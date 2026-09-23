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Instamart Strengthens EV Ecosystem With Battery Swapping Infrastructure For Delivery Partners
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 23rd, 2026: Instamart, India's pioneering quick commerce platform, today announced plans to strengthen battery-swapping infrastructure, bringing battery-swapping closer to delivery partners and making EV adoption more accessible and convenient for last-mile delivery. The initiative is part of Instamart's partnerships with Yulu, India's leading electric mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platform, and Yuma Energy, India's fastest-growing battery-swapping network, focused on addressing two practical barriers to EV adoption: access to affordable electric two-wheelers and charging-related downtime.
The first of these battery-swapping stations was inaugurated earlier this month at the Instamart POD in the presence of Anant Choudhary, VP - Driver & Delivery Org, Instamart, and Deepak Nanwani, Head of Revenue and Operations, Yuma Energy, marking another step towards bringing energy access closer to where delivery partners operate.
Bringing battery swapping closer to delivery partners with Yuma
Instamart is working with Yuma Energy to bring battery-swapping infrastructure closer to delivery partners by providing space at its PODs (dark stores) for Yuma's swapping stations. Yuma Energy currently operates more than 2,000 battery-swapping units, with each swap taking under two minutes. For delivery partners covering an average of 90 km+ a day, a day can require two battery swaps. Locating swapping stations closer to PODs can save up to 60 minutes of travel and waiting time each day.
Deepak Nanwani, Head of Revenue and Operations, Yuma Energy, said: "For a delivery rider, the EV transition comes down to one question: does this vehicle make me more money per shift than what I'm using today. Affordability gets someone into the vehicle and its uptime and energy access that decide the earning opportunity. Pairing EV access with a swapping network solves both sides of that equation at once, the rider isn't carrying downtime risk."
Anant Choudhary, VP, Driver & Delivery Org - Instamart, said, "The next phase of EV adoption is about making electric mobility work in the day-to-day reality of last-mile delivery. That means making vehicles more accessible, keeping operating costs low, and cutting down on charging downtime. Our partnerships with Yulu and Yuma Energy are focused on solving these practical challenges together. As Instamart continues to work towards electrification of the last mile, we are focused on building an ecosystem that makes this transition simpler and more viable in every way for our delivery partners."
Making EVs more affordable with Yulu
As part of its collaboration with Yulu, Instamart is offering rental cashback incentives to delivery partners who use Yulu electric two-wheelers for deliveries on the Instamart platform. The programme is designed to lower the upfront cost of switching to an EV while reducing delivery partners' exposure to fluctuating petrol prices. Since the programme launched in May 2026, thousands of delivery partners have been incentivised. The programme has also reduced rental expenses for participating delivery partners by up to 30%, making EVs a more affordable option for last-mile delivery.
Instamart, together with Swiggy, works with 50+ EV partners across India to provide delivery partners with greater access to electric mobility. The partnerships with Yulu and Yuma Energy further strengthen this ecosystem by combining vehicle access, affordability and convenient energy infrastructure to support the continued adoption of EVs across the delivery fleet.
The first of these battery-swapping stations was inaugurated earlier this month at the Instamart POD in the presence of Anant Choudhary, VP - Driver & Delivery Org, Instamart, and Deepak Nanwani, Head of Revenue and Operations, Yuma Energy, marking another step towards bringing energy access closer to where delivery partners operate.
Bringing battery swapping closer to delivery partners with Yuma
Instamart is working with Yuma Energy to bring battery-swapping infrastructure closer to delivery partners by providing space at its PODs (dark stores) for Yuma's swapping stations. Yuma Energy currently operates more than 2,000 battery-swapping units, with each swap taking under two minutes. For delivery partners covering an average of 90 km+ a day, a day can require two battery swaps. Locating swapping stations closer to PODs can save up to 60 minutes of travel and waiting time each day.
Deepak Nanwani, Head of Revenue and Operations, Yuma Energy, said: "For a delivery rider, the EV transition comes down to one question: does this vehicle make me more money per shift than what I'm using today. Affordability gets someone into the vehicle and its uptime and energy access that decide the earning opportunity. Pairing EV access with a swapping network solves both sides of that equation at once, the rider isn't carrying downtime risk."
Anant Choudhary, VP, Driver & Delivery Org - Instamart, said, "The next phase of EV adoption is about making electric mobility work in the day-to-day reality of last-mile delivery. That means making vehicles more accessible, keeping operating costs low, and cutting down on charging downtime. Our partnerships with Yulu and Yuma Energy are focused on solving these practical challenges together. As Instamart continues to work towards electrification of the last mile, we are focused on building an ecosystem that makes this transition simpler and more viable in every way for our delivery partners."
Making EVs more affordable with Yulu
As part of its collaboration with Yulu, Instamart is offering rental cashback incentives to delivery partners who use Yulu electric two-wheelers for deliveries on the Instamart platform. The programme is designed to lower the upfront cost of switching to an EV while reducing delivery partners' exposure to fluctuating petrol prices. Since the programme launched in May 2026, thousands of delivery partners have been incentivised. The programme has also reduced rental expenses for participating delivery partners by up to 30%, making EVs a more affordable option for last-mile delivery.
Instamart, together with Swiggy, works with 50+ EV partners across India to provide delivery partners with greater access to electric mobility. The partnerships with Yulu and Yuma Energy further strengthen this ecosystem by combining vehicle access, affordability and convenient energy infrastructure to support the continued adoption of EVs across the delivery fleet.
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