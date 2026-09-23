Jordan, Turkiye Discuss Road Transport, Transit Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep, 23 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport Fares Abu Diyeh discussed with a delegation from the Turkish International Transporters Association ways to strengthen Jordanian-Turkish cooperation in road transport and transit and facilitate the movement of trucks and goods between the two countries.

During the meeting, attended by Secretary-General of the Arab Union of Land Transport Malik Haddad, Abu Diyeh stressed the importance of Jordanian-Turkish relations in the transport sector, noting that current regional developments have increased the importance of road transport and alternative logistics routes, as well as the role of Jordan and Turkey in supporting trade and transit between countries in the region.

He said the ministry is following up on procedures and implementation mechanisms aimed at reducing transport costs and facilitating the movement of trucks and trade between the two countries.

The meeting also reviewed the movement of Turkish trucks through Jordan. The Turkish side commended the facilities provided to Turkish carriers, as well as the improvement in transit procedures at the Jaber Border Crossing and the reduction in waiting times.

Haddad highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between Jordanian and Turkish transport operators and using current regional conditions to develop alternative land routes, enhancing Jordan's role as a regional logistics hub.

The meeting also addressed the importance of developing integrated logistics routes linking Jordan, Turkey, Syria and Saudi Arabia.

//Petra//WH