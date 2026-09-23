Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Set For Growth Through 2034, Fueled By Minimally Invasive Innovation And Rising Patient Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising urological disease is driving demand for catheters and minimally invasive devices, creating opportunities in smart products, AI-enabled care and North America.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market is projected to expand from USD 6.51 billion in 2025 to USD 11.35 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.42% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is being supported by the rising prevalence of kidney stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), bladder cancer, prostate cancer, and other urological conditions associated with urinary obstruction.

Technological advances are also strengthening demand for urinary tract obstruction treatment devices. Manufacturers are developing ureteral stents, urinary catheters, ureteroscopes, dilators, lithotripsy systems, and related products with improved materials, enhanced precision, and features intended to reduce infections, discomfort, migration, and encrustation. The increasing preference for minimally invasive urology procedures is further encouraging adoption across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Highlights



The global market is forecast to reach USD 11.35 billion by 2034, up from USD 6.51 billion in 2025.

The urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% between 2026 and 2034.

North America is projected to account for approximately 41% of the global market in 2025.

Urinary catheters are estimated to represent the largest product segment in 2025.

Kidney stones, BPH, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, and other urological disorders remain major sources of clinical demand. Minimally invasive technologies, single-use devices, advanced lithotripsy systems, and connected monitoring solutions are influencing product development.

Market Growth Drivers and Emerging Trends

The rising incidence of urolithiasis is a significant driver of the urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market. A 2025 study indexed by the National Library of Medicine reported approximately 106 million new cases of urolithiasis worldwide, with men representing more than 67% of cases. This disease burden is increasing demand for ureteral stents, nephrostomy catheters, ureteroscopes, and intracorporeal and extracorporeal lithotripsy systems.

BPH is another important market catalyst, particularly as the global population ages. A study published in 2025 reported approximately 112.5 million prevalent BPH cases worldwide. The associated increase in urinary retention and lower urinary tract complications is supporting demand for urinary catheters, urethral stents, prostatic implants, and minimally invasive surgical instruments.

Product innovation remains central to competitive growth. Research and development programs increasingly focus on hydrophilic materials, shape-memory stents, closed catheter systems, improved ergonomics, and single-use technologies. These advances can enhance procedural efficiency and support clinical efforts to reduce device-associated complications.

Artificial intelligence is also beginning to influence the market. AI-supported imaging and clinical decision tools can assist with obstruction assessment, treatment planning, risk stratification, and device selection. Connected monitoring platforms may further support post-procedure surveillance and remote patient management, although adoption will depend on clinical validation, interoperability, regulatory compliance, and cost-effectiveness.

Market Challenges

Post-procedure complications remain a notable restraint. Ureteral stents and urinary catheters may be associated with infection, biofilm formation, migration, encrustation, hematuria, discomfort, and repeat interventions. These risks can increase healthcare costs and affect patient and clinician acceptance of long-term device use.

Manufacturers must also meet stringent requirements covering safety, biocompatibility, performance, quality systems, and clinical evidence. Extended approval timelines and development expenses may delay product launches, particularly for smaller companies. In the United States, tariffs affecting imported medical devices and components may create additional pricing and supply-chain pressures. Companies are responding by diversifying suppliers, evaluating regional manufacturing options, and strengthening procurement resilience.

Product, Indication, and End-User Segmentation

The urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market is segmented by product into urinary catheters, urinary stents, shockwave lithotripters, ureteroscopes, resectoscopes, and other devices. Urinary catheter categories include intermittent catheters, indwelling Foley catheters, and external catheters. Shockwave lithotripters are further classified as intracorporeal and extracorporeal systems.

By indication, the market covers urinary stones, tumors and cancers, benign prostatic hyperplasia, hydronephrosis, and other conditions. End users include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and other care settings. Hospitals are expected to remain an important channel because of their procedural capabilities, specialist availability, and access to advanced imaging and surgical equipment.

Regional Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Analysis

North America is expected to lead the global market, accounting for approximately 41% of revenue in 2025. Its position is supported by substantial healthcare expenditure, established urology services, early adoption of advanced medical devices, and a high prevalence of kidney stones and prostate disorders.

A 2024 survey cited by the American Urological Association Education and Research program found that 9.25% of 37,857 participating U.S. adults reported a history of kidney stones. Prevalence increased with age and reached 23.9% among adults aged 70 years and older. Separately, the American Cancer Society estimated 313,780 new U.S. prostate cancer cases in 2025, further highlighting the clinical demand for urinary obstruction management.

Europe is anticipated to maintain a substantial market position as healthcare systems increase the use of minimally invasive urology devices. Eastern Europe reportedly recorded an age-standardized kidney stone incidence of 3,560 cases per 100,000 people. Prostate cancer also remains a major regional health burden, with the European Cancer Organisation reporting more than 330,000 new cases annually.

Asia-Pacific is expected to offer significant growth opportunities due to its large patient population, improving healthcare access, expanding hospital infrastructure, and rising investment in advanced urological care. In India, approximately 12% of the population was reported to be affected by urinary stones. Growing prostate cancer incidence across the region is also expected to increase demand for catheter-based devices, stents, lithotripsy systems, and minimally invasive treatment technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market is characterized by product innovation, regulatory approvals, portfolio expansion, partnerships, and acquisitions. Major manufacturers are prioritizing infection prevention, procedural efficiency, patient comfort, single-use systems, advanced materials, and solutions suitable for both inpatient and outpatient care.

Leading companies include Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun SE, Advin Healthcare, Inceler Medikal Ltd., Walz Elektronik GmbH, Cook, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Olympus Corporation, EMS Urology, Dornier MedTech, ACE Medical Devices, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Coloplast A/S, Quanta System, UROMED, CUBIT MEDISURGE LLP, and STERIS.

Recent Industry Developments



In April 2024, Olympus Corporation received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for the RenaFlex single-use ureteroscope system. The system supports access and visualization during the diagnosis and treatment of urinary tract conditions, including kidney stones. In May 2024, Coloplast expanded its Luja catheter portfolio with a next-generation intermittent catheter for women featuring Micro-hole Zone Technology, designed to support bladder emptying and help reduce the risk of urinary tract infections.

Market Outlook

The urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2034. Growth will be shaped by the increasing burden of urological disease, demographic aging, wider access to diagnosis, and continued migration toward minimally invasive treatment. Product differentiation will depend on clinical performance, patient comfort, infection-control capabilities, ease of use, reimbursement, and regulatory success.

Companies with diversified product portfolios, resilient supply chains, strong clinical evidence, and established hospital relationships are likely to be well positioned. Emerging opportunities include advanced lithotripsy platforms, hydrophilic and smart catheters, single-use ureteroscopes, enhanced stent materials, AI-assisted treatment planning, and connected post-procedure monitoring.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the projected growth rate of the urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market?

The global market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% from 2026 to 2034.

What will the market be worth by 2034?

The urinary tract obstruction treatment devices market is projected to reach USD 11.35 billion by 2034, compared with USD 6.51 billion in 2025.

Which region is expected to lead the market?

North America is projected to hold the largest market share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high urological disease prevalence, substantial healthcare spending, and early adoption of minimally invasive medical technologies.

Which product segment is expected to hold the largest share?

Urinary catheters are estimated to account for the largest product share in 2025, reflecting their extensive use across acute, surgical, chronic, and post-procedure care settings.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumption

2. Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at Glance

3. Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Drivers

3.1.1 Rising prevalence of urological disorders such as bladder cancer, kidney stones, and others

3.1.2 Increasing technological advancements and innovative product designs

3.1.3 Advancements in minimally invasive technologies, including urethral stents and dilators

3.2 Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Risk of post-procedure complications, including infections, stent migration, and encrustation

3.2.2 Stringent regulatory approval process

3.3 Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Opportunity

3.3.1 Increasing adoption of advanced shock wave lithotripsy devices because of their non-invasive approach

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 AI-Powered Innovations and Applications

4.2 U.S. Tariff Impact Analysis

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 The United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Assessment

7.1 By Product

7.1.1 Urinary Catheters

7.1.1.1 Intermittent Catheter

7.1.1.2 Indwelling Foley Catheter

7.1.1.3 External Catheter

7.1.2 Urinary Stents

7.1.3 Shockwave Lithotripters

7.1.3.1 Intracorporeal

7.1.3.2 Extracorporeal

7.1.4 Ureteroscope

7.1.5 Resectoscopes

7.1.6 Others

7.2 By Indication

7.2.1 Stones

7.2.2 Tumous

7.2.3 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

7.2.4 Hydronephrosis

7.2.5 Others

7.3 By End-Users

7.3.1 Hospitals

7.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.3.3 Others

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 United States Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.1.2 Canada Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.1.3 Mexico Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 France Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.2.2 Germany Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.2.3 United Kingdom Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.2.4 Italy Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.2.5 Spain Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.1 China Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.3.2 Japan Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.3.3 India Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.3.4 Australia Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.3.5 South Korea Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.4.1 Middle East Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.4.2 Africa Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.4.4.3 South America Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Size In USD Million (2023-2034)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Startup Funding & Investment Trends

10. Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

10.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Company Snapshot

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Product Listing

10.1.5 Entropy

10.2 B. Braun SE

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Company Snapshot

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Product Listing

10.2.5 Entropy

10.3 Advin Healthcare

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Company Snapshot

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Product Listing

10.3.5 Entropy

10.4 Inceler Medikal Ltd.

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Company Snapshot

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Product Listing

10.4.5 Entropy

10.5 Walz Electronik GmbH

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Company Snapshot

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Product Listing

10.5.5 Entropy

10.6 Cook

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Company Snapshot

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Product Listing

10.6.5 Entropy

10.7 BD

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Company Snapshot

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Product Listing

10.7.5 Entropy

10.8 Teleflex Incorporated

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Company Snapshot

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Product Listing

10.8.5 Entropy

10.9 Storz Medical AG

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Company Snapshot

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Product Listing

10.9.5 Entropy

10.10 Olympus Corporation

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Company Snapshot

10.10.3 Financial Overview

10.10.4 Product Listing

10.10.5 Entropy

10.11 EMS Urology

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Company Snapshot

10.11.3 Financial Overview

10.11.4 Product Listing

10.11.5 Entropy

10.12 Dornier MedTech

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Company Snapshot

10.12.3 Financial Overview

10.12.4 Product Listing

10.12.5 Entropy

10.13 ACE Medical Devices

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 Company Snapshot

10.13.3 Financial Overview

10.13.4 Product Listing

10.13.5 Entropy

10.14 Applied Medical Resources Corporation

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 Company Snapshot

10.14.3 Financial Overview

10.14.4 Product Listing

10.14.5 Entropy

10.15 Richard Wolf GmbH

10.15.1 Company Overview

10.15.2 Company Snapshot

10.15.3 Financial Overview

10.15.4 Product Listing

10.15.5 Entropy

10.16 EMS Urology

10.16.1 Company Overview

10.16.2 Company Snapshot

10.16.3 Financial Overview

10.16.4 Product Listing

10.16.5 Entropy

10.17 EMS Urology

10.17.1 Company Overview

10.17.2 Company Snapshot

10.17.3 Financial Overview

10.17.4 Product Listing

10.17.5 Entropy

10.18 EMS Urology

10.18.1 Company Overview

10.18.2 Company Snapshot

10.18.3 Financial Overview

10.18.4 Product Listing

10.18.5 Entropy

10.19 EMS Urology

10.19.1 Company Overview

10.19.2 Company Snapshot

10.19.3 Financial Overview

10.19.4 Product Listing

10.19.5 Entropy

10.20 EMS Urology

10.20.1 Company Overview

10.20.2 Company Snapshot

10.20.3 Financial Overview

10.20.4 Product Listing

10.20.5 Entropy

11. KOL Views

12. Project Approach

13. About the Publisher

14. Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Global (2023-2034)

Table 2: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Global by Product (2023-2034)

Table 3: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Global by Indication (2023-2034)

Table 4: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Global by End-Users (2023-2034)

Table 5: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Global by Geography (2023-2034)

Table 6: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in North America (2023-2034)

Table 7: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in the United States (2023-2034)

Table 8: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Canada (2023-2034)

Table 9: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Mexico (2023-2034)

Table 10: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Europe (2023-2034)

Table 11: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in France (2023-2034)

Table 12: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Germany (2023-2034)

Table 13: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in United Kingdom (2023-2034)

Table 14: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Italy (2023-2034)

Table 15: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Spain (2023-2034)

Table 16: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in the Rest of Europe (2023-2034)

Table 17: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Table 18: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in China (2023-2034)

Table 19: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Japan (2023-2034)

Table 20: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in India (2023-2034)

Table 21: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Australia (2023-2034)

Table 22: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in South Korea (2023-2034)

Table 23: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Table 24: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in the Rest of the World (2023-2034)

Table 25: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in the Middle East (2023-2034)

Table 26: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Africa (2023-2034)

Table 27: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in South America (2023-2034)

Table 28: Competitive Landscape

Table 29: Startup Funding & Investment Trends

List of Figures

Figure 1: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Drivers

Figure 2: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Restraints

Figure 3: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Opportunities

Figure 4: AI-Powered Innovations in Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market

Figure 5: US Tariff Impact on Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market

Figure 6: Regulatory Analysis (US, EU, Japan, China)

Figure 7: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Figure 8: Competitive Analysis

Figure 9: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Global (2023-2034)

Figure 10: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Global by Product (2023-2034)

Figure 11: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Global by Indication (2023-2034)

Figure 12: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Global by End-Users (2023-2034)

Figure 13: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Global by Geography (2023-2034)

Figure 14: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in North America (2023-2034)

Figure 15: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in the United States (2023-2034)

Figure 16: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Canada (2023-2034)

Figure 17: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Mexico (2023-2034)

Figure 18: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Europe (2023-2034)

Figure 19: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in France (2023-2034)

Figure 20: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Germany (2023-2034)

Figure 21: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in United Kingdom (2023-2034)

Figure 22: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Italy (2023-2034)

Figure 23: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Spain (2023-2034)

Figure 24: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in the Rest of Europe (2023-2034)

Figure 25: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Figure 26: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in China (2023-2034)

Figure 27: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Japan (2023-2034)

Figure 28: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in India (2023-2034)

Figure 29: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Australia (2023-2034)

Figure 30: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in South Korea (2023-2034)

Figure 31: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Figure 32: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in the Rest of the World (2023-2034)

Figure 33: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in the Middle East (2023-2034)

Figure 34: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in Africa (2023-2034)

Figure 35: Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market in South America (2023-2034)

Figure 36: Competitive Landscape

Figure 37: Startup Funding & Investment Trends

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Boston Scientific Corporation

B.Braun

Advin Healthcare

Inceler Medikal Ltd.

Walz Elektronik GmbH

Cook

BD

Teleflex Incorporated

Storz Medical AG

Olympus Corporation

EMS Urology

Dornier MedTech

ACE Medical Devices

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Coloplast

Quanta System

UROMED

CUBIT MEDISURGE LLP Steris

For more information about this report visit

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