New Report Analyzes Global Deployment Of Google Cloud Semiconductor Asics, Tpus, Axion Cpus And Quantum Processing Units

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Google Cloud ASIC deployments are expanding globally, creating regional opportunities across next-generation TPUs, Axion CPUs and quantum processors.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Google Cloud Global ASIC TPU, CPU, & QPU Deployment Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive new market intelligence report provides detailed analysis of deployed and installed Google Cloud semiconductor application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The research covers Google Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), Axion central processing units (CPUs) and quantum processing units (QPUs), presenting deployment data across major geographic markets, individual countries and selected cities or states.

The report offers a structured view of Google Cloud's expanding semiconductor infrastructure and enables readers to assess how its proprietary processing technologies are distributed worldwide. Coverage spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific, creating a consolidated resource for organizations monitoring cloud computing infrastructure, artificial intelligence accelerators, data center processors and quantum computing systems.

Deployment analysis is organized by geographic region and includes country-level information for 19 markets. Where applicable, the research also identifies deployments by city or state, providing additional visibility into the locations supporting Google Cloud services and advanced computing workloads. This geographic detail helps stakeholders compare regional activity, evaluate infrastructure availability and identify relevant patterns in the global rollout of Google-designed semiconductor products.

Report Features



Analysis of deployed and installed Google Cloud semiconductor ASICs

Regional coverage of North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific

Country-level deployment data covering 19 markets

City- and state-level information where applicable

Deployment analysis by ASIC product type and geographic region

Coverage of Google Tensor Processing Units from TPU v1 through TPU v7x

Analysis of Google Axion CPU deployments Coverage of Bristlecone, Sycamore and Willow quantum processing units

The TPU section tracks multiple generations of Google's artificial intelligence processing technology, from TPU v1 through TPU v7x. This historical and current product coverage supports analysis of the evolution and geographic expansion of Google Cloud AI infrastructure. It also provides useful context for enterprises, technology providers and researchers evaluating the availability of specialized hardware for machine learning and other computationally intensive workloads.

The report also examines deployments of the Google Axion CPU, adding insight into the company's processor strategy within its cloud infrastructure portfolio. By presenting Axion deployment information alongside TPU data, the research enables a broader assessment of Google Cloud computing resources and the role of internally developed semiconductor technologies across regional markets.

Quantum computing coverage includes Google's Bristlecone, Sycamore and Willow QPUs. The inclusion of these systems provides a focused view of Google's quantum processor portfolio and its deployment footprint. Readers can use the findings to monitor the development of Google quantum computing infrastructure and compare activity across products and locations.

Designed for semiconductor companies, cloud service providers, data center operators, technology investors, consultants, research institutions and enterprise decision-makers, the report consolidates deployment information into a consistent analytical framework. Its combination of product-level and location-based data supports market assessment, competitive intelligence, strategic planning and infrastructure research.

By integrating regional, national and selected subnational data, the report delivers a comprehensive perspective on the global presence of Google Cloud ASICs. The analysis provides stakeholders with actionable intelligence on Google TPU deployments, Axion CPU infrastructure and Bristlecone, Sycamore and Willow QPU installations across key international markets.

Key Topics Covered:



RESEARCH BRIEF

Methodology

Background

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Conclusion

TENSOR PROCESSING UNIT (TPU) ANALYSIS

A 10 year Journey, from v1 to v7x

QUANTUM PROCESSING UNIT (QPU) AXION CENTRAL PROCESSING UNIT (CPU)

TABLES



Table 1: Google Cloud TPU Specifications by Generation

Table 2: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Generation and Country

Table 3: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Generation and Geographic Location

Table 4: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Generation and Country (Units)

Table 5: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Location and Type Table 6: Global Google Cloud Axion CPUs Installed by Location (Units)

EXHIBITS



Exhibit 1: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Generation

Exhibit 2: Global Google Cloud Axion CPUs Installed by Country

Exhibit 3: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Generation

Exhibit 4: Google Cloud TPU Generations

Exhibit 5: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Generation

Exhibit 6: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Geographic Region

Exhibit 7: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Country

Exhibit 8: Google Bristlecone QPU (72 Qubits)

Exhibit 9: Google Sycamore QPU (54 Qubits)

Exhibit 10: Google Willow QPU (105 Qubits)

Exhibit 11: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Generation

Exhibit 12: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Geographic Region

Exhibit 13: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Country

Exhibit 14: Google Cloud Axion CPU Image

Exhibit 15: Global Google Cloud Axion CPUs Installed by Geographic Region Exhibit 16: Global Google Cloud Axion CPUs Installed by Country

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Google LLC

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900