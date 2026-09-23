Virtual Sports Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2031, Fueled By AI, Immersive Gaming And Mobile Betting Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Virtual Sports Market - Forecast from 2026 to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtual sports market is projected to grow from USD 17.674 billion in 2025 to USD 45.166 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 16.93% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for virtual sports betting, continued growth in competitive gaming, technological innovation, and increasing consumer interest in interactive digital sports entertainment.

Virtual sports betting remains a major market growth driver. Its continuous event availability, rapid outcomes, and independence from weather conditions or physical schedules provide betting operators with a reliable stream of content. Integration with online betting platforms has further expanded access to simulated sporting events, enabling operators to serve international audiences through structured, high-frequency programming.

The growth of esports and competitive gaming is also strengthening the virtual sports ecosystem. Organized tournaments, multiplayer formats, and digital communities encourage sustained participation while creating new opportunities for audience engagement. These competitive environments enable players and fans to connect, exchange strategies, follow events, and participate in experiences that extend beyond passive sports viewing.

Advances in graphics, animation, artificial intelligence, and physics engines continue to improve the quality of virtual sports platforms. More accurate player behavior, realistic movement, detailed environments, and sophisticated gameplay mechanics are increasing immersion and supporting user retention. Ongoing investment in technology is expected to remain critical as developers and platform providers compete to deliver increasingly authentic and engaging virtual sports experiences.

Soccer represents one of the most prominent game types within the virtual sports market, supported by the sport's extensive global fan base. Virtual soccer benefits from integration with betting platforms and esports competitions, as well as customization options for teams, players, uniforms, and equipment. Basketball, racing, tennis, cricket, and other simulated sports also contribute to market diversification and provide operators with opportunities to address regional preferences.

Virtual goods are creating additional revenue opportunities across the industry. Player skins, equipment, accessories, and other customizable digital assets allow users to personalize their experiences while supporting recurring monetization models for developers and platform operators. The continued development of digital marketplaces is expected to strengthen the commercial sustainability of the broader virtual sports ecosystem.

North America holds a significant position in the global virtual sports market due to its advanced gaming industry, high adoption of digital entertainment, established sports culture, and expanding online betting sector. The presence of leading technology companies, game developers, and content providers also reinforces the region's role as a center for virtual sports innovation. Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to offer substantial opportunities as gaming participation, mobile connectivity, esports engagement, and digital wagering continue to expand.

The virtual sports market outlook remains positive as entertainment, technology, gaming, and interactive commerce become increasingly interconnected. Companies that prioritize realistic content, mobile accessibility, secure betting integration, personalized digital products, and community-led engagement are expected to be well positioned for future growth.

Key Benefits of the Virtual Sports Market Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Evaluates established and emerging regions, customer segments, consumer preferences, government policies, socioeconomic factors, industry verticals, and market subsegments.

Competitive intelligence: Examines the positioning, market presence, and strategic initiatives of leading global participants.

Market drivers and trends: Assesses the technological, commercial, and consumer developments influencing future market growth.

Actionable recommendations: Supports strategic planning, revenue development, investment assessment, and identification of new business opportunities. Broad business relevance: Provides practical intelligence for startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, research institutions, consultants, investors, and large organizations.

Business Applications

The report supports industry and market analysis, opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry planning, geographical expansion, capital investment decisions, regulatory assessment, new product development, and competitive intelligence.

Report Coverage



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031.

Analysis of growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chains, regulatory frameworks, and emerging trends.

Competitive positioning, business strategies, and market share analysis.

Revenue forecasts for market segments, regions, and individual countries. Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial information, and key developments.

Virtual Sports Market Segmentation



By Component: Solutions and services.

By Game Type: Soccer, basketball, racing, tennis, cricket, and others.

By Age Group: Below 21 years, 21 to 35 years, and above 35 years.

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Key Countries Covered: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Key Attributes:

