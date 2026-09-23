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Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2034, Driven By Rapid Testing Innovation, Decentralized Care And Expanding Global Access


2026-09-23 05:19:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is rising for rapid, portable point-of-care tests, driven by chronic and infectious diseases, home care, telemedicine, self-testing and underserved rural markets.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report by Products, Technology, Point of prescription, End-User, Countries and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point of care diagnostics market is projected to grow from US$50.41 billion in 2025 to US$100.94 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.02% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is supported by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing demand for rapid diagnostic solutions, technological innovation, and the wider adoption of home healthcare and decentralized testing.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Overview

Point of care diagnostics are increasingly used across hospitals, clinics, physician offices, ambulances, community healthcare facilities, and home care settings. These solutions support faster clinical decision-making, reduce dependence on centralized laboratories, and improve access to testing in rural and resource-limited areas. Common applications include glucose monitoring, pregnancy and fertility testing, infectious disease detection, cardiac marker testing, hematology, urinalysis, and cardiometabolic monitoring.

Growing demand for early diagnosis and continuous disease management is strengthening the role of point of care testing in global healthcare systems. Portable instruments, connected diagnostic platforms, biosensors, microfluidics, and cloud-enabled technologies are improving testing performance while supporting real-time data sharing and remote patient monitoring.

Key Point of Care Diagnostics Market Growth Drivers

The rising burden of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases is a major driver of market growth. These conditions require timely diagnosis and, in many cases, frequent monitoring. Point of care diagnostic devices enable healthcare professionals to accelerate treatment decisions and improve disease management. Demand has also increased for rapid testing related to influenza, COVID-19, HIV, malaria, dengue, and bacterial infections.

Technological advancements are improving the portability, accuracy, connectivity, and multiplexing capabilities of diagnostic systems. Integration with smartphones, telemedicine platforms, and cloud-based healthcare infrastructure is expanding the use of point of care devices beyond conventional clinical environments. In February 2024, Roche launched three coagulation assays for the oral Factor Xa inhibitors rivaroxaban, apixaban, and edoxaban in markets accepting the CE mark.

Home healthcare represents another significant growth opportunity. The expanding geriatric population, rising chronic disease prevalence, and preference for patient-centered care are increasing demand for home-based diagnostic products. These solutions can reduce hospital visits, support ongoing monitoring, and improve healthcare accessibility for patients with mobility limitations or limited access to centralized laboratories. In June 2025, Amazon India entered the diagnostics sector with an at-home service that enables customers to book tests, manage appointments, and access digital reports through its app.

Market Challenges

Accuracy and reliability remain critical considerations for the point of care diagnostics industry. Variations in device quality, environmental conditions, sample handling, and operator training may affect test performance. False-positive or false-negative results can require laboratory confirmation, potentially increasing healthcare costs and delaying treatment. Manufacturers must continue investing in product validation, quality control, and research and development.

Strict regulatory requirements can also extend product development timelines and increase commercialization costs. Regulatory standards vary by country, creating additional complexity for companies seeking international expansion. Although many point of care devices are designed for efficient operation, professional training remains important to maintain consistent testing quality and appropriate clinical interpretation.

Product and Technology Trends

Point of care infectious disease testing kits are expected to record strong demand as governments and healthcare organizations prioritize disease surveillance, outbreak preparedness, and early intervention. Lateral flow diagnostics will remain a prominent technology segment due to their rapid turnaround times, affordability, scalability, and suitability for clinical and home care applications.

Prescription-based point of care devices are gaining importance in the diagnosis and management of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and infectious conditions. Their integration with digital healthcare systems supports immediate clinical decisions and personalized treatment. Over-the-counter devices are also benefiting from growing consumer interest in self-testing, preventive healthcare, and remote medical consultation.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States point of care diagnostics market benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable adoption of digital health technologies, and the presence of leading diagnostic manufacturers. Demand is supported by chronic disease prevalence, home healthcare expansion, and remote patient monitoring. In May 2025, Siemens Healthineers announced a US$150 million investment to strengthen U.S. manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and customer support capabilities.

The United Kingdom market is expanding as hospitals, general practitioners, and community healthcare providers adopt rapid diagnostics to improve efficiency and reduce pressure on centralized laboratories. Government-led healthcare modernization, preventive care initiatives, and demand for home-based services are expected to support continued growth.

India is emerging as a high-growth market due to its substantial burden of infectious and chronic diseases, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and demand for cost-effective testing in rural areas. In January 2023, Cipla introduced Cippoint, an immunofluorescence-based quantitative analyzer capable of generating results within three to 15 minutes.

Saudi Arabia is also recording increased adoption as healthcare modernization initiatives and investment in advanced medical technology accelerate. In October 2025, Co-Diagnostics and Arabian Eagle Manufacturing announced a joint venture, CoMira Diagnostics, focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing Co-Dx technologies, including a PCR point of care platform.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Segmentation

  • Products: Glucose monitoring kits, infectious disease kits, pregnancy and fertility testing kits, hematology testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, urinalysis testing kits, cholesterol test strips, drug abuse testing kits, and other products.
  • Technology: Lateral flow, agglutination, flow-through, solid phase, biosensors, and other technologies.
  • Prescription Type: Prescription-based devices and over-the-counter devices.
  • End Users: Professional diagnostic centers, research laboratories, home care settings, and other users.

The geographic assessment covers 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Key markets include the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the point of care diagnostics market include Sysmex, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Quidel Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. Competitive analysis covers company overviews, key executives, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance.

As healthcare systems prioritize rapid diagnosis, decentralized services, digital connectivity, and preventive disease management, the global point of care diagnostics market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2034.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $50.41 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $100.94 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market
5.1 Historical Market
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Technology
6.3 By Mode of Prescription
6.4 By End Users
6.5 By Countries
7. Product
7.1 Glucose Monitoring Kits
7.1.1 Historical Market
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Infectious Diseases Kits
7.2.1 Historical Market
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Kits
7.3.1 Historical Market
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Haematology Testing Kits
7.4.1 Historical Market
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits
7.5.1 Historical Market
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Urinalysis Testing Kits
7.6.1 Historical Market
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Cholesterol Test Strips
7.7.1 Historical Market
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Drugs Abuses Testing Kits
7.8.1 Historical Market
7.8.2 Market Forecast
7.9 Others
7.9.1 Historical Market
7.9.2 Market Forecast
8. Technology
8.1 Lateral Flow
8.1.1 Historical Market
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Agglutination
8.2.1 Historical Market
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Flow Through
8.3.1 Historical Market
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Solid phase
8.4.1 Historical Market
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Biosensor
8.5.1 Historical Market
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Historical Market
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9. Mode of Prescription
9.1 Prescription-Based Devices
9.1.1 Historical Market
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Over-the-counter (OTC)-Based Devices
9.2.1 Historical Market
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10. End Users
10.1 Professional Diagnostic Centers
10.1.1 Historical Market
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Research Laboratories
10.2.1 Historical Market
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Home Care
10.3.1 Historical Market
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Historical Market
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11. Countries
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Historical Market
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Historical Market
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 France
11.2.1.1 Historical Market
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Germany
11.2.2.1 Historical Market
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.3.1 Historical Market
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 Spain
11.2.4.1 Historical Market
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 United Kingdom
11.2.5.1 Historical Market
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Belgium
11.2.6.1 Historical Market
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Netherlands
11.2.7.1 Historical Market
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.2.8 Turkey
11.2.8.1 Historical Market
11.2.8.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.1.1 Historical Market
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.2.1 Historical Market
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 India
11.3.3.1 Historical Market
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.4.1 Historical Market
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 South Korea
11.3.5.1 Historical Market
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Thailand
11.3.6.1 Historical Market
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Malaysia
11.3.7.1 Historical Market
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3.8 Indonesia
11.3.8.1 Historical Market
11.3.8.2 Market Forecast
11.3.9 New Zealand
11.3.9.1 Historical Market
11.3.9.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Historical Market
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Historical Market
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Argentina
11.4.3.1 Historical Market
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 South Africa
11.5.1.1 Historical Market
11.5.1.2 Market Forecast
11.5.2 Saudi Arabia
11.5.2.1 Historical Market
11.5.2.2 Market Forecast
11.5.3 UAE
11.5.3.1 Historical Market
11.5.3.2 Market Forecast
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Competition
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threats
14. Key Players Analysis
14.1 Sysmex
14.1.1 Overviews
14.1.2 Key Person
14.1.3 Recent Developments
14.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.1.5 Revenue Analysis
14.2 Abbott Laboratories (US)
14.2.1 Overviews
14.2.2 Key Person
14.2.3 Recent Developments
14.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.2.5 Revenue Analysis
14.3 Becton Dickinson and Company (US)
14.3.1 Overviews
14.3.2 Key Person
14.3.3 Recent Developments
14.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Revenue Analysis
14.4 Danaher Corporation (US)
14.4.1 Overviews
14.4.2 Key Person
14.4.3 Recent Developments
14.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.4.5 Revenue Analysis
14.5 Quidel Diagnostics (US)
14.5.1 Overviews
14.5.2 Key Person
14.5.3 Recent Developments
14.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.5.5 Revenue Analysis
14.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
14.6.1 Overviews
14.6.2 Key Person
14.6.3 Recent Developments
14.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.6.5 Revenue Analysis
14.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.7.1 Overviews
14.7.2 Key Person
14.7.3 Recent Developments
14.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.7.5 Revenue Analysis
14.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
14.8.1 Overviews
14.8.2 Key Person
14.8.3 Recent Developments
14.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.8.5 Revenue Analysis
Companies Featured

  • Sysmex
  • Abbott Laboratories (US)
  • Becton Dickinson and Company (US)
  • Danaher Corporation (US)
  • Quidel Diagnostics (US)
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

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