. Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor

5.2.4. Gas-Cooled Reactor

5.2.5. Others

5.3. Europe Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.3.1. Utility

5.3.2. Industrial

5.4. Europe Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.4.1. Germany Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

5.4.2. Germany Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

5.4.3. Germany Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

5.4.4. Italy Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

5.4.5. Italy Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

5.4.6. Italy Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

5.4.7. France Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

5.4.8. France Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

5.4.9. France Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

5.4.10. U.K. Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

5.4.11. U.K. Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

5.4.12. U.K. Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

5.4.13. Spain Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

5.4.14. Spain Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

5.4.15. Spain Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

5.4.16. Russia Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

5.4.17. Russia Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

5.4.18. Russia Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

5.4.19. Rest of Europe Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

5.4.20. Rest of Europe Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

5.4.21. Rest of Europe Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

5.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.1.1. High-level Waste

6.1.2. Intermediate-level Waste

6.1.3. Low-level Waste

6.2. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.2.1. Pressurized Water Reactor

6.2.2. Boiling Water Reactor

6.2.3. Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor

6.2.4. Gas-Cooled Reactor

6.2.5. Others

6.3. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.3.1. Utility

6.3.2. Industrial

6.4. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.4.1. China Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

6.4.2. China Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

6.4.3. China Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

6.4.4. Japan Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

6.4.5. Japan Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

6.4.6. Japan Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

6.4.7. South Korea Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

6.4.8. South Korea Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

6.4.9. South Korea Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

6.4.10. India Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

6.4.11. India Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

6.4.12. India Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

6.4.13. Southeast Asia Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

6.4.14. Southeast Asia Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

6.4.15. Southeast Asia Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

6.4.16. Rest of SAO Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

6.4.17. Rest of SAO Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

6.4.18. Rest of SAO Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

6.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Latin America Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.1.1. High-level Waste

7.1.2. Intermediate-level Waste

7.1.3. Low-level Waste

7.2. Latin America Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.2.1. Pressurized Water Reactor

7.2.2. Boiling Water Reactor

7.2.3. Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor

7.2.4. Gas-Cooled Reactor

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Latin America Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.3.1. Utility

7.3.2. Industrial

7.4. Latin America Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.4.1. Brazil Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

7.4.2. Brazil Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

7.4.3. Brazil Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

7.4.4. Mexico Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

7.4.5. Mexico Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

7.4.6. Mexico Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

7.4.7. Argentina Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

7.4.8. Argentina Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

7.4.9. Argentina Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

7.4.10. Rest of LATAM Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

7.4.11. Rest of LATAM Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

7.4.12. Rest of LATAM Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

7.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Middle East & Africa Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.1.1. High-level Waste

8.1.2. Intermediate-level Waste

8.1.3. Low-level Waste

8.2. Middle East & Africa Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.2.1. Pressurized Water Reactor

8.2.2. Boiling Water Reactor

8.2.3. Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor

8.2.4. Gas-Cooled Reactor

8.2.5. Others

8.3. Middle East & Africa Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.3.1. Utility

8.3.2. Industrial

8.4. Middle East & Africa Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.4.1. GCC Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

8.4.2. GCC Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

8.4.3. GCC Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

8.4.4. South Africa Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

8.4.5. South Africa Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

8.4.6. South Africa Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

8.4.7. Egypt Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

8.4.8. Egypt Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

8.4.9. Egypt Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

8.4.10. Nigeria Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

8.4.11. Nigeria Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

8.4.12. Nigeria Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

8.4.13. Rest of Middle East Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Waste Type, 2020-2033

8.4.14. Rest of Middle East Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by Reactor Type, 2020-2033

8.4.15. Rest of Middle East Nuclear Waste Management Market Outlook, by End-User, 2020-2033

8.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Orano SA

9.4.1.1. Company Overview

9.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

9.4.1.3. Financial Overview

9.4.1.4. Business Strategies and Developments

9.4.2. Veolia Environnement S.A.

9.4.3. EnergySolutions

9.4.4. Bechtel Corporation

9.4.5. Fluor Corporation

9.4.6. Waste Control Specialists LLC

9.4.7. Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB (SKB)

9.4.8. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

9.4.9. Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

9.4.10. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

Companies Featured



Orano SA

Veolia Environnement S.A.

EnergySolutions

Bechtel Corporation

Fluor Corporation

Waste Control Specialists LLC

Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB (SKB)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Stericycle, Inc.

US Ecology, Inc.

JGC Holdings Corporation

Fortum AECOM

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