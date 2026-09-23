Meta AI Chief Takes Swipe At Executive Using Muse To Book Flight, Calls It A 'Dumb Joke'

Meta's Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang delivered a quick apology after a playful joke directed at a tech executive who used the company's autonomous AI assistant, Muse, to book a flight. The exchange began after Webflow CTO Utkarsh Sengar took to X to share his experience with Muse, praising the AI agent after using it to book plane tickets.

"Just booked plane tickets via Muse. Never going back," Sengar wrote.

Just booked plane tickets via Muse. Never going back.

- Utkarsh Sengar (@utsengar) September 20, 2026

Wang, one of Meta's senior AI executives, jumped into the conversation and jokingly advised Sengar to make sure he also booked a return flight and eventually made his way home.

"Awesome!!! "But also I probably would recommend booking a return flight and going home at some point (sorry, dumb joke)," Wang quipped.

awesome!!!but also i probably would recommend booking a return flight and going home at some point (sorry dumb joke) Alexandr Wang (@alexandr_wang) September 20, 2026

Sengar appeared to take the remark in good humour, replying with a laughing emoji as the light-hearted exchange unfolded.

The interaction comes as Meta accelerates its push into AI agents with Muse, its newly launched personal AI assistant designed to handle real-world, multi-step tasks on behalf of users.

Unlike conventional chatbots that primarily respond to prompts, Muse is designed to take action. The AI agent can reportedly handle tasks such as booking travel, sending emails and listing a car for sale.

Meta has positioned Muse as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's broader ambition of developing what he calls "personal superintelligence".

The AI assistant will initially be available only in the US through a dedicated Muse app or Meta's WhatsApp messaging service. According to Meta, users can give Muse longer-term goals, allowing the AI to turn them into action plans and execute tasks in the background.

The company says users can interact with Muse much like they would with a friend, either through the dedicated app or WhatsApp.

Muse is also designed to connect with a wide range of apps and services, including email, calendars, payments, health, shopping and smart-home platforms. Users remain in control of which apps the AI can access and can revoke those permissions whenever they choose.

"It's simple to use. People just tell Muse what needs to get done, and it takes action, powered by Muse Spark, Meta's most capable model to date, built for real-world agentic work like this," Meta wrote in a blog post.

Under the hood, each Muse agent operates on its own virtual machine - essentially a cloud-based emulation of a personal computer. This allows the AI to continue working on requests in the background, even when the user is no longer actively interacting with it.