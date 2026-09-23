Obesity Treatment Landscape 2026: Obesity Competitive Landscape And Clinical Trial Analysis 2026 Examines 200+ Companies And 200+ Drugs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Obesity drug development is shifting to oral, multi-agonist and ultra-long-acting therapies, creating opportunities in less frequent dosing, lean-mass preservation and novel mechanisms.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Obesity - Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Obesity - Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis, 2026" report provides a comprehensive global assessment of more than 200 companies and 200 marketed and investigational obesity drugs. The report evaluates the obesity therapeutics pipeline by development stage, product type, molecule type and route of administration while also reviewing inactive and discontinued candidates.

Designed to support pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors, researchers and other healthcare stakeholders, the report delivers detailed obesity market intelligence covering clinical development, competitive positioning, licensing agreements, collaborations, acquisitions and emerging treatment technologies.

Global Obesity Therapeutics Overview

Obesity is a chronic, relapsing, adiposity-based disease associated with substantial metabolic, cardiovascular, hepatic, respiratory and musculoskeletal complications. Clinical assessment increasingly considers body-fat distribution, central adiposity, metabolic dysfunction and obesity-related organ impairment alongside body mass index.

Obesity development involves interactions among genetic susceptibility, neuroendocrine regulation, dietary patterns, energy imbalance, physical inactivity, environmental influences, medications and socioeconomic conditions. Excess adipose tissue contributes to chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, altered adipokine signalling and metabolic dysfunction, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease and sleep apnoea.

Clinical management combines nutritional intervention, physical activity and behavioural support with pharmacotherapy when appropriate. Current treatment options include GLP-1 receptor agonists, dual GLP-1/GIP therapies and other approved anti-obesity medicines. Metabolic or bariatric surgery remains an important option for selected patients with severe or complicated obesity.

Key Obesity Clinical Trial and Pipeline Developments



In August 2026, Neurocrine Biosciences initiated a Phase I first-in-human study of NBIP-1968, an investigational GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor triple agonist for obesity.

In August 2026, Ascletis Pharma initiated two US Phase I studies following FDA Investigational New Drug clearance. The programs include ASC36, a long-acting amylin receptor peptide agonist, and ASC36/ASC35, a fixed-dose combination with a GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist.

In August 2026, MBX Biosciences reported preliminary Phase I findings for MBX 4291 supporting potential once-monthly dosing. Initial blinded data showed mean weight loss of 7% at eight weeks in the first multiple-ascending-dose cohort.

In July 2026, Eli Lilly announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase III TRIUMPH-2 and TRIUMPH-3 trials of retatrutide in adults with obesity and serious complications, including type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.

In June 2026, iBio dosed the first participant in a Phase I trial of IBIO-600, its lead obesity and cardiometabolic candidate.

In May 2026, Eli Lilly reported positive topline results from the Phase III TRIUMPH-1 trial of retatrutide in adults with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related comorbidity without diabetes.

In March 2026, Viking Therapeutics completed enrollment in the Phase III VANQUISH-2 trial of subcutaneous VK2735, a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist.

In January 2026, Alveus Therapeutics launched with USD 159.8 million in Series A financing to support Phase II development of ALV-100. The FDA also cleared the candidate's Investigational New Drug application, enabling a Phase Ib study.

In January 2026, Roche announced positive topline Phase II results for CT-388, also known as enicepatide, an investigational dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist. In December 2025, Wave Life Sciences reported positive interim results from the INLIGHT trial of WVE-007, including reductions in total and visceral fat mass, increased lean mass and durable reductions in serum Activin E.

Selected Marketed Obesity Therapies

Orforglipron - Eli Lilly and Company: Orforglipron is a once-daily oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist developed for obesity treatment. It is designed to improve metabolic control and support weight reduction without injectable administration or fasting requirements. According to the report, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency authorised orforglipron for adults with insufficiently controlled obesity in August 2026.

Wegovy - Novo Nordisk: Wegovy, or semaglutide, is a GLP-1 receptor agonist for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related comorbidity. In the United States, the therapy is available as a once-weekly subcutaneous injection, while a once-daily 25 mg oral tablet received FDA approval in December 2025. The oral formulation achieved approximately 17% mean weight loss at 64 weeks in the Phase III OASIS 4 trial.

Leading Obesity Pipeline Therapies

Retatrutide - Eli Lilly and Company: Retatrutide is an investigational once-weekly injectable agonist targeting GIP, GLP-1 and glucagon receptors. Phase III trials have reported substantial reductions in body weight and improvements in metabolic measures. Retatrutide remains investigational and is not approved for obesity treatment.

Enicepatide/CT-388 - Roche: Enicepatide is an investigational once-weekly dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist for chronic weight management. Phase II studies reported mean body-weight reductions of up to 22.7% at 48 weeks at the highest dose. Phase III evaluation is underway in adults with obesity or overweight, with or without type 2 diabetes.

KDS2010 - NeuroBiogen: KDS2010 is an investigational oral reversible monoamine oxidase-B inhibitor being studied as a non-incretin obesity treatment. A Phase IIa study is evaluating multiple doses in adults with overweight or obesity, including effects on body weight, body composition and metabolic parameters.

WVE-007 - Wave Life Sciences: WVE-007 is an investigational INHBE-targeting GalNAc-siRNA candidate intended to reduce Activin E signalling and promote fat loss while preserving lean mass. The Phase I/IIa INLIGHT trial is assessing safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, body composition and weight-related outcomes.

ASC36 - Ascletis Pharma: ASC36 is a next-generation amylin receptor peptide agonist designed for dosing from once monthly to once quarterly. Ascletis initiated a US Phase I study in August 2026 following FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug application.

NBIP-1968 - Neurocrine Biosciences: NBIP-1968 is a long-acting GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor triple agonist designed for once-weekly subcutaneous administration. A Phase I first-in-human study is evaluating its safety and tolerability across adults in different BMI categories.

ALV-100 - Alveus Therapeutics: ALV-100 is an investigational bifunctional GIP receptor antagonist and GLP-1 receptor agonist fusion protein. A Phase Ib study is assessing safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and body-weight effects in adults with overweight or obesity, with or without type 2 diabetes.

Obesity Competitive Landscape and Commercial Analysis

The report compares obesity companies and therapies by mechanism, development stage, molecule type and administration route. Its commercial assessment examines company-to-company collaborations, industry-academic partnerships, licensing arrangements, acquisitions and transaction-value trends. This analysis helps identify competitive strategies, business development activity and areas of unmet need across the global obesity treatment market.

The clinical trial assessment covers trial status, development phase, therapeutic category, participant age, enrollment, completion year and endpoint status. Trial-design analysis evaluates allocation, interventional models, masking and recruitment status. Sponsor and geographic analysis reviews leading sponsors, country-level trial activity, development stages and the distribution of obesity therapies across major markets.

Key Companies Covered

Prominent companies evaluated include Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Neurocrine Biosciences, Ascletis Pharma, Wave Life Sciences, MBX Biosciences, iBio, Viking Therapeutics, Pfizer, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Alveus Therapeutics, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Genexine, Syntis Bio and multiple emerging biotechnology and pharmaceutical developers.

Key Obesity Products Covered

Major products assessed include orforglipron, retatrutide, Wegovy, NBIP-1968, ASC36, WVE-007, GX-G6, UBT251, CT-388, MBX 4291, IBIO-600, VK2735, berobenatide, SA030, HDM1005, HS-20136-2, BGM0504, ABBV-295, BI 3034701, CG-0416, MK-4082, HM17321, ALV-100, SYNT-101 and ALN-6222.

Strategic Questions Addressed



How many companies and drug candidates are active in the global obesity therapeutics market?

Which obesity drugs are in early-, mid- and late-stage clinical development?

Which mechanisms, molecule types and administration technologies are gaining momentum?

What clinical trials are underway, and what are their current development and recruitment statuses?

Which companies are leading obesity drug development across major geographic markets?

What collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions are shaping the competitive landscape? Which emerging therapies could address tolerability, dosing frequency, lean-mass preservation and weight-regain challenges?

The "Obesity - Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis, 2026" report offers a detailed resource for understanding the rapidly evolving obesity drug pipeline, clinical trial environment and global competitive landscape. It provides actionable intelligence on established market leaders, emerging biotechnology companies, next-generation incretin therapies and differentiated mechanisms that may influence the future of obesity treatment.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Obesity: Overview



Introduction

Signs and Symptoms

Causes

Pathophysiology

Diagnosis Treatment

Obesity -Analytical Perspective: In-depth Commercial Assessment

Obesity Collaboration Analysis by Companies

Competitive Landscape

Comparative Assessment of Companies (by therapy, and development stage)

Obesity: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)

Eli Lilly and Company

Company Overview

Orforglipron



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Obesity: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Eli Lilly and Company

Company Overview

Retatrutide



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

NeuroBiogen Co., Ltd

Company Overview

KDS2010



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Neurocrine Biosciences

Company Overview

NBIP-'1968



Product Description

Research and Development Activities Product Developmental Activities

Preclinical Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Unknown Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Clinical Trial Assessment

Clinical Trial Analysis



Assessment by Status

Assessment by Status and Phase of development

Assessment by End Point Status

Assessment by Enrolled Patients by Age Assessment by Study Completion Year

Clinical Trial Design Analysis



Assessment by Allocation of Clinical Trials

Assessment by Interventional Model of Clinical Trials

Assessment by Enrolled Patients by Status Assessment by Masking of Clinical Trials

Sponsor and Geographical Analysis



Assessment by Top Sponsors

Assessment by Total Trials Sponsored by Countries and Phase Assessment by Clinical Therapies by Countries

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Obesity- Unmet needs

Obesity - Market drivers and barriers

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk

Neurocrine Biosciences

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Genexine

The United Bio-Technology (Hengqin) Co., Ltd.

Roche

MBX Biosciences

iBio, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics

Pfizer

Suzhou Siran Biotechnology

Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

BrightGene Bio-medical technology

Huons Co., Ltd.

S1 Biopharma, Inc.

AbbVie

Sirius Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Sanegene Bio Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

HongKong Curegene Innovation Co., Limited

CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Alveus Therapeutics, Inc.

Syntis Bio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit

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