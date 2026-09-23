Hawthorn Photonics Simplifies Brand Portfolio

AdvR products are to be rebranded as Covesion, while Group legal entities adopt the Hawthorn Photonics name, creating a unified brand and corporate structure.

- Mike Day

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hawthorn Photonics, the international photonics group focused on non-linear optics, quantum photonics, broadly tunable lasers and advanced frequency conversion technologies, today announced that AdvR will transition its products to the Covesion brand, creating a unified identity for the group's components business.

The transition establishes Covesion as the dedicated components brand within the Hawthorn Photonics Group, while Radiantis continues as the group's systems brand for broadly tunable and frequency locked laser systems.

As part of the same integration, the Group's legal entities will transition to the Hawthorn Photonics name. AdvR, Inc. will become Hawthorn Photonics (US), Inc., while Covesion, Ltd., and Radiant Light, S.L.U., will become Hawthorn Photonics (UK), Ltd., and Hawthorn Photonics (Spain), S.L.U., respectively. This creates a consistent corporate identity under Hawthorn Photonics, with Covesion and Radiantis serving as the Group's customer-facing brands.

These changes will not affect product specifications, manufacturing processes or locations, quality standards, technical support, or customer service. Existing customer relationships and contacts will remain unchanged, ensuring continuity across the portfolio.

"As our businesses have evolved, it became clear that a simpler brand structure would make it easier for our internal business procedures, but more importantly, for our customers.," said Mike Day, President of Hawthorn Photonics. "Transitioning AdvR to the Covesion brand creates a clearer identity for our components offering while maintaining the same products, people, and technical expertise our customers know and trust."

Covesion is a world-leading manufacturer of non-linear optical solutions for frequency conversion, electro-optic modulation and photon generation. With expertise across non-linear optical platforms, including engineered lithium niobate (LN), magnesium oxide-doped lithium niobate (MgO:LN) and potassium titanyl phosphate (KTP), Covesion develops advanced photonic solutions in bulk, RPE, ridge and ion-exchanged waveguide formats.

Its technologies span wavelengths from 390nm to 6μm, enabling high-performance solutions for a diverse range of applications. These include quantum technologies, laser systems, scientific instrumentation, research and development, environmental monitoring, medical and life sciences, as well as aerospace and defense.

The portfolio provides researchers, OEMs and photonics developers with access to a comprehensive range of enabling technologies for generating, manipulating and converting wavelengths across the optical spectrum.

The updated structure creates a clear two-brand portfolio within the Hawthorn Photonics Group: Covesion for photonics components and non-linear optical technologies, and Radiantis for advanced laser systems.

For any enquiries relating to the transition, customers should continue to contact their existing representative. Existing support channels remain unchanged, and the team will be available to assist with any questions regarding the rebranding.

--ENDS --

Further information:

About Hawthorn Photonics

Hawthorn Photonics is a global group dedicated to advancing the science and application of light through precision photonics innovation. Bringing together industry-leading companies in US, UK and Spain, the group delivers world-class solutions in non-linear optics, wavelength conversion, and tunable laser technologies.

Hawthorn Photonics serves a broad range of applications spanning quantum technologies, scientific research, industrial instrumentation, aerospace and defense. By combining the technical strengths and specialisms of its member companies, Hawthorn Photonics provides customers with integrated, high-performance photonic systems designed to meet the most demanding requirements in precision and performance.

With a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and collaboration, the group continues to drive forward the boundaries of photonics, enabling the technologies that shape the future of light.

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Katherine Bourne

Accelerate Associates

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Hawthorn Photonics Simplifies Brand Portfolio News Provided By Accelerate Associates September 23, 2026, 09:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science



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