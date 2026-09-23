NYO3 Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Norway's Understory Factory And Oslo Flagship Store Opens In Parallel To Accelerate Global Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, Norway, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 21 (local time), NYO3, a Norwegian premium anti-aging supplement brand, and Aker BioMarine, the global krill raw material giant, signed a letter of intent for a wholly-owned acquisition of the Understory factory in Oslo. NYO3 Norwegian flagship store officially opened on the same day. The implementation of two major moves-the acquisition and the store opening-marks that NYO3 will leverage Norway's high-standard local manufacturing capabilities to continuously advance its global layout in the health industry.







It is reported that the Understory factory is an innovation factory invested in and built by Aker BioMarine in Oslo in 2023, specializing in producing high-value krill protein through enzymatic hydrolysis. The factory is equipped with a full production line from GEA, a global leader in pharmaceutical equipment, and houses high-specification laboratories and a complete quality management system. In 2024, it was rated as Norway's second-largest innovative enterprise for its technological innovation.

Data shows that Norway applies dietary nutrition regulatory standards more stringent than those of the EU, Australia and New Zealand, and it exercises full-chain control over raw material screening, formula R&D, manufacturing, and finished product safety. NYO3 has always adhered to Norway's local quality standards. NYO3 has qualified for the ORIVO origin verification program for 6 consecutive years and has thereby the exclusive right to use the Golden Orivo product logo. Certain products have obtained the "Made in Norway" certificate of origin from Innovation Norway. NYO3 has maintained its position as a global leader in krill oil sales for three consecutive years. Its products are sold in 33 countries and regions worldwide.

As planned, NYO3 will take the Understory factory as its core production carrier to deeply explore the high-value utilization of Antarctic krill resources, and build a full-dosage-form krill nutrition product base covering powders, drinks, tablets, and capsules. NYO3 will also further expand its production footprint, strengthen the quality barrier of Norwegian manufacturing, and deliver Norwegian anti-aging nutrition technology to the global market.







The NYO3 Norwegian flagship store, which opened simultaneously, is located in Oslo's premier upscale business district, adjacent to the MUNCH and the Oslo Opera House. It aims to create a new landmark for Nordic healthy living. The store offers one-stop services including product display, offline experience, and after-sales service, driving an upgrade in brand positioning from a single krill oil products supplier to a provider of Norwegian anti-aging technology and health solutions. At the opening ceremony, representatives of strategic partners such as Aker BioMarine, ORIVO, and Lerøy, as well as NYO3's Scientific Advisor, who is also a Fellow of the Royal NorwegianSociety of Sciences and Letters, were present to witness the event.

The dual deployment of production and offline terminals has perfected NYO3's global industrial closed loop. Backed by the robust intelligent manufacturing capabilities of its leading factory and stringent Norwegian quality standards, together with the deep rollout of domestic offline touchpoints, NYO3 has further consolidated its core competitiveness in the premium anti-aging nutrition sector. Currently, NYO3 has already gained deep penetration into Norway's domestic market, with its products widely available across diverse offline channels such as pharmacies, convenience stores, and souvenir shops. The launch of the Oslo flagship store marks a key milestone for the brand to take root in Norway and deepen its presence in the European market. Using Norway as a global strategic hub, NYO3 will expand its reach across overseas markets, and continuously deliver the standardized, high-quality Norwegian anti-aging wellness lifestyle philosophy to the world.

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