Army Chief Inaugurates New Royal Military Police Headquarters

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Mohammad Harasis on Tuesday inaugurated the Royal Military Police Command's new headquarters, part of an ongoing drive to modernize Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) infrastructure and enhance operational and administrative readiness.

The new facility incorporates modern equipment and technologies designed to improve efficiency and support the Royal Military Police's operational requirements.

During the inauguration, attended by senior JAF officers, Harasis was briefed by the Royal Military Police commander on the force's responsibilities, operational procedures and the stages involved in constructing and equipping the new headquarters.

Harasis underscored the Royal Military Police's role in maintaining military discipline and supporting JAF formations and units, stressing the importance of continuously enhancing its readiness and providing personnel with specialized equipment and modern technologies.

He toured the headquarters and inspected its facilities and equipment, which were built to advanced specifications to improve operational and administrative performance and provide a modern working environment suited to future requirements.

The visit also saw the launch of an electronic system for recording violations and preparing accident diagrams, part of JAF efforts to digitize operations and use modern technology to streamline procedures, improve performance and enhance service delivery.

The new headquarters is part of the JAF General Command's plans to develop and modernize infrastructure across its formations and units.

The facility was built by the Arab Construction and Contracting Company under the supervision of the Military Housing and Works Establishment Directorate.

//Petra// RZ