Counter-UAS System Market Report Counter-UAS System Market To Reach USD 29.70 Billion By 2031, Driven By Evolving Drone Threats

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Counter-UAS System Market by Solution, End Use, Deployment, Range, Technology, Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global counter-UAS system (C-UAS) market is estimated at USD 9.17 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 29.70 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 26.5% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by rising defense and security demand for integrated systems capable of countering commercial drones, first-person-view (FPV) drones, autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles, and coordinated drone swarms.

Defense organizations are increasing procurement of counter-UAS systems that combine multi-sensor detection, integrated command and control, and scalable mitigation capabilities. These platforms enhance the detection, tracking, identification, and mitigation of evolving drone threats across complex military and security environments. The expanding use of drones in modern warfare is also accelerating defense modernization and investment in layered C-UAS architectures capable of addressing multiple simultaneous threats.

Medium-Range C-UAS Systems to Lead the Market

By range, the medium-range segment covering 6-20 km is projected to dominate the counter-UAS system market from 2026 to 2031. Medium-range C-UAS systems are widely deployed to protect military bases, airports, border areas, critical infrastructure, energy assets, and government facilities.

The segment benefits from its balance of coverage, operational flexibility, and compatibility with fixed-site and mobile deployments. These capabilities provide defense and government security organizations with sufficient operational reach to detect, track, identify, and mitigate drone threats before they reach protected locations.

AI-Enabled Segment to Record the Highest CAGR

By technology, the AI-enabled segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Artificial intelligence supports real-time analysis of data from multiple sensors, improving drone detection, classification, tracking, identification, and threat assessment.

AI-enabled counter-drone systems can reduce false alarms, accelerate response times, and strengthen performance against low-signature drones and coordinated swarms. Increasing integration of AI with radar, radio-frequency detection, electro-optical and infrared sensors, and command-and-control platforms is supporting adoption across defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure applications.

Middle East to Register the Second-Highest Regional CAGR

The Middle East is projected to record the second-highest CAGR in the counter-UAS system market between 2026 and 2031. Regional governments and defense organizations are increasing investment in C-UAS capabilities to protect military installations, critical energy infrastructure, airports, borders, and government facilities.

Procurement activity includes integrated radar, radio-frequency detection, electro-optical and infrared sensors, command-and-control platforms, and mitigation technologies. These investments are expanding regional counter-drone capabilities across defense and homeland security operations.

Primary Research Participant Profile



By company type: Tier 1 companies accounted for 30% of participants, Tier 2 companies for 45%, and Tier 3 companies for 25%.

By designation: C-level executives represented 20%, directors 10%, and other respondents 70%. By region: North America accounted for 40%, Europe 20%, Asia Pacific 20%, the Middle East 10%, and the rest of the world 10%.

Research Coverage

The study evaluates the counter-UAS system market across multiple segments, subsegments, and regions, providing market size estimates and growth forecasts. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of leading market players, including company profiles, product and business offerings, recent industry developments, market strategies, market shares, growth approaches, and manufacturing capabilities.

The report is designed to support established market leaders, new entrants, investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders with revenue estimates for the overall C-UAS market. It also provides intelligence to help organizations assess the competitive landscape, strengthen market positioning, and develop appropriate go-to-market strategies.

Key Counter-UAS Market Insights



Market drivers: Increasing hostile and unauthorized drone incidents and defense modernization prompted by drone-intensive warfare.

Market restraints: Regulatory and legal restrictions on mitigation authority, along with the high cost and complexity of full-system deployment.

Market opportunities: Adoption of layered counter-UAS architectures and expansion into non-military applications.

Market challenges: Rapidly evolving drone tactics and technologies and the need to maintain reliable performance in complex operating environments.

Market penetration: Comprehensive analysis of C-UAS systems offered by leading market participants.

Product development and innovation: Coverage of emerging technologies, research and development programs, and counter-UAS product launches.

Market development: Assessment of high-potential counter-UAS markets across major regions.

Market diversification: Analysis of new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Competitive assessment: Evaluation of market shares, products, growth strategies, and manufacturing capabilities among leading counter-UAS system providers.

As drone tactics become more sophisticated, demand for integrated, AI-enabled, and multi-layered counter-UAS systems is expected to accelerate. Defense modernization, critical infrastructure protection, and homeland security requirements will remain central to market growth through 2031.



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