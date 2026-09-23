Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Poised For Growth Through 2034, Driven By Innovation, Rising Awareness And Expanding Treatment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aging, childbirth and post-prostate surgery incontinence are boosting demand, creating opportunities for minimally invasive slings, smart implants, wearables and personalized care.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stress urinary incontinence devices market is projected to increase from USD 2.23 billion in 2025 to USD 3.92 billion by 2034. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 6.53% from 2026 to 2034, supported by rising disease prevalence, expanding elderly populations, greater treatment awareness, and continued innovation in surgical and non-surgical devices.

Demand for stress urinary incontinence devices is increasing as aging, pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, obesity, pelvic floor weakness, prostate surgery, and other clinical risk factors contribute to a growing patient population. Improved access to diagnosis and treatment is also encouraging more patients to seek care through hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialist clinics.

Key Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Highlights



The global market is forecast to grow from USD 2.23 billion in 2025 to USD 3.92 billion by 2034.

The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2026 and 2034.

North America is expected to hold approximately 34% of the global market in 2025.

Sling systems are estimated to represent the largest product segment in 2025.

Technological advances in adjustable slings, artificial urinary sphincters, smart implants, neuromodulation systems, and pelvic floor stimulation devices are broadening treatment options. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers remain important end users as minimally invasive procedures gain wider clinical adoption.

Primary Market Growth Drivers

The rising prevalence of stress urinary incontinence is one of the principal factors supporting market expansion. Available research indicates that the condition affects a substantial proportion of women, particularly during middle age and later life. The European Association of Urology estimated in 2025 that urinary incontinence affects more than 20% of the global adult population, with women accounting for most reported cases.

Population aging is further increasing demand for stress urinary incontinence treatment devices. Reduced pelvic floor strength, hormonal changes, previous surgery, and age-related changes in bladder function contribute to higher rates among older adults. This trend is increasing the need for sling systems, artificial urinary sphincters, urethral bulking agents, vaginal pessaries, and other continence management technologies.

Medical device innovation is also strengthening the market outlook. Manufacturers are developing advanced materials, adjustable systems, minimally invasive implantation techniques, automated artificial urinary sphincters, and connected pelvic floor rehabilitation devices. These advances are intended to improve clinical outcomes, enhance patient comfort, reduce recovery times, and limit complications.

Product development and regulatory progress continue to influence competition. In July 2025, UroMems received investigational device exemption approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and clearance from France's National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products to begin a pivotal clinical trial of the UroActive smart implant for male stress urinary incontinence. In January 2025, Affluent Medical announced the successful completion of the pilot phase of a clinical study evaluating the Artus artificial urinary sphincter for men.

Market Challenges

Clinical risks associated with implantable stress urinary incontinence devices may limit adoption. Potential complications include mesh erosion, chronic pelvic pain, postoperative urinary retention, infection, device failure, and the need for revision or removal. These concerns can influence patient and healthcare provider decisions while contributing to regulatory scrutiny and requirements for long-term clinical evidence.

Pricing, reimbursement, and access to specialist care also affect market penetration. Adoption may be slower in cost-sensitive healthcare systems or regions with limited procedural infrastructure. Manufacturers are therefore focusing on clinical differentiation, safety data, affordability, and provider training to support broader use.

Regional Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Trends

North America is expected to lead the global stress urinary incontinence devices market in 2025. Growth is supported by a large diagnosed population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable adoption of innovative medical technologies, and the presence of established device manufacturers. The International Continence Society reported in 2025 that urinary incontinence affected an estimated 79.5 million U.S. women aged 20 and older, with stress urinary incontinence representing a significant subtype.

Demand among male patients is also rising as prostate cancer treatments can result in postoperative urinary incontinence. The American Cancer Society estimated that approximately 333,830 new prostate cancer cases would be diagnosed in the United States in 2026. This clinical burden is supporting demand for male slings, artificial urinary sphincters, and minimally invasive implantable systems. Regional innovation is also advancing, as demonstrated by the U.S. FDA's 510(k) clearance of the Yoni.Fit bladder support device in August 2024.

Europe represents another important market, supported by an aging population, widespread pelvic floor disorders, and an established medical device industry. A 2024 study published through the National Library of Medicine estimated that stress urinary incontinence affected 14.5% of Europeans aged 30 to 60 in 2022. Demand is expected to remain strong for sling systems, urethral bulking agents, pessaries, and pelvic floor stimulation technologies.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to offer significant growth opportunities due to its large population, expanding healthcare investment, increasing treatment awareness, and rising incidence of age-related urological conditions. A 2024 study reported an estimated female stress urinary incontinence rate of 24.5% in China. Growth in prostate cancer diagnoses and treatment is also expected to increase demand for male continence devices across the region.

Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Segmentation



By product: Sling systems, artificial urinary sphincters, urethral bulking agents, vaginal pessaries, and other devices.

By patient type: Female and male.

By device type: Internal devices and external devices.

By end user: Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities. By geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is shaped by product innovation, regulatory approvals, clinical performance, strategic partnerships, licensing agreements, and geographic expansion. Established medical device companies compete with specialized manufacturers and emerging technology businesses developing automated sphincters, adjustable sling systems, personalized devices, and connected rehabilitation platforms.

Leading companies operating in the stress urinary incontinence devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates, Caldera Medical, Rigicon Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Carbon Medical Technologies Inc., Laborie, Cousin Surgery, A.M.I. GmbH, Betatech Medical, Promedon GmbH, Merz Aesthetics, Zephyr Surgical Implants, MedGyn Products Inc., Dr. Arabin GmbH & Co. KG, Neomedic International, CL Medical, UroMems, and InControl Medical.

Artificial Intelligence and Smart Device Innovation

Artificial intelligence is emerging as an important technology in stress urinary incontinence diagnosis, treatment planning, rehabilitation, and device management. Smart implantable systems may use patient activity and sphincter-function data to adjust device behavior, while connected pelvic floor training platforms can provide biofeedback, adherence monitoring, and remote performance tracking.

Machine-learning applications in pelvic floor imaging may also support anatomical assessment and clinical decision-making. In parallel, simulation and digital modeling technologies could enable more personalized pessaries and supportive devices based on individual anatomy. These developments may improve treatment precision, patient engagement, remote monitoring, and long-term outcomes.

U.S. Tariff and Supply Chain Impact

U.S. tariffs may increase the cost of imported medical devices, components, and raw materials used in stress urinary incontinence products. Higher input costs can affect manufacturer margins, hospital purchasing decisions, and patient access. In response, companies may diversify suppliers, renegotiate contracts, relocate selected manufacturing activities, or expand domestic production.

Although tariffs can create near-term pricing and supply chain pressures, they may also encourage investment in local manufacturing and reduce long-term dependence on imported components. Market participants that combine supply chain resilience with regulatory expertise and competitive pricing will be better positioned to manage these changes.

Market Outlook

The stress urinary incontinence devices market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2034 as demographic trends, disease prevalence, greater treatment awareness, and technological innovation expand demand. Sling systems are anticipated to retain a leading position, while smart implants, advanced artificial urinary sphincters, personalized supportive devices, and connected rehabilitation technologies create new commercial opportunities.

Companies that prioritize patient safety, durable clinical outcomes, regulatory compliance, affordability, and supply chain flexibility are likely to gain a competitive advantage. With North America maintaining market leadership and Europe and Asia-Pacific contributing significant growth, the global stress urinary incontinence devices market is positioned for sustained expansion across hospital, surgical, and outpatient care settings.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumption

2. Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at Glance

3. Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Drivers

3.1.1 Rising prevalence of stress urinary incontinence and associated risk factors leading to surge in stress urinary incontinence devices

3.1.2 An increasing elderly population driving higher rates of stress urinary incontinence due to pelvic floor weakness.

3.1.3 Increase in technological advancements in surgical incontinence devices

3.2 Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Clinical risks and complications associated with stress urinary incontinence devices

3.2.2 Stringent regulatory process for the product approval

3.3 Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Opportunity

3.3.1 The adoption of smart, AI-enabled, and digitally connected solutions such as smart implants, mobile-enabled biofeedback platforms, among others

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 AI-Powered Innovations and Applications

4.2 U.S. Tariff Impact Analysis

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 The United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Assessment

7.1 By Product

7.1.1 Sling System

7.1.2 Artificial Urinary Sphincter

7.1.3 Urethral Bulking Agent

7.1.4 Vaginal Pessaries

7.1.5 Others

7.2 By Patient Type

7.2.1 Male

7.2.2 Female

7.3 By Type

7.3.1 External Devices

7.3.2 Internal Devices

7.4 By End-Users

7.4.1 Hospitals

7.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4.3 Others

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.2 Canada Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.3 Mexico Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 France Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.2 Germany Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.3 United Kingdom Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.4 Italy Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.5 Spain Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 China Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.2 Japan Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.3 India Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.4 Australia Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.5 South Korea Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.5.4.1 Middle East Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.2 Africa Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.3 South America Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Size In USD Million (2023-2034)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Startup Funding & Investment Trends

10. Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

10.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Company Snapshot

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Product Listing

10.1.5 Entropy

10.2 Coloplast A/S

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Company Snapshot

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Product Listing

10.2.5 Entropy

10.3 Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Company Snapshot

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Product Listing

10.3.5 Entropy

10.4 Caldera Medical

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Company Snapshot

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Product Listing

10.4.5 Entropy

10.5 Rigicon, Inc.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Company Snapshot

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Product Listing

10.5.5 Entropy

10.6 CooperSurgical, Inc.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Company Snapshot

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Product Listing

10.6.5 Entropy

10.7 Carbon Medical Technologies, Inc.

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Company Snapshot

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Product Listing

10.7.5 Entropy

10.8 Laborie

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Company Snapshot

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Product Listing

10.8.5 Entropy

10.9 Cousin Surgery

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Company Snapshot

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Product Listing

10.9.5 Entropy

10.10 A.M.I GmbH

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Company Snapshot

10.10.3 Financial Overview

10.10.4 Product Listing

10.10.5 Entropy

10.11 Betatech Medical

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Company Snapshot

10.11.3 Financial Overview

10.11.4 Product Listing

10.11.5 Entropy

10.12 Promedon GmbH

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Company Snapshot

10.12.3 Financial Overview

10.12.4 Product Listing

10.12.5 Entropy

10.13 Merz Aesthetics

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 Company Snapshot

10.13.3 Financial Overview

10.13.4 Product Listing

10.13.5 Entropy

10.14 Zephyr Surgical Implants

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 Company Snapshot

10.14.3 Financial Overview

10.14.4 Product Listing

10.14.5 Entropy

10.15 MedGyn Products Inc.

10.15.1 Company Overview

10.15.2 Company Snapshot

10.15.3 Financial Overview

10.15.4 Product Listing

10.15.5 Entropy

10.16 Dr. Arabian GmbH & CO. KG

10.16.1 Company Overview

10.16.2 Company Snapshot

10.16.3 Financial Overview

10.16.4 Product Listing

10.16.5 Entropy

10.17 Neomedic International

10.17.1 Company Overview

10.17.2 Company Snapshot

10.17.3 Financial Overview

10.17.4 Product Listing

10.17.5 Entropy

10.18 CL Medical

10.18.1 Company Overview

10.18.2 Company Snapshot

10.18.3 Financial Overview

10.18.4 Product Listing

10.18.5 Entropy

10.19 UroMems

10.19.1 Company Overview

10.19.2 Company Snapshot

10.19.3 Financial Overview

10.19.4 Product Listing

10.19.5 Entropy

10.20 InControl medical

10.20.1 Company Overview

10.20.2 Company Snapshot

10.20.3 Financial Overview

10.20.4 Product Listing

10.20.5 Entropy

11. KOL Views

12. Project Approach

13. About the Publisher

14. Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Global (2023-2034)

Table 2: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Global by Product (2023-2034)

Table 3: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Global by Patient Type (2023-2034)

Table 4: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Global by Type (2023-2034)

Table 5: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Global by End-User (2023-2034)

Table 6: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Global by Geography (2023-2034)

Table 7: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in North America (2023-2034)

Table 8: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in the United States (2023-2034)

Table 9: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Canada (2023-2034)

Table 10: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Mexico (2023-2034)

Table 11: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Europe (2023-2034)

Table 12: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in France (2023-2034)

Table 13: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Germany (2023-2034)

Table 14: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in United Kingdom (2023-2034)

Table 15: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Italy (2023-2034)

Table 16: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Spain (2023-2034)

Table 17: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in the Rest of Europe (2023-2034)

Table 18: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Table 19: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in China (2023-2034)

Table 20: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Japan (2023-2034)

Table 21: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in India (2023-2034)

Table 22: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Australia (2023-2034)

Table 23: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in South Korea (2023-2034)

Table 24: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Table 25: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in the Rest of the World (2023-2034)

Table 26: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in the Middle East (2023-2034)

Table 27: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Africa (2023-2034)

Table 28: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in South America (2023-2034)

Table 29: Competitive Landscape

Table 30: Startup Funding & Investment Trends

List of Figures

Figure 1: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Drivers

Figure 2: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Restraints

Figure 3: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Opportunities

Figure 4: AI-Powered Innovations in Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market

Figure 5: US Tariff Impact on Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market

Figure 6: Regulatory Analysis (US, EU, Japan, China)

Figure 7: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Figure 8: Competitive Analysis

Figure 9: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Global (2023-2034)

Figure 10: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Global by Product (2023-2034)

Figure 11: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Global by Patient Type (2023-2034)

Figure 12: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Global by Type (2023-2034)

Figure 13: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Global by End-User (2023-2034)

Figure 14: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Global by Geography (2023-2034)

Figure 15: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in North America (2023-2034)

Figure 16: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in the United States (2023-2034)

Figure 17: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Canada (2023-2034)

Figure 18: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Mexico (2023-2034)

Figure 19: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Europe (2023-2034)

Figure 20: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in France (2023-2034)

Figure 21: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Germany (2023-2034)

Figure 22: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in United Kingdom (2023-2034)

Figure 23: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Italy (2023-2034)

Figure 24: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Spain (2023-2034)

Figure 25: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in the Rest of Europe (2023-2034)

Figure 26: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Figure 27: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in China (2023-2034)

Figure 28: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Japan (2023-2034)

Figure 29: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in India (2023-2034)

Figure 30: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Australia (2023-2034)

Figure 31: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in South Korea (2023-2034)

Figure 32: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Figure 33: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in the Rest of the World (2023-2034)

Figure 34: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in the Middle East (2023-2034)

Figure 35: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in Africa (2023-2034)

Figure 36: Stress Urinary Incontinence Devices Market in South America (2023-2034)

Figure 37: Competitive Landscape

Figure 38: Startup Funding & Investment Trends

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast A/S

Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates

Caldera Medical

Rigicon, Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Carbon medical Technologies, Inc.

Laborie

Cousin Surgery

A.M.I GmbH

Betatech Medical

Promedon GmbH

Merz Aesthetics

Zephyr Surgical Instruments

MedGyn Products Inc.

Dr. Arabin GmbH & Co. KG

Neomedic Interntional

CL Medical

UroMems InControl Medical

For more information about this report visit

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