Angelo Zandona Featured In Techbullion Discussing NFPA 68 And NFPA 69 In Battery Energy Storage System Design

MENAFN - GetNews) Fire and life safety consultant Angelo Zandona, owner of Keystone Fire Consultants, was featured in TechBullion examining how NFPA 68 and NFPA 69 standards shape the safe design of battery energy storage systems (BESS). The feature lands as energy storage deployments accelerate across North America, drawing heightened scrutiny from regulators, insurers, and local authorities around explosion prevention, deflagration control, and overall fire protection strategy.

California, USA - September 23, 2026 - Fire and life safety consultant Angelo Zandona, owner of Keystone Fire Consultants, was recently featured in TechBullion, where he examined the role of NFPA 68 and NFPA 69 standards in the safe design of battery energy storage systems (BESS), an increasingly important consideration as energy storage deployments accelerate across North America.

The feature comes at a time when battery energy storage projects are experiencing rapid growth, accompanied by heightened attention from regulators, insurers, and local authorities regarding explosion prevention, deflagration control, and overall fire protection strategy. NFPA 68 and NFPA 69, which address deflagration venting and explosion prevention systems respectively, are central to how modern energy storage facilities are engineered for safety.

Through Keystone Fire Consultants, Angelo Zandona provides specialized technical consulting services including Hazard Mitigation Analyses (HMAs), Emergency Response Plans (ERPs), water supply studies, code compliance, permitting support, and fire and life safety consulting for battery energy storage systems and other high-consequence facilities.

"Standards like NFPA 68 and NFPA 69 aren't just boxes to check, they shape how a facility is designed, permitted, and ultimately protected," said Angelo Zandona. "Helping project teams understand and apply these requirements early is one of the most effective ways to reduce risk and keep projects moving forward."

The feature adds to a growing body of industry commentary from Angelo Zandona on topics affecting battery energy storage development, including fire safety challenges in BESS environments, hazard mitigation strategy, and emergency response planning. His work focuses on translating complex technical and regulatory considerations into practical guidance for developers, utilities, and engineering firms.

Based in California and serving clients nationwide, Keystone Fire Consultants continues to support the responsible growth of battery energy storage and other critical energy technologies through technically grounded fire and life safety expertise. For more information, visit Keystone Fire Consultants.

About Angelo Zandona

Angelo Zandona is a fire protection consultant, writer, and the founder of Keystone Fire Consultants, known for creating educational content focused on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), fire safety, and life safety consulting. His work supports battery energy storage systems, power generation facilities, data centers, and other critical infrastructure, with a focus on risk mitigation, code compliance, emergency preparedness, and fire protection engineering.