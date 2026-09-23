Virtual Sports Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2031, Fueled By AI, Immersive Gaming And Mobile Betting Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|144
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$17.67 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$45.17 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. MARKET SNAPSHOT
2.1. Market Overview
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Scope of the Study
2.4. Market Segmentation
3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Policies and Regulations
3.7. Strategic Recommendations
4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK
5. VIRTUAL SPORTS MARKET BY COMPONENT
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Solution
5.3. Services
6. VIRTUAL SPORTS MARKET BY GAME TYPE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Soccer
6.3. Basketball
6.4. Racking
6.5. Tennis
6.6. Cricket
6.7. Others
7. VIRTUAL SPORTS MARKET BY AGE GROUP
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Below 21 Years
7.3. 21 to 35 Years
7.4. Above 35 Years
8. VIRTUAL SPORTS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. By Component
8.2.2. By Game Type
8.2.3. By Age Group
8.2.4. By Country
8.2.4.1. USA
8.2.4.2. Canada
8.2.4.3. Mexico
8.3. South America
8.3.1. By Component
8.3.2. By Game Type
8.3.3. By Age Group
8.3.4. By Country
8.3.4.1. Brazil
8.3.4.2. Argentina
8.3.4.3. Others
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. By Component
8.4.2. By Game Type
8.4.3. By Age Group
8.4.4. By Country
8.4.4.1. Germany
8.4.4.2. France
8.4.4.3. United Kingdom
8.4.4.4. Spain
8.4.4.5. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. By Component
8.5.2. By Game Type
8.5.3. By Age Group
8.5.4. By Country
8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia
8.5.4.2. UAE
8.5.4.3. Others
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. By Component
8.6.2. By Game Type
8.6.3. By Age Group
8.6.4. By Country
8.6.4.1. China
8.6.4.2. India
8.6.4.3. Japan
8.6.4.4. South Korea
8.6.4.5. Indonesia
8.6.4.6. Thailand
8.6.4.7. Others
9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Market Share Analysis
9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
10. COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
10.2. Activision Blizzard
10.3. Nacon SA
10.4. Electronic Arts Inc
10.5. Dovetail Games (Pullup Entertainment SA)
10.6. Konami Group Corporation
10.7. Kiron Interactive
10.8. Golden Race
10.9. GammaStack
10.10. Sportradar
11. APPENDIX
11.1. Currency
11.2. Assumptions
11.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline
11.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders
11.5. Research Methodology
11.6. Abbreviations
Companies Featured
The companies profiled in this Virtual Sports market report include:
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Activision Blizzard Nacon SA Electronic Arts Inc Dovetail Games (Pullup Entertainment SA) Konami Group Corporation Kiron Interactive Golden Race GammaStack Sportradar
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