Angelo Zandona Brings 22+ Years Of Fire & Life Safety Expertise To Battery Energy Storage Projects Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews) Angelo Zandona, owner of Keystone Fire Consultants, is applying more than 22 years of fire and life safety expertise to the fast-growing battery energy storage systems (BESS) sector across North America. As these projects reshape the energy grid, developers, contractors, utilities, and facility owners face mounting scrutiny from regulators, insurers, and local authorities around fire protection engineering, emergency preparedness, and long-term risk management.

California, USA - September 23, 2026 - As battery energy storage systems (BESS) continue to reshape North America's energy grid, fire and life safety consultant Angelo Zandona, owner of Keystone Fire Consultants, is drawing on more than 22 years of industry experience to help developers, contractors, utilities, and facility owners navigate the increasingly complex fire protection and permitting requirements shaping modern energy infrastructure.

With battery energy storage projects expanding rapidly across the continent, project stakeholders face growing scrutiny from regulators, insurers, and local authorities regarding fire protection engineering, emergency preparedness, and long-term risk management. Angelo Zandona's consulting practice is built around helping project teams address these considerations early before they become obstacles to approval.

Through Keystone Fire Consultants, Angelo Zandona provides specialized technical consulting services including Hazard Mitigation Analyses (HMAs), Emergency Response Plans (ERPs), water supply studies, code compliance, permitting support, fire and life safety consulting, and technical documentation for battery energy storage systems, power generation facilities, mission-critical environments, and telecommunications infrastructure.

"After more than two decades in fire and life safety, I've seen how much smoother a project goes when safety and permitting are treated as part of the design conversation from day one," said Angelo Zandona. "Our goal is to help project teams reduce approval delays and deliver facilities that meet both operational objectives and community safety expectations."

Over the past year, Angelo Zandona has contributed industry insights on several key topics affecting battery energy storage development, including hazard mitigation strategy, emergency response planning, and water infrastructure requirements. His work focuses on helping stakeholders understand the technical and regulatory considerations that increasingly influence project timelines and approvals.

Based in California and serving clients nationwide, Keystone Fire Consultants reflects the growing demand for specialized expertise as utilities, developers, engineering firms, and project owners pursue large-scale energy storage deployments across North America.

As the energy sector continues to evolve, Keystone Fire Consultants aims to support organizations seeking practical, technically grounded solutions for fire and life safety challenges in complex infrastructure environments. For more information, visit Keystone Fire Consultants.

About Angelo Zandona

Angelo Zandona is a fire and life safety consultant with more than 22 years of industry experience and the owner of Keystone Fire Consultants. His work supports battery energy storage systems, power generation facilities, mission-critical facilities, and telecommunications infrastructure, with a focus on risk mitigation, code compliance, emergency preparedness, and fire protection engineering.