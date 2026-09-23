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Indian Medical Association (IMA) And Abbott Launch Indian Immunization Week To Advance Influenza Protection
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Indian Medical Association (IMA), in collaboration with Abbott in India, has announced 21 September to 27 September as Indian Immunization Week to reinforce the importance of preventive healthcare and immunization during the week. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of annual influenza vaccination and equip healthcare professionals with practical guidance on vaccine administration especially if they are recovering from an illness or have had a fever (acute febrile illness).
Influenza, or flu, is more than just a seasonal illness. It can sometimes cause serious health problems and lead to hospitalization, particularly in people at higher risk. An annual flu vaccine can help reduce the risk of illness and offer protection for children, elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic conditions, and healthcare professionals. [[1]] India's first nationwide snapshot of adult immunization, captured by the National Sample Survey (NSS), underscores the scale of the challenge ahead. The survey found that only 1.98% of adults aged 18 years and above have received adult vaccines, while coverage among those 60 years and older is just 0.40% [[2]]. Low awareness continues to be a key barrier to adult immunization in India. According to a 2026 multi-city study, only 19.7% of adults aged 60 years and above were aware of influenza, while just 1.4% had ever been vaccinated against the infection. [[3]]
Adding to the challenge, many people remain uncertain about whether they can be vaccinated while experiencing a fever or shortly after recovering from one. This confusion often leads to unnecessary delays, missed vaccinations, and reduced protection against vaccine-preventable diseases such as influenza. To address this knowledge gap, an expert committee convened by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) reviewed available scientific evidence, as well as national and international immunization recommendations, to develop practical evidence informed guidance on vaccination in the context of fever.
In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the IMA has issued expert-reviewed clinical recommendations to help healthcare professionals determine when vaccination can be safely administered to individuals who are experiencing or recovering from a fever. The guidance has been released as part of the inaugural Indian Immunization Week, launched by the IMA with support from Abbott, and aims to dispel a common misconception that frequently results in delayed or missed annual flu vaccinations.
The recommendations emphasize that vaccination should not be postponed indefinitely and encourage healthcare professionals to provide patients with a specific follow-up or vaccination date whenever temporary deferral is necessary. Importantly, the guidance notes that a mild fever, in most cases, should not be a reason to delay vaccination. However, in cases of moderate to severe illness, vaccination may be deferred until the individual has recovered, helping ensure appropriate care and avoid confusion between illness symptoms and any post-vaccination reactions.
By addressing one of the most common causes of vaccine hesitancy and missed vaccination opportunities, the recommendations seek to support more timely and informed immunization decisions across the country.“Many people miss or postpone influenza vaccination because of uncertainty about whether it is safe to get vaccinated during or after a fever,” said Dr. Anilkumar J. Nayak, National President, Indian Medical Association.“These recommendations offer a practical roadmap for healthcare professionals, helping ensure that vaccinations are given at the right time, particularly for those at higher risk of flu-related complications.”
The guidance is particularly important for people who are more likely to experience serious flu-related complications, including young children, older adults, pregnant women, people with long-term health conditions, those with weakened immune systems, and healthcare workers. Influenza vaccination is recommended at any stage of pregnancy and can help protect both the mother and baby.[i]
Dr. Parag Sheth, Regional Medical Director, Abbott in India, said,“Prevention is one of the most effective ways to reduce the impact of seasonal influenza, particularly among those at higher risk of complications. Greater awareness and clear communication by doctors can help ensure that concerns around fever do not become a barrier to vaccination. By supporting this initiative, we aim to help doctors and patients make informed decisions that enable timely protection against influenza.”
Through India Immunization Week, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), in collaboration with Abbott, aims to address misconceptions that contribute to vaccination delays and reinforce annual flu vaccination as an important step in protecting vulnerable populations and strengthening community health. Envisioned as an annual national platform, the initiative seeks to advance adult immunization awareness, promote preventive healthcare, and foster greater understanding of the role vaccination plays in preventing disease and improving public health outcomes.
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Influenza, or flu, is more than just a seasonal illness. It can sometimes cause serious health problems and lead to hospitalization, particularly in people at higher risk. An annual flu vaccine can help reduce the risk of illness and offer protection for children, elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic conditions, and healthcare professionals. [[1]] India's first nationwide snapshot of adult immunization, captured by the National Sample Survey (NSS), underscores the scale of the challenge ahead. The survey found that only 1.98% of adults aged 18 years and above have received adult vaccines, while coverage among those 60 years and older is just 0.40% [[2]]. Low awareness continues to be a key barrier to adult immunization in India. According to a 2026 multi-city study, only 19.7% of adults aged 60 years and above were aware of influenza, while just 1.4% had ever been vaccinated against the infection. [[3]]
Adding to the challenge, many people remain uncertain about whether they can be vaccinated while experiencing a fever or shortly after recovering from one. This confusion often leads to unnecessary delays, missed vaccinations, and reduced protection against vaccine-preventable diseases such as influenza. To address this knowledge gap, an expert committee convened by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) reviewed available scientific evidence, as well as national and international immunization recommendations, to develop practical evidence informed guidance on vaccination in the context of fever.
In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the IMA has issued expert-reviewed clinical recommendations to help healthcare professionals determine when vaccination can be safely administered to individuals who are experiencing or recovering from a fever. The guidance has been released as part of the inaugural Indian Immunization Week, launched by the IMA with support from Abbott, and aims to dispel a common misconception that frequently results in delayed or missed annual flu vaccinations.
The recommendations emphasize that vaccination should not be postponed indefinitely and encourage healthcare professionals to provide patients with a specific follow-up or vaccination date whenever temporary deferral is necessary. Importantly, the guidance notes that a mild fever, in most cases, should not be a reason to delay vaccination. However, in cases of moderate to severe illness, vaccination may be deferred until the individual has recovered, helping ensure appropriate care and avoid confusion between illness symptoms and any post-vaccination reactions.
By addressing one of the most common causes of vaccine hesitancy and missed vaccination opportunities, the recommendations seek to support more timely and informed immunization decisions across the country.“Many people miss or postpone influenza vaccination because of uncertainty about whether it is safe to get vaccinated during or after a fever,” said Dr. Anilkumar J. Nayak, National President, Indian Medical Association.“These recommendations offer a practical roadmap for healthcare professionals, helping ensure that vaccinations are given at the right time, particularly for those at higher risk of flu-related complications.”
The guidance is particularly important for people who are more likely to experience serious flu-related complications, including young children, older adults, pregnant women, people with long-term health conditions, those with weakened immune systems, and healthcare workers. Influenza vaccination is recommended at any stage of pregnancy and can help protect both the mother and baby.[i]
Dr. Parag Sheth, Regional Medical Director, Abbott in India, said,“Prevention is one of the most effective ways to reduce the impact of seasonal influenza, particularly among those at higher risk of complications. Greater awareness and clear communication by doctors can help ensure that concerns around fever do not become a barrier to vaccination. By supporting this initiative, we aim to help doctors and patients make informed decisions that enable timely protection against influenza.”
Through India Immunization Week, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), in collaboration with Abbott, aims to address misconceptions that contribute to vaccination delays and reinforce annual flu vaccination as an important step in protecting vulnerable populations and strengthening community health. Envisioned as an annual national platform, the initiative seeks to advance adult immunization awareness, promote preventive healthcare, and foster greater understanding of the role vaccination plays in preventing disease and improving public health outcomes.
[1]
[2]
[3]
[i]
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