Cargills Bank Expands Strategic Partnership With Intellect, Upgrades To Composable Emach.Ai Core Banking Architecture

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The expanded engagement spans Core Banking, Lending, Trade Finance and Treasury, supporting Cargills Bank's long-term growth ambitions

- Ramanan SV, CEO-India & South Asia, Intellect Design Arena

CHENNAI, INDIA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd., a global leader in AI-First, enterprise-grade financial technology, today announced that Cargills Bank, a licensed commercial bank in Sri Lanka, has selected the Composable eMACH Core Banking Architecture to expand its digital banking capabilities and strengthen its long-standing technology partnership with Intellect.

The expanded engagement marks the next phase of Cargills Bank's digital transformation journey, enabling the bank to modernise its technology landscape with a composable, cloud-ready banking architecture. The programme spans Core Banking, Lending, Trade Finance and Treasury, creating a unified technology foundation that supports greater agility, operational resilience and long-term business growth. The modernisation programme will enable Cargills Bank to transform critical banking capabilities spanning Customer On-boarding, Deposits, Payments, Loan Origination, Loan Management, Limits and Collateral Management, Trade Finance and Treasury, enabling faster product innovation and seamless customer experiences.

Building on a trusted relationship established over the years, this expanded engagement reflects Cargills Bank's continued commitment to investing in a modern banking platform that can evolve with its business and customer needs. Guided by Intellect's Design Thinking philosophy and First Principles approach to banking transformation, the engagement focuses on creating a resilient, scalable, and future-ready technology foundation that will support the bank's growth, innovation agenda, and evolving customer expectations over the next decade. The platform will continue to evolve through ongoing technology enhancements and software updates, ensuring that Cargills Bank remains equipped to respond to changing market demands and customer expectations.

As part of the expanded engagement, Cargills Bank will:

- Modernise its banking technology with the Composable eMACH Core Banking Architecture.

- Establish a unified platform spanning Core Banking, Lending, Treasury and Trade Finance.

- Strengthen its digital foundation with a modern, composable and cloud-ready architecture.

- Accelerate innovation, enhance customer experiences and support long-term business growth.

- Build a future-ready banking platform designed to evolve with the bank's strategy over the next decade.

Indika Fernando, Chief Information Officer, Cargills Bank, said:“At Cargills Bank, we are committed to continuously investing in technologies that enhance customer experience and support our long-term growth ambitions. Our relationship with Intellect has evolved over the years, built on a shared vision of innovation and trust. By expanding this partnership, we are creating a unified, future-ready banking platform that will enable us to deliver simpler, smarter and more personalised banking experiences for years to come.”

Ramanan SV, CEO-India & South Asia, Intellect Design Arena, said:“Sri Lanka's banking sector is entering a new phase of transformation, with banks investing in modern, resilient technology platforms that can support sustainable growth while delivering superior customer experiences. We are proud to deepen our long-standing relationship with Cargills Bank through this expanded engagement. By bringing together our Composable eMACH Architecture across Core Banking, Lending, Treasury and Trade Finance, we are enabling the bank to operate on a unified, future-ready platform that combines operational excellence with continuous innovation. This upgrade reinforces our shared commitment to building a banking foundation that will serve Cargills Bank, its customers and the evolving financial ecosystem for the next decade.”

About Cargills Bank

Cargills Bank PLC is a licensed commercial bank in Sri Lanka committed to driving financial inclusion through digital transformation and retail integration. Backed by Sri Lanka's leading retail and FMCG conglomerate, the Cargills Group, the Bank provides a full suite of retail, corporate, and SME banking services. In addition to digital and traditional channels, Cargills Bank operates Sri Lanka's premier Supermarket Banking network, providing access to everyday banking services and free cash deposits/withdrawals across over 525 Cargills Food City outlets nationwide. Cargills Bank holds a National Long-Term Rating of A(lka) by Fitch Ratings Lanka.

About Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is a global leader in AI-First, enterprise-grade financial technology, architected from first principles to deliver measurable business impact at scale. With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect delivers composable, intelligent platforms across Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth, Capital Markets, Treasury, Insurance and Digital Technology for Commerce. Applying First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking, Intellect has elementalised financial services into a finite set of Events, Microservices and APIs, enabling faster, modular transformation with predictable and measurable outcomes.

At the heart of this AI-First architecture are eMACH, the world's most comprehensive, composable and intelligent open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the world's first Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, a composable integration and configuration platform. A pioneer in applying Design Thinking at enterprise scale, Intellect's 8012 FinTech Design CenterTM, the world's first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking principles, underscores its commitment to continuous, outcome-driven innovation. Intellect serves over 500+ customers across 62 countries, supported by a global workforce of domain, solution and technology experts. For more information, visit

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Intellect Design Arena Ltd

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Intellect Design Arena Limited

+91 89396 19676

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Cargills Bank Expands Strategic Partnership with Intellect, Upgrades to Composable eMACH Core Banking Architecture News Provided By Intellect Design Arena Limited September 23, 2026, 09:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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