Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Poised For Growth Through 2033 As EV Adoption, Supply Chain Security And Circular Economy Investments Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EV adoption, tighter regulations and material scarcity are driving battery recycling, creating opportunities in advanced recovery, automation, closed-loop partnerships and second-life storage.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is projected to expand from USD 8 billion in 2026 to USD 26.9 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate of 18.90% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by accelerating electric vehicle adoption, expanding consumer electronics demand, greater deployment of renewable energy storage systems, and increasing emphasis on circular economy strategies.

Battery recycling has become an essential component of the global energy storage supply chain. Recovering lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and other critical materials can reduce reliance on primary mining, strengthen material availability, and help manufacturers address environmental and regulatory requirements. Continued improvements in recycling technologies are also increasing recovery rates, lowering processing costs, and supporting the development of commercially scalable operations.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Drivers

Rapid growth in electric vehicle sales represents a primary driver of the lithium-ion battery recycling market. As larger volumes of electric vehicle batteries approach the end of their service life, automotive manufacturers, battery producers, and recycling companies are investing in collection networks, processing facilities, and closed-loop material recovery systems.

Volatile raw material prices and constraints affecting lithium, cobalt, and nickel supplies are creating additional demand for recycled battery materials. Efficient recovery can improve supply chain resilience while reducing exposure to geopolitical and commodity-market risks. Government incentives, producer-responsibility requirements, battery disposal standards, and recycling mandates are further accelerating investment across major markets.

Environmental commitments are also influencing procurement and manufacturing strategies. Automotive, electronics, and energy storage companies are increasingly seeking lower-impact sources of critical minerals as they work toward emissions-reduction and sustainability targets. These priorities are expected to support long-term demand for advanced lithium-ion battery recycling solutions.

Business Opportunities and Technology Trends

The market offers significant opportunities for companies developing hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, and physical or mechanical recycling technologies. Businesses capable of achieving high recovery rates, consistent output quality, and competitive operating costs are positioned to benefit from rising demand for battery-grade recycled materials.

Artificial intelligence, automation, advanced sorting systems, and data-driven process controls are expected to improve operational efficiency and facility scalability. Strategic partnerships among automakers, battery manufacturers, material suppliers, and recycling providers are also supporting closed-loop supply chains that return recovered materials to battery production.

Second-life battery applications provide another commercial opportunity. Batteries that retain sufficient capacity may be repurposed for stationary energy storage before entering the recycling stream, extending asset value and improving lifecycle economics. Emerging economies are expected to create additional opportunities as electric mobility, industrialization, urbanization, and energy storage deployment increase.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the global lithium-ion battery recycling market, supported by extensive battery manufacturing capacity, high electric vehicle production, and government-backed sustainability initiatives. China, Japan, and South Korea continue to invest in recycling infrastructure, processing technology, and integrated battery supply chains.

North America is recording strong growth as electric vehicle adoption rises and public- and private-sector investment expands. The United States is increasing domestic recycling capacity and research activity to strengthen access to critical battery materials and reduce dependence on imported resources.

Europe remains a major market due to stringent environmental regulations, circular economy policies, carbon-neutrality objectives, and battery recycling mandates. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are emerging markets, with longer-term potential supported by increasing sustainability awareness, energy storage investment, and electric mobility adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The lithium-ion battery recycling industry is highly competitive, with global and regional companies pursuing capacity expansion, technology development, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Leading market participants include:



Umicore

Glencore

Li-Cycle

American Battery Technology Company

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

Cirba Solutions

Ecobat

CATL through Brunp Recycling

LG Energy Solution

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI

Ganfeng Lithium

Retriev Technologies

Lithion Technologies Redwood Materials

These companies are focused on increasing processing capacity, improving material recovery, securing long-term battery feedstock, and establishing partnerships across the automotive and energy storage sectors.

Market Segmentation

The lithium-ion battery recycling market is segmented by battery chemistry, source, recycling process, and region.

By Battery Chemistry:



Lithium cobalt oxide

Lithium iron phosphate

Lithium manganese oxide

Lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide Lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide

By Source:



Automotive Non-automotive

By Recycling Process:



Hydrometallurgical

Physical or mechanical Pyrometallurgical

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

With the global lithium-ion battery recycling market forecast to reach USD 26.9 billion by 2033, the sector is positioned for sustained investment and innovation. Companies that combine efficient recycling technologies, reliable feedstock access, strategic industry partnerships, and environmentally responsible operations are expected to be best placed to capitalize on growing demand for recovered battery materials.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, 2020-2033

3.1. Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Lithium Cobalt Oxide

3.1.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate

3.1.3. Lithium Manganese Oxide

3.1.4. Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

3.1.5. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

3.2. Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Automotive

3.2.2. Non-automotive

3.3. Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. Hydrometallurgical

3.3.2. Physical/Mechanical

3.3.3. Pyrometallurgical

3.4. Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.1.1. Lithium Cobalt Oxide

4.1.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate

4.1.3. Lithium Manganese Oxide

4.1.4. Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

4.1.5. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

4.2. North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.2.1. Automotive

4.2.2. Non-automotive

4.3. North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.3.1. Hydrometallurgical

4.3.2. Physical/Mechanical

4.3.3. Pyrometallurgical

4.4. North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.4.1. U.S. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

4.4.2. U.S. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

4.4.3. U.S. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

4.4.4. Canada Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

4.4.5. Canada Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

4.4.6. Canada Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

4.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.1.1. Lithium Cobalt Oxide

5.1.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate

5.1.3. Lithium Manganese Oxide

5.1.4. Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

5.1.5. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

5.2. Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.2.1. Automotive

5.2.2. Non-automotive

5.3. Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.3.1. Hydrometallurgical

5.3.2. Physical/Mechanical

5.3.3. Pyrometallurgical

5.4. Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.4.1. Germany Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

5.4.2. Germany Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.3. Germany Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

5.4.4. Italy Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

5.4.5. Italy Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.6. Italy Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

5.4.7. France Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

5.4.8. France Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.9. France Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

5.4.10. U.K. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

5.4.11. U.K. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.12. U.K. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

5.4.13. Spain Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

5.4.14. Spain Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.15. Spain Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

5.4.16. Russia Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

5.4.17. Russia Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.18. Russia Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

5.4.19. Rest of Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

5.4.20. Rest of Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

5.4.21. Rest of Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

5.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.1.1. Lithium Cobalt Oxide

6.1.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate

6.1.3. Lithium Manganese Oxide

6.1.4. Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

6.1.5. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

6.2. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.2.1. Automotive

6.2.2. Non-automotive

6.3. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.3.1. Hydrometallurgical

6.3.2. Physical/Mechanical

6.3.3. Pyrometallurgical

6.4. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.4.1. China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

6.4.2. China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

6.4.3. China Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

6.4.4. Japan Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

6.4.5. Japan Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

6.4.6. Japan Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

6.4.7. South Korea Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

6.4.8. South Korea Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

6.4.9. South Korea Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

6.4.10. India Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

6.4.11. India Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

6.4.12. India Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

6.4.13. Southeast Asia Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

6.4.14. Southeast Asia Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

6.4.15. Southeast Asia Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

6.4.16. Rest of SAO Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

6.4.17. Rest of SAO Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

6.4.18. Rest of SAO Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

6.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.1.1. Lithium Cobalt Oxide

7.1.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate

7.1.3. Lithium Manganese Oxide

7.1.4. Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

7.1.5. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

7.2. Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.2.1. Automotive

7.2.2. Non-automotive

7.3. Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.3.1. Hydrometallurgical

7.3.2. Physical/Mechanical

7.3.3. Pyrometallurgical

7.4. Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.4.1. Brazil Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

7.4.2. Brazil Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

7.4.3. Brazil Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

7.4.4. Mexico Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

7.4.5. Mexico Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

7.4.6. Mexico Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

7.4.7. Argentina Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

7.4.8. Argentina Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

7.4.9. Argentina Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

7.4.10. Rest of LATAM Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

7.4.11. Rest of LATAM Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

7.4.12. Rest of LATAM Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

7.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.1.1. Lithium Cobalt Oxide

8.1.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate

8.1.3. Lithium Manganese Oxide

8.1.4. Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

8.1.5. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

8.2. Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.2.1. Automotive

8.2.2. Non-automotive

8.3. Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.3.1. Hydrometallurgical

8.3.2. Physical/Mechanical

8.3.3. Pyrometallurgical

8.4. Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.4.1. GCC Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

8.4.2. GCC Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

8.4.3. GCC Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

8.4.4. South Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

8.4.5. South Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

8.4.6. South Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

8.4.7. Egypt Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

8.4.8. Egypt Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

8.4.9. Egypt Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

8.4.10. Nigeria Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

8.4.11. Nigeria Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

8.4.12. Nigeria Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

8.4.13. Rest of Middle East Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Battery Chemistry, 2020-2033

8.4.14. Rest of Middle East Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Source, 2020-2033

8.4.15. Rest of Middle East Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Outlook, by Recycling Process, 2020-2033

8.5. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Umicore

9.4.1.1. Company Overview

9.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

9.4.1.3. Financial Overview

9.4.1.4. Business Strategies and Developments

9.4.2. Glencore

9.4.3. Li-Cycle

9.4.4. American Battery Technology Company (ABTC)

9.4.5. RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

9.4.6. Cirba Solutions

9.4.7. Ecobat

9.4.8. CATL (Brunp Recycling)

9.4.9. LG Energy Solution

9.4.10. Panasonic Corporation

10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Assumptions

10.3. Acronyms and Abbreviations

Companies Featured



Umicore

Glencore

Li-Cycle

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC)

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

Cirba Solutions

Ecobat

CATL (Brunp Recycling)

LG Energy Solution

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI

Ganfeng Lithium

Retriev Technologies

Lithion Recycling Redwood Materials

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