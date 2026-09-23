Airtripmaker Expands New York Gateway, Launches Discounted Fares On New York (JFK) To India Flights

New route coverage and limited-time promotional fares make it easier and more affordable for New York travelers to connect to major Indian cities

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Airtripmaker, a travel booking platform specializing in international air travel, today announced the expansion of its New York (JFK) flight offerings to India, adding broader route coverage and a new slate of discounted fares for travelers flying between Newark and major Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Amritsar.

The expansion comes in response to steadily rising demand from the New York area's large and growing Indian-American community, as well as business travelers, students, and families seeking more direct and affordable options to reach India from New York. With the new fare program, Airtripmaker is offering discounted pricing across nonstop and one-stop itineraries on a wide range of partner airlines, with savings available on Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class bookings.

New York International Airport has long served as one of the busiest connecting hubs in the United States, and Airtripmaker's expanded India offerings are designed to take full advantage of that connectivity. Travelers departing JFK can now access one-stop and select nonstop routings to India's major metro airports, along with connections onward to secondary cities such as Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Vadodara, Chandigarh, and more - destinations that previously required more complex, multi-leg planning.

“New York has become one of the fastest-growing origin markets for India travel in our network,” said a company spokesperson.“This expansion is about giving travelers from New York the same level of choice, transparency, and value that our customers on the coasts already enjoy - whether they're flying home to see family, traveling for business, or planning their first trip to India.”

“We're not just adding more routes - we're focused on making sure every itinerary out of Newark comes with fare transparency, flexible cabin options, and real savings, not just the lowest advertised price with hidden costs attached.”

- Airtripmaker Spokesperson

Discounted Deals Across Every Cabin Class

As part of the launch, Airtripmaker is rolling out limited-time promotional pricing for travelers booking New York-to-India itineraries, including:

● Economy Class fare reductions on popular one-stop routings via major European hubs

● Premium Economy discounts for travelers seeking extra comfort on long-haul sectors without the full Business Class price tag

● Business Class promotional pricing, including lie-flat seating options on select carriers

● Group and family booking discounts for travelers coordinating multiple tickets on the same itinerary

● Flexible date search tools to help travelers find the lowest fares across a full calendar month

These fares are available for booking directly through Airtripmaker's website, where travelers can compare cabin options, baggage policies, and layover details across airlines before booking.

Airtripmaker's expanded fare and route coverage is intended to meet that demand with more predictable pricing and a wider set of options for travelers

planning trips around weddings, festivals, academic calendars, and business travel.

“Travel between New York and India isn't just about visiting family anymore - it's business trips, it's students heading to and from college, it's people attending weddings and festivals on tight timelines,” the spokesperson added.“Our job is to make sure cost isn't the barrier that gets in the way of those trips.”

Availability

The discounted Newark-to-India fares are available for routes from“New York to Delhi Flights”“New York to Hyderabad Flights”“New York to Mumbai Flights” booking now through Airtripmaker, with promotional pricing. Travelers can search by city pair, cabin class, and travel dates to view current fare options and route details.

About Airtripmaker

Airtripmaker is a travel booking platform focused on helping travelers find and compare international flight options, with a particular focus on routes connecting the United States and India. Airtripmaker provides fare comparisons across Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First Class cabins, along with route, baggage, and layover information to help travelers make informed booking decisions.

For more info visit:

Sam Malhotra

AIR TRIP MAKER

+1 8448078355

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Airtripmaker Expands New York Gateway, Launches Discounted Fares on New York (JFK) to India Flights News Provided By MyFlyYatra September 23, 2026, 09:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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