Gauhati University, Thailand Explore Academic, Research Ties Focus On IT, Student Exchanges

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 23 (IANS) Gauhati University and Thailand Government are exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation in higher education, research, information technology, culture, training, internships and academic exchanges, officials said on Wednesday.

The discussions took place during an interaction between university authorities and a senior Thai delegation led by H.E. Mrs Urasa Mongkolnavin, Director-General, Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

The delegation included officials from Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of Thai universities.

Welcoming the delegation, Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta highlighted the longstanding historical, cultural and linguistic links between Thailand, India and the Northeast.

He said these historical connections could provide a strong foundation for expanding contemporary academic and institutional partnerships between the two countries.

Mahanta particularly referred to the historical and linguistic links between the Thai language and the ancient Tai-Ahom language, and highlighted the university's initiatives aimed at promoting and preserving these connections.

He also underlined Thailand's engagement with India through regional and multilateral platforms, including ASEAN, BIMSTEC, the East Asia Summit, Mekong-Ganga Cooperation and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The Thai delegation highlighted the importance of the Thailand-India strategic partnership and the scope for expanding cooperation in education, tourism, culture, training, internships and academic exchange.

The discussions also focused on the potential for greater collaboration in information technology and higher education involving Indian institutions, including Gauhati University.

Officials said possible areas of cooperation included student exchange programmes, collaboration among teachers and researchers, training and internship opportunities, and joint programmes in information technology and higher education.

The participants also discussed the need to establish sustained institutional links between universities in India and Thailand to create greater opportunities for students, teachers and researchers.

The interaction was attended by Gauhati University Registrar Prof. Utpal Sharma, Academic Registrar Prof. Rajib Handique, representatives of Thai universities, Deans of various faculties, Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Secretary, University Classes, Heads of Departments, faculty members, research scholars and officials of the Centre for South East Asian Studies.

The meeting marked a step towards strengthening academic and research engagement between Gauhati University and Thai institutions while building on the historical and cultural ties between the two countries.