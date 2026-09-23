LAMEA Electric Fireplace Market Poised For Growth Through 2033, Driven By Energy-Efficient Heating, Smart Home Adoption And Rising Residential And Commercial Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urbanization, luxury housing and hospitality drive demand for compact electric fireplaces; smart controls, premium visuals, outdoor models and e-commerce offer opportunities.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "LAMEA Electric Fireplace Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Category, Projection Type, Application, Installation Type, End User, Distribution Channel, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LAMEA electric fireplace market is projected to reach USD 600.7 million by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% during 2026-2033. Market growth across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is being driven by urbanization, hospitality development, premium interior design trends, wider electricity access, and rising demand for compact, low-maintenance heating products.

Electric fireplaces are gaining traction across residential and commercial properties because they combine decorative appeal with supplemental heating, straightforward installation, and reduced maintenance requirements. Advancements in LED and LCD flame technology, infrared heating, app-based controls, adjustable heat settings, energy-saving modes, and smart home integration are further improving product functionality and customer adoption.

Hotels, resorts, restaurants, villas, offices, shopping centers, entertainment venues, and residential developments are increasingly incorporating electric fireplaces into interior and exterior design projects. Demand is also benefiting from the absence of fuel storage, smoke, ash, and ventilation infrastructure associated with combustion-based alternatives.

Category Outlook

The market is segmented into one-sided and two-sided electric fireplaces. One-sided models dominated the LAMEA electric fireplace market in 2025 and are expected to retain their leading position through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 470.7 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

One-sided fireplaces benefit from competitive pricing, front-facing configurations, efficient installation, and compatibility with apartments, villas, hotels, restaurants, offices, and retail environments. Meanwhile, the two-sided segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2026-2033. Demand is increasing across luxury villas, premium resorts, commercial lounges, mixed-use developments, and open-plan interiors where fireplaces are used as architectural focal points and room dividers.

Projection Type Outlook

By projection type, the market is divided into LED and LCD products. LED electric fireplaces led the market in 2025 and are expected to remain dominant through 2033. The segment is projected to generate USD 376.3 million by 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 7.5%.

LED models are supported by low energy consumption, long operating life, vivid flame effects, affordability, and limited maintenance requirements. LCD electric fireplaces are expected to achieve a CAGR of 8.4% during 2026-2033, supported by demand for high-resolution visuals, customizable displays, smart controls, and sophisticated decorative features in luxury residences, hotels, resorts, restaurants, shopping centers, and corporate properties.

Application and Installation Outlook

Indoor electric fireplaces accounted for the leading application share in 2025 and are projected to maintain their dominance through 2033. The segment is expected to reach USD 504.2 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. Adoption remains strong across apartments, villas, hotels, restaurants, offices, retail spaces, lounges, and reception areas.

Outdoor applications are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2026-2033. Growth is being supported by hospitality investment, outdoor dining, luxury landscaping, rooftop lounges, hotel terraces, poolside spaces, residential gardens, and demand for portable and weather-resistant products.

Wall-mounted fireplaces led the installation market in 2025 and are expected to retain their leading position through 2033, supported by space-efficient designs and compatibility with contemporary interiors. Freestanding models are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%, benefiting from portability, flexible placement, simple setup, and suitability for rental properties and renovation projects. Electric fireplace inserts are also gaining attention among property owners seeking to modernize existing fireplace structures while preserving traditional architectural elements.

End User and Distribution Channel Outlook

Residential users represent a major source of demand due to urban housing expansion, increased spending on premium home appliances, and growing interest in decorative heating products. Electric fireplaces are being installed in living rooms, bedrooms, lounges, villas, apartments, and renovated residential interiors.

Commercial adoption remains significant across hotels, luxury resorts, restaurants, offices, healthcare facilities, malls, and entertainment venues. Hospitality growth, tourism investment, ambiance-focused design, operational safety, product durability, and low maintenance requirements are supporting installations in customer-facing environments.

Offline distribution continues to lead through furniture retailers, appliance stores, home improvement outlets, specialist dealers, and showrooms. These channels allow customers to assess product dimensions, finishes, flame effects, installation requirements, warranties, and technical support. Online sales are expanding as digital marketplaces offer broader product selections, price comparisons, videos, customer reviews, mobile payment options, and convenient delivery across urban and semi-urban markets.

Country Outlook

Brazil led the LAMEA electric fireplace market in 2025 and is expected to remain the largest country market through 2033. The Brazilian market is projected to reach USD 135.8 million by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4%. Growth is supported by urban housing development, home improvement spending, smart appliance adoption, and interest in energy-efficient decorative heating.

Argentina is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1% during 2026-2033, supported by urban renovation, energy-efficient appliance demand, realistic flame technologies, and greater adoption of electric heating. The UAE is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, driven by luxury real estate, premium villas, hospitality interiors, smart home ecosystems, and design-focused commercial developments.

Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Nigeria are contributing to regional expansion through urban development, tourism infrastructure, commercial property upgrades, localized distribution, and demand for modern appliances. Other LAMEA markets are benefiting from wider e-commerce access, modular fireplace designs, and growing exposure to international interior design trends.

Key Companies Profiled



Glen Dimplex Group

Twin-Star International, Inc.

Wolf Steel Ltd.

Hearth & Home Technologies, LLC

Amantii Electric Fireplaces

Stovax Heating Group

Modern Flames

Touchstone Home Products, Inc.

Real Flame British Fires Ltd.

LAMEA Electric Fireplace Market Segmentation

By Category: One-sided and two-sided

By Projection Type: LED and LCD

By Application: Indoor and outdoor

By Installation Type: Wall mounted, freestanding, and insert

By End User: Residential and commercial

By Distribution Channel: Offline and online

By Country: Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and the rest of LAMEA



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. LAMEA Market

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Key Factors Impacting Market

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

1.2.4 Market Challenges

1.2.5 Market Trends

1.2.6 State of Competition

1.2.7 Market Consolidation

1.2.8 Key Customer Criteria

1.3 Product Life Cycle

1.4 Segmentation By Category

1.4.1 One-sided

1.4.2 Two-sided

1.5 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.5.1 LED

1.5.2 LCD

1.6 Segmentation By Application

1.6.1 Indoor

1.6.2 Outdoor

1.7 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.7.1 Wall Mounted

1.7.2 Free Standing

1.7.3 Insert

1.8 Segmentation By End User

1.8.1 Residential

1.8.2 Commercial

1.9 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.9.1 Offline

1.9.2 Online

1.10 Segmentation By Country

1.10.1 Brazil

1.10.1.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.1.1.1 One-sided

1.10.1.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.1.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.1.2.1 LED

1.10.1.2.2 LCD

1.10.1.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.1.3.1 Indoor

1.10.1.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.1.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.1.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.1.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.1.4.3 Insert

1.10.1.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.1.5.1 Residential

1.10.1.5.2 Commercial

1.10.1.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.1.6.1 Offline

1.10.1.6.2 Online

1.10.2 Argentina

1.10.2.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.2.1.1 One-sided

1.10.2.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.2.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.2.2.1 LED

1.10.2.2.2 LCD

1.10.2.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.2.3.1 Indoor

1.10.2.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.2.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.2.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.2.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.2.4.3 Insert

1.10.2.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.2.5.1 Residential

1.10.2.5.2 Commercial

1.10.2.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.2.6.1 Offline

1.10.2.6.2 Online

1.10.3 UAE

1.10.3.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.3.1.1 One-sided

1.10.3.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.3.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.3.2.1 LED

1.10.3.2.2 LCD

1.10.3.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.3.3.1 Indoor

1.10.3.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.3.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.3.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.3.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.3.4.3 Insert

1.10.3.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.3.5.1 Residential

1.10.3.5.2 Commercial

1.10.3.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.3.6.1 Offline

1.10.3.6.2 Online

1.10.4 Saudi Arabia

1.10.4.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.4.1.1 One-sided

1.10.4.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.4.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.4.2.1 LED

1.10.4.2.2 LCD

1.10.4.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.4.3.1 Indoor

1.10.4.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.4.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.4.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.4.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.4.4.3 Insert

1.10.4.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.4.5.1 Residential

1.10.4.5.2 Commercial

1.10.4.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.4.6.1 Offline

1.10.4.6.2 Online

1.10.5 South Africa

1.10.5.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.5.1.1 One-sided

1.10.5.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.5.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.5.2.1 LED

1.10.5.2.2 LCD

1.10.5.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.5.3.1 Indoor

1.10.5.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.5.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.5.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.5.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.5.4.3 Insert

1.10.5.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.5.5.1 Residential

1.10.5.5.2 Commercial

1.10.5.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.5.6.1 Offline

1.10.5.6.2 Online

1.10.6 Nigeria

1.10.6.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.6.1.1 One-sided

1.10.6.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.6.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.6.2.1 LED

1.10.6.2.2 LCD

1.10.6.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.6.3.1 Indoor

1.10.6.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.6.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.6.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.6.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.6.4.3 Insert

1.10.6.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.6.5.1 Residential

1.10.6.5.2 Commercial

1.10.6.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.6.6.1 Offline

1.10.6.6.2 Online

1.10.7 Rest of LAMEA

1.10.7.1 Segmentation By Category

1.10.7.1.1 One-sided

1.10.7.1.2 Two-sided

1.10.7.2 Segmentation By Projection Type

1.10.7.2.1 LED

1.10.7.2.2 LCD

1.10.7.3 Segmentation By Application

1.10.7.3.1 Indoor

1.10.7.3.2 Outdoor

1.10.7.4 Segmentation By Installation Type

1.10.7.4.1 Wall Mounted

1.10.7.4.2 Free Standing

1.10.7.4.3 Insert

1.10.7.5 Segmentation By End User

1.10.7.5.1 Residential

1.10.7.5.2 Commercial

1.10.7.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.10.7.6.1 Offline

1.10.7.6.2 Online

Chapter 2. Company Snapshots

2.1 Glen Dimplex Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Key Information

2.1.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.1.4 Strategic Insights

2.1.5 Strategy Deployed

2.1.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.1.7 Capability Overview

2.1.8 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.1.9 SWOT Analysis

2.1.10 Customers / End Users

2.1.11 Competitive Positioning

2.1.12 Key Differentiators

2.1.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.1.14 Analyst View

2.1.15 Future Outlook

2.2 Twin-Star International, Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Key Information

2.2.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.2.4 Strategic Insights

2.2.5 Strategy Deployed

2.2.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.2.7 Representative Brands

2.2.8 Capability Overview

2.2.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.2.10 SWOT Analysis

2.2.11 Customers / End Users

2.2.12 Competitive Positioning

2.2.13 Key Differentiators

2.2.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.2.15 Analyst View

2.2.16 Future Outlook

2.3 Wolf Steel Ltd.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Key Information

2.3.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.3.4 Strategic Insights

2.3.5 Strategy Deployed

2.3.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.3.7 Representative Products

2.3.8 Capability Overview

2.3.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.3.10 SWOT Analysis

2.3.11 Customers / End Users

2.3.12 Competitive Positioning

2.3.13 Key Differentiators

2.3.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.3.15 Analyst View

2.3.16 Future Outlook

2.4 Hearth &Home Technologies, LLC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Key Information

2.4.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.4.4 Strategic Insights

2.4.5 Strategy Deployed

2.4.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.4.7 Representative Products

2.4.8 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.4.9 SWOT Analysis

2.4.10 Customers / End Users

2.4.11 Competitive Positioning

2.4.12 Key Differentiators

2.4.13 Analyst View

2.4.14 Future Outlook

2.5 Amantii Electric Fireplaces

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Key Information

2.5.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.5.4 Strategic Insights

2.5.5 Strategy Deployed

2.5.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.5.7 Representative Brands

2.5.8 Capability Overview

2.5.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.5.10 SWOT Analysis

2.5.11 Customers / End Users

2.5.12 Competitive Positioning

2.5.13 Key Differentiators

2.5.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.5.15 Analyst View

2.5.16 Future Outlook

2.6 Stovax Heating Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Key Information

2.6.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.6.4 Strategic Insights

2.6.5 Strategy Deployed

2.6.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.6.7 Representative Brands

2.6.8 Capability Overview

2.6.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.6.10 SWOT Analysis

2.6.11 Customers / End Users

2.6.12 Competitive Positioning

2.6.13 Key Differentiators

2.6.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.6.15 Analyst View

2.6.16 Future Outlook

2.7 Modern Flames

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Key Information

2.7.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.7.4 Strategic Insights

2.7.5 Strategy Deployed

2.7.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.7.7 Representative Products

2.7.8 Capability Overview

2.7.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.7.10 SWOT Analysis

2.7.11 Customers / End Users

2.7.12 Competitive Positioning

2.7.13 Key Differentiators

2.7.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.7.15 Analyst View

2.7.16 Future Outlook

2.8 Touchstone Home Products, Inc.

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Key Information

2.8.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.8.4 Strategic Insights

2.8.5 Strategy Deployed

2.8.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.8.7 Representative Products

2.8.8 Capability Overview

2.8.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.8.10 SWOT Analysis

2.8.11 Customers / End Users

2.8.12 Competitive Positioning

2.8.13 Key Differentiators

2.8.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.8.15 Analyst View

2.8.16 Future Outlook

2.9 Real Flame

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Key Information

2.9.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.9.4 Strategic Insights

2.9.5 Strategy Deployed

2.9.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.9.7 Representative Products

2.9.8 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.9.9 SWOT Analysis

2.9.10 Customers / End Users

2.9.11 Competitive Positioning

2.9.12 Key Differentiators

2.9.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.9.14 Analyst View

2.9.15 Future Outlook

2.10 British Fires Ltd.

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Key Information

2.10.3 Company Focus on Electric Fireplace Market

2.10.4 Strategic Insights

2.10.5 Strategy Deployed

2.10.6 Product &Service Portfolio

2.10.7 Representative Products

2.10.8 Capability Overview

2.10.9 Technology &Innovation Focus

2.10.10 SWOT Analysis

2.10.11 Customers / End Users

2.10.12 Competitive Positioning

2.10.13 Key Differentiators

2.10.14 Portfolio Matrix

2.10.15 Analyst View

2.10.16 Future Outlook

Companies Featured

Glen Dimplex Group

Twin-Star International, Inc.

Wolf Steel Ltd.

Hearth & Home Technologies, LLC

Amantii Electric Fireplaces

Stovax Heating Group

Modern Flames

Touchstone Home Products, Inc.

Real Flame

British Fires Ltd.

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