Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2034, Driven By Rapid Testing Innovation, Decentralized Care And Expanding Global Access
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$50.41 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$100.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market
5.1 Historical Market
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Technology
6.3 By Mode of Prescription
6.4 By End Users
6.5 By Countries
7. Product
7.1 Glucose Monitoring Kits
7.1.1 Historical Market
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Infectious Diseases Kits
7.2.1 Historical Market
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Kits
7.3.1 Historical Market
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Haematology Testing Kits
7.4.1 Historical Market
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits
7.5.1 Historical Market
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Urinalysis Testing Kits
7.6.1 Historical Market
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Cholesterol Test Strips
7.7.1 Historical Market
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Drugs Abuses Testing Kits
7.8.1 Historical Market
7.8.2 Market Forecast
7.9 Others
7.9.1 Historical Market
7.9.2 Market Forecast
8. Technology
8.1 Lateral Flow
8.1.1 Historical Market
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Agglutination
8.2.1 Historical Market
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Flow Through
8.3.1 Historical Market
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Solid phase
8.4.1 Historical Market
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Biosensor
8.5.1 Historical Market
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Historical Market
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9. Mode of Prescription
9.1 Prescription-Based Devices
9.1.1 Historical Market
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Over-the-counter (OTC)-Based Devices
9.2.1 Historical Market
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10. End Users
10.1 Professional Diagnostic Centers
10.1.1 Historical Market
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Research Laboratories
10.2.1 Historical Market
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Home Care
10.3.1 Historical Market
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Historical Market
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11. Countries
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Historical Market
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Historical Market
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 France
11.2.1.1 Historical Market
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Germany
11.2.2.1 Historical Market
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.3.1 Historical Market
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 Spain
11.2.4.1 Historical Market
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 United Kingdom
11.2.5.1 Historical Market
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Belgium
11.2.6.1 Historical Market
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Netherlands
11.2.7.1 Historical Market
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.2.8 Turkey
11.2.8.1 Historical Market
11.2.8.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.1.1 Historical Market
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.2.1 Historical Market
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 India
11.3.3.1 Historical Market
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.4.1 Historical Market
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 South Korea
11.3.5.1 Historical Market
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Thailand
11.3.6.1 Historical Market
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Malaysia
11.3.7.1 Historical Market
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3.8 Indonesia
11.3.8.1 Historical Market
11.3.8.2 Market Forecast
11.3.9 New Zealand
11.3.9.1 Historical Market
11.3.9.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Historical Market
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Historical Market
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Argentina
11.4.3.1 Historical Market
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 South Africa
11.5.1.1 Historical Market
11.5.1.2 Market Forecast
11.5.2 Saudi Arabia
11.5.2.1 Historical Market
11.5.2.2 Market Forecast
11.5.3 UAE
11.5.3.1 Historical Market
11.5.3.2 Market Forecast
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Competition
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threats
14. Key Players Analysis
14.1 Sysmex
14.1.1 Overviews
14.1.2 Key Person
14.1.3 Recent Developments
14.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.1.5 Revenue Analysis
14.2 Abbott Laboratories (US)
14.2.1 Overviews
14.2.2 Key Person
14.2.3 Recent Developments
14.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.2.5 Revenue Analysis
14.3 Becton Dickinson and Company (US)
14.3.1 Overviews
14.3.2 Key Person
14.3.3 Recent Developments
14.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Revenue Analysis
14.4 Danaher Corporation (US)
14.4.1 Overviews
14.4.2 Key Person
14.4.3 Recent Developments
14.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.4.5 Revenue Analysis
14.5 Quidel Diagnostics (US)
14.5.1 Overviews
14.5.2 Key Person
14.5.3 Recent Developments
14.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.5.5 Revenue Analysis
14.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
14.6.1 Overviews
14.6.2 Key Person
14.6.3 Recent Developments
14.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.6.5 Revenue Analysis
14.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.7.1 Overviews
14.7.2 Key Person
14.7.3 Recent Developments
14.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.7.5 Revenue Analysis
14.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
14.8.1 Overviews
14.8.2 Key Person
14.8.3 Recent Developments
14.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.8.5 Revenue Analysis
Companies Featured
- Sysmex Abbott Laboratories (US) Becton Dickinson and Company (US) Danaher Corporation (US) Quidel Diagnostics (US) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
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