INS Trishul Arrives At France's Toulon To Participate In Exercise Varuna

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, Sep 23 (IANS) Indian Navy's guided missile frigate INS Trishul arrived at France's Toulon to participate in the 24th edition of the bilateral Exercise Varuna.

The bilateral exercise between the Indian and French navies will include professional engagements in harbour and at sea to strengthen operational synergy and interoperability.

"INS Trishul arrived at Toulon, France, on 22 Sep 26 to participate in the 24th edition of Exercise VARUNA. The bilateral exercise of Indian Navy with French Navy will feature professional engagements in harbour and at sea to strengthen operational synergy and interoperability. The visit aims to deepen bilateral ties to further enhance Indo-French Maritime Co-operation," the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command posted on X.

Since its inception in 2001, Exercice Varuna has evolved into a cornerstone of cooperation, showcasing India and France's commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy, according to the Ministry of Defence's earlier statement.

In July, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General N.S. Raja Subramani, held strategic talks with his French counterpart, General (Air) Fabien Mandon, in New Delhi as India and France continue to bolster defence ties across key domains.

According to the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), following a ceremonial Guard of Honour and a solemn tribute at the National War Memorial, both Generals engaged in strategic talks to further strengthen India-France defence relations across several significant sectors.

"Honoured to have been received by the Chief of the Indian Armed Forces, General Raja Subramani. The French and Indian armies regularly train together as part of exercises in the region, strengthening the bond of trust that unites us," the French CDS' office posted on X.

"We maintain a particularly close, dynamic cooperation grounded in strategic proximity, which has recently been elevated to the rank of global strategic partnership. This evolution bears witness to the level of shared ambition between our two countries," the statement added.

During his visit to India, General Mandon also called on Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India–France defence partnership.