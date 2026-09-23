Valortec Announces Release Of The Science Of Marksmanship, A Science-Based Firearms Training Book

MENAFN - GetNews)"“The firearm is mechanical. The shooter is biological. You cannot fully understand marksmanship while ignoring the human being operating the firearm.” - Herfel“Boots” Torres"Most firearms training teaches repetition. The Science of Marksmanship challenges whether instructors actually understand the science behind what they teach. Herfel“Boots” Torres confronts tradition-driven doctrine through biomechanics, vision science, motor learning, stress physiology, and human performance-raising the standard for serious shooters and professional instructors.

TAMPA, FL - September 23, 2026 - Firearms instruction has spent decades teaching shooters what to do. Stand here. Grip like this. Press the trigger this way. Control recoil this way.

But ask one simple question - WHY?

Why does the technique work?

What changes under stress?

What role do biomechanics, vision, neuromuscular control, motor learning, and physiology play in shooting performance?

And the uncomfortable question:

CAN YOU ACTUALLY EXPLAIN THE SCIENCE BEHIND WHAT YOU TEACH?

That is the challenge behind The Science of Marksmanship by professional firearms instructor and instructor developer Herfel“Boots” Torres.

This is not another collection of drills.

It is a direct challenge to inherited doctrine, instructor preference, and the belief that years of repetition automatically equal understanding.

“If your answer to 'Why?' is still 'because that's how I was taught,' that is not a scientific explanation,” said Torres.“Professional firearms instruction should go deeper.”

THE FIREARM IS MECHANICAL. THE SHOOTER IS BIOLOGICAL.

The Science of Marksmanship examines shooting through:

Biomechanics. Vision. Neuromuscular control. Motor learning. Stress physiology. Recoil management. Trigger control. Movement. Multiple-target engagement. Human performance.

The message is simple:

Experience matters. But experience is not the end of the conversation.

A technique should be explainable.

Defensible.

Repeatable.

And capable of surviving scrutiny when speed, movement, stress, and decision-making are introduced.

EVERY ROUND HAS A DESTINATION. EVERY INSTRUCTOR HAS A RESPONSIBILITY.

Firearms instruction carries consequences.

Every technique taught may eventually be used under pressure.

That means instructors should understand more than what works.

They should understand why.

The Science of Marksmanship is written for firearms instructors, law-enforcement trainers, military personnel, armed security professionals, competitive shooters, defensive shooters, and serious students of shooting performance.

The book asks one question every instructor and shooter should be willing to answer:

CAN YOU EXPLAIN WHY?

The Science of Marksmanship is available now.

Purchase:

IF YOUR ANSWER TO“WHY?” IS STILL“BECAUSE THAT'S HOW I WAS TAUGHT,” START READING.

ABOUT HERFEL“BOOTS” TORRES

Herfel“Boots” Torres is a professional firearms instructor, instructor developer, author, and Chief Operating Officer of Valortec Training Academy. His work emphasizes biomechanics, vision science, motor learning, stress physiology, human performance, and professional accountability in firearms education.