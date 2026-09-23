Prime Dental Led By Dr. Sarah Kym, Reaches 7-Year Milestone Reinforcing Its Role As A Trusted Tucson Dental Home

Dr. Sarah Kym, DDS and her Tucson, AZ team, celebrating Prime Dental's 7-year anniversary

Dr. Sarah Kym, DDS, at Prime Dental's Tucson, AZ office

7 years of Prime Dental, and this is exactly the energy kept us going

Spanish- and Korean-speaking care team marks anniversary with expanded same-day emergency and implant services

- Dr. Sarah Kym, DDSTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime Dental, a general and restorative dental practice located at 4850 E Broadway Blvd in Tucson, celebrated seven years of continuous operation this July under the leadership of Dr. Sarah Kym, DDS. Since opening in 2019, the practice has built a reputation among Pima County patients for pairing advanced dental technology with a calmer, more personalized approach to care."Seven years in, what hasn't changed is why we started this practice," said Dr. Kym. "We measure success by whether a patient trusts us and feels comfortable here - not just by the procedures we perform. That's the standard we hold ourselves to every day."Same-Day Access and a Growing Patient Base -Over the past seven years, Prime Dental has prioritized accessibility for both new and longtime patients. The practice offers same-day emergency dentist appointments for issues such as broken teeth, severe pain, or lost restorations, and continues to accept new patients across the greater Tucson and Pima County area. Its Spanish- and Korean-speaking care team have made it a consistent option for a broad range of local families.Addressing a Widespread but Under-Discussed Need: Tooth Loss -Part of Prime Dental's seven-year focus has been restorative dentistry - treatment aimed at replacing or repairing damaged and missing teeth. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, an estimated 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth, and roughly 40 million are missing all of their teeth. Dr. Kym and her team treat this need through several restorative options, including:A) Tooth-colored, mercury-free fillings for cavities, designed to blend naturally with surrounding teethB) Dental crowns made from porcelain and zirconia, used both for damaged natural teeth and to complete dental implantsC) Metal-free dental bridges, also crafted from porcelain and zirconia, to replace missing teeth without visible metalD) Dental implants, titanium posts that anchor a replacement tooth, bridge, or denture directly into the jawE) Dentures and denture repair, including implant-retained options for patients experiencing discomfort with traditional dentures"Tooth loss is far more common than people realize, and a lot of patients feel like they've waited too long to do something about it," Dr. Kym said. "Our goal is to give people options that fit their situation, not a one-size-fits-all fix."Comprehensive Care Beyond Restorative Dentistry -Alongside restorative services, Prime Dental in Tucson AZ continues to offer preventive cleanings and general dentistry, iTero 3D digital crown scanning, teeth whitening, bonding and porcelain veneers, and tooth extractions.Looking Ahead -As Prime Dental enters its eighth year, Dr. Kym says the focus remains on sustainable growth - welcoming new patients while preserving the personalized attention longtime patients have come to expect. Prime Dental is currently accepting new patients and offers appointment scheduling by phone or online.About Prime Dental -At Prime Dental, success is measured by patient comfort, trust, and satisfaction, not just clinical outcomes. The practice is built around comprehensive, compassionate treatment delivered in a calm, welcoming environment. Every service is designed to improve patients' overall health and quality of life. Dr. Kym and her team hold themselves to the highest standard of professionalism, keeping each patient's best interests at the center of care.

Dr. Sarah Kym, DDS

Prime Dental

+1 520-886-2822

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Prime Dental Led by Dr. Sarah Kym, Reaches 7-Year Milestone Reinforcing Its Role as a Trusted Tucson Dental Home News Provided By Prime Dental September 23, 2026, 09:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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