Counter-UAS System Market Report Counter-UAS System Market To Reach USD 29.70 Billion By 2031, Driven By Evolving Drone Threats
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|560
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$9.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$29.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|26.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increase in Hostile and Unauthorized Drone Incidents Drone-Heavy Warfare Escalating Defense Modernization Growing Need for Low-Altitude Airspace Security
- Restraints
- Regulatory and Legal Limits on Mitigation Authority High Cost and Complexity of Full-System Deployment
- Multi-City C-Uas Protection During Fifa World Cup 2026 Combat-Scale Use of Anti-Shahed Interceptor Drones in Ukraine First Wartime Use of High-Power Laser C-Uas Systems in Israel Project Golden Shield: Autonomous Layered C-Uas for Armored Formations
- Ecosystem Analysis
- Prominent Companies Small & Medium Sized Enterprises End Users
- Research & Development Sensor & Material Development Subsystem/Product Manufacturing System Assembly & Integration Post-Sales Service
- Component Suppliers System Integrators & Operators C-Uas System Manufacturers End Users
- Key Tariff Rates Price Impact Analysis Impact on Country/Region
- US Europe Asia-Pacific
- Commercial & Civil Critical Infrastructure & Government Security Military & Defense Homeland Security & Law Enforcement
- Import Scenario (Hs Code 852610) Export Scenario (Hs Code 852610)
- Indicative Selling Price of C-Uas, by Key Player, 2025
- Indicative Selling Price of Fixed-Site C-Uas, by Key Player, 2025 (USD/Unit) Indicative Selling Price of Portable/Man-Portable C-Uas, by Key Player, 2025(USD/Unit) Indicative Selling Price of Vehicle-Mounted C-Uas, by Key Player, 2025(USD/Unit) Indicative Pricing of Shipborne/Maritime C-Uas, by Key Player, 2025 (USD/Unit) Indicative Pricing of Airborne/Interceptor-Drone C-Uas, by Key Player, 2025 (USD/Unit)
- Introduction GDP Trends and Forecast Trends in Global Counter-Uas (C-Uas) Industry Trends in Global Defense Industry
- Product Sales (Hardware & Integrated Systems) System Integration & Project-Based Solutions Lifecycle Services & Software Subscription
- Adoption of Layered C-Uas Architectures Expanding Use in Non-Military Applications AI-Enabled Detection, Classification, and Decision Support
Company Profiles
- Rtx Lockheed Martin Corporation Northrop Grumman Elbit Systems Ltd Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd Dedrone by Axon Droneshield Ltd Aerodefense Anduril Industries Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG Electro Optic Systems Israel Aerospace Industries Bharat Electronics Limited (Bel) Leonardo Drs Thales Hensoldt AG Aselsan A.S. Saab Ab Hanwha Systems Co. Ltd Rheinmetall AG Edge Group Pjsc Kongsberg Bae Systems Honeywell International Inc Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited Indra Aerovironment, Inc. My Defence A/S Fortem Technologies D-Fend Solutions Ad Ltd Indrajaal Drone Defence India Private Limited Cerbair Epirus Inc. Dzyne Zen Technologies Limited Big Bang Boom Solutions Advanced Protection Systems SA
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