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Innefu Labs To Showcase AI-Powered National Security Platforms At ISS World MEA 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23 September 2026: Innefu Labs, India's leading artificial intelligence company in the space of National Security, is set to participate as an Associate Lead Sponsor, exhibitor and presenter at ISS World Middle East & Africa (MEA) 2026, taking place from October 6–8, 2026, at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, UAE. At the event, Innefu Labs will showcase its portfolio of AI-powered national security platforms built for law enforcement, defence, intelligence, financial intelligence and homeland security agencies.
With its participation at ISS World MEA 2026, Innefu Labs will demonstrate its latest advancements in AI-powered national security technology built for defence, intelligence and law enforcement agencies. This includes the world's first offline, on-premise LLM designed for these environments, Sarvagata, an Agentic AI-in-a-box platform that brings autonomous intelligence capabilities to field and command operations, and its Deep Web Fusion platform, which consolidates intelligence from the deep and open web to support investigations across all three domains. The company will also showcase its AI-powered Predictive Policing Platform, comprehensive OSINT Platform, AI/ML-powered Video and Image Analytics, and Integrated Defence Intelligence Fusion capabilities for modern security operations.
The showcase reflects the growing role of AI, intelligence fusion and secure, agency-controlled technology in enabling security organisations to process complex information, strengthen situational awareness and support faster decision-making.
As part of the conference programme, Tarun Wig, Co-founder & CEO, Innefu Labs, will also deliver a session titled“AI-Powered Defence Intelligence Fusion Centre for Enhanced Situational Awareness”. The session will explore how AI-powered intelligence fusion can help defence and security organisations integrate information from multiple sources, strengthen situational awareness and support faster, more informed decision-making.
The participation also comes as Innefu Labs continues to expand its presence across international markets. The company has more than 100 installations across the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Southeast Asia, serving defence and intelligence organisations, law enforcement agencies, financial intelligence units, BFSI organisations and enterprises.
Visitors attending ISS World MEA 2026 can meet the Innefu Labs team at Booth #11 to explore its AI-powered solutions and discuss applications across national security, defence, law enforcement and intelligence operations.
With its participation at ISS World MEA 2026, Innefu Labs will demonstrate its latest advancements in AI-powered national security technology built for defence, intelligence and law enforcement agencies. This includes the world's first offline, on-premise LLM designed for these environments, Sarvagata, an Agentic AI-in-a-box platform that brings autonomous intelligence capabilities to field and command operations, and its Deep Web Fusion platform, which consolidates intelligence from the deep and open web to support investigations across all three domains. The company will also showcase its AI-powered Predictive Policing Platform, comprehensive OSINT Platform, AI/ML-powered Video and Image Analytics, and Integrated Defence Intelligence Fusion capabilities for modern security operations.
The showcase reflects the growing role of AI, intelligence fusion and secure, agency-controlled technology in enabling security organisations to process complex information, strengthen situational awareness and support faster decision-making.
As part of the conference programme, Tarun Wig, Co-founder & CEO, Innefu Labs, will also deliver a session titled“AI-Powered Defence Intelligence Fusion Centre for Enhanced Situational Awareness”. The session will explore how AI-powered intelligence fusion can help defence and security organisations integrate information from multiple sources, strengthen situational awareness and support faster, more informed decision-making.
The participation also comes as Innefu Labs continues to expand its presence across international markets. The company has more than 100 installations across the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Southeast Asia, serving defence and intelligence organisations, law enforcement agencies, financial intelligence units, BFSI organisations and enterprises.
Visitors attending ISS World MEA 2026 can meet the Innefu Labs team at Booth #11 to explore its AI-powered solutions and discuss applications across national security, defence, law enforcement and intelligence operations.
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