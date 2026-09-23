Maphaka Ruled Out Of South Africa's Odis Against Australia, Williams Given Call-Up

MENAFN - IANS) Durban, Sep 23 (IANS) South Africa's fast-bowling injury troubles worsened on the eve of the start of their three-match ODI series against Australia, with young pacer Kwena Maphaka ruled out due to a right hamstring strain. Experienced pacer Lizaad Williams has been drafted into the Proteas men's squad as Maphaka's replacement.

“The seamer sustained the injury during training in preparation for the series and will undergo assessments to determine the extent of the injury. Boland paceman Lizaad Williams has been named as his replacement and will join the squad today,” said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement on Wednesday.

Maphaka joins a growing casualty list of frontline fast bowlers sidelined by hamstring injuries, including premier speedster Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, and Lungi Ngidi. While Rabada was ruled out before the squad selection, both Baartman and Ngidi suffered breakdowns after the initial 16-member squad was named.

Left-arm pacer Duan Jansen and uncapped bowler Nqobani Mokoena were subsequently named as their replacements. The string of injuries leaves South Africa with an inexperienced pace attack for the clash against Australia, the current ODI World Cup holders.

The seam bowling department now features all-rounders Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, who last featured in an ODI in November 2023, alongside Duan Jansen and Mokoena, who share just four ODI caps between themselves. Williams, with eight ODIs to his name since his debut in 2021, brings added international experience to the depleted setup.

The injuries have also raised concerns for the South African team management ahead of the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, starting on October 9, as both Rabada and Ngidi race against time to prove their fitness. The three ODIs will take place in Durban, Johannesburg, and Potchefstroom on September 24, 27, and 30, respectively.

Following the white-ball leg, Australia will play a two-day tour match against a South Africa XI on October 3 and 4, before the first Test begins in Durban on October 9. The second Test is scheduled to be played in Gqeberha from October 18, with the series finale in Cape Town to begin from October 27.

South Africa updated squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.